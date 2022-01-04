RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Background and Information

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) offers investors the only NdPr mine in North America. I previously wrote about MP materials here. In that article I explained the operational advantage and financial leverage MP Materials has over its overseas competitors. I believe MP Materials will benefit from being a North American Rare Metals miner due to the many taxes and tariffs for many of these goods around the world.

Source: (MP Materials North American Critical Mineral Day Presentation 2021)

MP Materials has a long history in the United States. The company has been operating out of Mountain Pass, CA for 70 years. However, this company has some innovative initiatives compared to legacy miners. The company is rebranding and going through their 3 stage plan. First, the company needs to complete expanding their operations to meet the sheer demand for NdPr magnets for electric vehicles. Then the company needs to heavily invest in oxidation facilities for the metal so the company can metallurgically craft these NdPr magnets for electric vehicles. As competition heats up within the electric vehicle industry with players such as Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F), and Rivian (RIVN).

Financial Growth and Performance

Financial growth has been strong for the company QoQ. MP Materials so far has balanced the tight line between expanding operations and improving existing revenues. The company is still in the early stages of expanding operations, as they are now building and completing the oxidization facilities. As stage III increasingly becomes a reality, I will be looking for exponential revenue and earnings growth. Source: (MP Materials Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation)

The rapid rise in earnings is very encouraging for shares. Even though this company was SPAC'd specifically for the purpose of the growth of NdPr the company has been operating very efficiently in the present. I view these operation as a teaser of what could potentially come in the current years. Estimates indicate that electric vehicles make up a little more than 1% of automobiles worldwide. Many EV companies will need MP Materials magnets which will drive revenue and share price expansion.

Source: (MP Materials Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation)

I remain impressed by the company's operations. For a high growth mining company MP materials has strong FCF growth. This should only expand as the company completes its oxidization facility and supply chain guidance becomes more normalized. As the world recovers MP Materials is a safe bet on the future of rare earth metals in automobile infrastructure internationally.

Operational Excellence

MP Materials has been the pinnacle of operational excellence throughout 2021. This is important momentum moving into 2022 because of the increased demand for these magnets. MP Materials has already risen over 30% and the company still has not reached its peak. In my original analysis, I believed that the valuation of MP Materials was too high and too much was priced in, which is why I decided to remain neutral on the stock. However, I was proven wrong as the demand for these types of companies far outstrips the supply. As operations continue to improve, I believe MP Materials is a great pick for the long term.

Source: (MP Materials North American Critical Mineral Day Presentation 2021)

Mountain Pass has provided MP Materials a steady base of operations for many years. Although the company has undergone many transformations over the years NdPr mining is the pinnacle of their operations. The benefit of having an established mine is the perks of having permits and regulatory concerns under control. If anything, MP Materials would be a major beneficiary of rare earth metal trade policy as they are the only NdPr miner in north America.

Source: (MP Materials Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation)

The continued operational execution has been a major boon to the company's overall share price growth. Free cash flow growth has been excellent YoY and QoQ. I also am impressed by the increased production volume and decreasing production cost although 6% QoQ production cost decrease is quite impressive. Sales volume increases will continue MP Materials' share price rise. Moving forward I would expect very positive results from the company's Q4 earnings.

Source: (MP Materials North American Critical Mineral Day Presentation 2021)

Lowering overall cost will be key to maintaining healthy profit margins. If MP Materials is successful in outfitting Mountain Pass with the proper facilities they have a chance to be the lowest cost NdPr Producer in the world. This would provide substantial competitive advantages for MP Materials' mining operations. I believe as operations continue to come online margins will increase and earnings will drive share price growth.

Some Risks to Long-Term Success

MP Materials has relatively few risks to the company's long term success. The overall EV market is expected to grow by over a trillion dollars by 2030. If the combined electric vehicle market lives up to its expectations, MP Materials will be a needed provider of NdPr. Major electric vehicle makers already have strained supply chains and poor relations with many state-sponsored mining corporations overseas. I believe MP Materials has a unique opportunity to benefit from continued US-China trade imbalances. The major risk I see to the company is a lack of historical precedent for the company's valuation. Since MP Materials is the only NdPr producer in North America, it puts the company in a new market position. In my original article, I believed that this was a negative for the stock. However, companies' value dislocation is a major bullish signal because retail investors are able to profit from institutional investment dislocation. Many large institutions only have theoretical models of earnings, which are subject to volatile swings. Many institutions would not enter MP Materials at these levels, which gives retail investors time to accumulate shares. The time to buy may have been when I first wrote about MP Materials, but the company has a bright future ahead.

Valuation Represents Considerable Upside

Currently the valuation represents considerable asymmetrical upside. MP Materials is operating out an emerging market that has yet to mature. I believe that buying this leader in NdPr production will be a high yield investment moving forward.

Source: (MP Materials Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation)

MP Materials has benefited from a solid P&L sheet. Their earnings reflect this strong revenue growth and operational expansion. Even though the company is going through a monumental growth stage, they have been able to achieve amazing net income growth YoY. MP Materials has done a great job of expanding their operations and I am awaiting future financial results.

Conclusion and Thoughts

I believe now is the time to accumulate shares in MP Materials. The company has not even entered its major growth stage. Shares offer significant upside from today's prices. Overall, I believe MP Materials will outperform in future quarters. Due to a mix of these factors, I have chosen to upgrade my rating of MP Materials to Bullish.