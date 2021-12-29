onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) invests in the stocks of companies involved in the exploration and production of natural gas. It is a passively managed fund with an expense ratio of 0.60%. The fund's price has gained a whopping 103% in the last 12 months, mainly because the price of natural gas has been spiking since August 2020. The energy commodity is currently priced at $3.54/MMBtu, which is way higher as compared to its April 2020 lows of $1.60/MMBtu.

Source: Trading View

The prices of natural gas spiked because demand for goods rebounded with the increase in vaccinations. Another factor was Europe's energy dependence on Russia, which has recently slashed production. The changing weather patterns too played a role.

Source: My Tweet/The Lead-Lag Report

So, after a massive 103% spike in its price in the last 12 months, does FCG have enough gas left in it to zoom some more?

Here is my take:

Natural Gas Prospects 2022

Source: EIA.org

As per the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Henry Hub spot prices are likely to average $4.13/MMBtu in 2022, after witnessing a spike in the winter season. The market production in the U.S. in 2022 are estimated to average 104.14 billion cubic feet a day, while total consumption is estimated to average 83.10 billion cubic feet a day. Exports of natural gas are estimated to average 11.5 billion cubic feet a day in 2022.

Source: EIA.org

The agency estimates that industrial, residential, and other sectors of the economy will drive the demand for natural gas, while the demand from the power sector will witness a drop of 0.4 billion cubic feet a day in 2022. The commodity's production too will be on the upswing from 2021-23.

Therefore, all the drivers like production, exports, geopolitics, and prices are positive for the sector. Moreover, analysts expect the commodity's demand to spike in Asia between 2022 and 2025, which can keep the prices at an elevated level.

Therefore, I am bullish on FCG's growth prospects in the medium term.

Now, here are FCG's other internals:

Portfolio

As of December 29, 2021, FCG has invested its assets in 43 stocks, with about 41% of its assets being invested in its top 10 holdings.

The ETF's annual portfolio turnover ratio is a humongous 103%, which implies that the fund's managers swing-trade or short-term-trade its holdings. This seems to be the right approach at least in 2021 because natural gas prices have been extremely volatile (check the chart that follows the opening comments).

Though the ETF's holdings are top-heavy and, therefore, subject to volatility, as debated earlier, natural gas prices are expected to be firm in 2022, and therefore, I would rate FCG's profile as business-as-usual-risky.

Dividend Yield

Source: Seeking Alpha

FCG has paid dividends consecutively for the last 13 years and its TTM dividend yield is 1.69%. As there has been no consecutive year-over-year growth in its dividend payouts, we can assume that its forward dividend yield to be almost equal to its TTM yield of 1.69%.

Natural gas is on a growth path and FCG is likely to appeal to growth investors. Therefore, the ETF's dividend yield won't matter. Still, getting 1.69% on your investment is better than nothing.

Summing Up

Natural gas prices have had a torrid time in the past, but all that seems to be behind us. All drivers such as demand and price are estimated to remain elevated in 2022-23, and geopolitical tensions may even lead to price spikes.

Based on these market conditions, I am bullish on FCG's medium-term growth prospects. Don't pass on this gas.