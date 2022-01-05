imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

About

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is a provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, delivering vital care on the ground for comprehensive evaluations, meaningful diagnostics, and procedures, bridging the gap between physicians and patients that virtual care cannot fulfil. DocGo’s AI-powered medical transportation and concierge medical services enable seamless care logistics at scale, integrated with industry-leading electronic health record (‘EHR) providers, helping improve patient outcomes and at the same time reducing the total cost of care for its customers. DocGo presently operates with more than 3,500 healthcare providers across 28 states in the U.S., and the UK, and has licenses pending in an additional 21 states.

Platform

The DocGo proprietary artificial intelligence (‘AI) platform manages over 20,000 transport units for over 300,000 mobile patient interactions every month, enabling real-time ordering and service tracking for its partner network of hospitals, physicians and care providers. Its patient CRM is integrated with the partner network and EHR providers to allow use of existing information technology infrastructure for ordering services.

The voiceless system dispatches field crews and clinicians with the requisite equipment and credentials to the site, giving them secure access to the clinical workflow and the patient data. The healthcare providers have the necessary skills to perform advanced procedures beyond the typical scope of work for emergency medical technicians (‘EMTs) and paramedics. The platform’s digital requester technology allows the service provider to choose appropriate transport to reach a patient, and its ShareLink technology provides full transparency to the patients and caregivers of real-time location and estimated time of arrival (‘ETA) for every vehicle.

(Images source: company website)

The platform is fully integrated with EHS to continuously update patient information, which is analyzed by the platform's AI / machine learning (‘ML) system to provide management insights into patient care, efficiency and return on investment (‘ROI), while delivering on-demand access to high-quality, highly affordable healthcare for all. The Company’s application infrastructure, including Ambulnz mobile medical services and transportation provider, and HealthPoint patient EMR, recently received the leading international standard for information security, ISO 27001 certification, following a formal, third-party audit of DocGo’s existing controls, processes and procedures meeting the required security standards.

DocGo recently unveiled the expansion of its comprehensive turnkey solution for employers to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard (‘ETS), issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (‘OSHA). The Company’s end-to-end solution offers vaccines, testing at corporate sites, homes and other locations, and aggregated data for reporting and compliance. Employers can easily navigate the ETS with access to real-time dashboards, and daily reporting to state and CDC databases to prepare for the February 9th deadline for enforcement of the vaccine mandate. 24/7 medical support including at-home continual checkups for positive employees and monoclonal antibody (‘mAb) infusion treatment.

Financials

The Company has a market capitalization of approximately $941 million at last quote of $9.40 on 1/3/2021, moving between a low of $7.14 and a high of $11.86 in the period since trading commenced on Nasdaq in November 2021 under the symbol “DCGO,” pursuant to a business combination wherein erstwhile Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) changed its name to DocGo Inc. and symbol to “DCGO.” The symbol for warrants to purchase common stock that were issued in Motion’s initial public offering (‘IPO) with an exercise price of $11.50, changed from “MOTNW” to “DCGOW.” Total shares outstanding are 100.07 million, with 71.96% held by the public and 14.44%, 7.98% and 5.63% held by insiders, private corporations and institutions. On 12/15/2021, the Company filed a form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC for the resale of shares of its common stock issued to certain listed stockholders in connection with the business combination.

As of 9/30/2021 unaudited combined pro forma balance sheet, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $197.75 million and accounts receivable of approximately $51.5 million, while accumulated deficit was approximately $87 million. Revenues for the nine months ended 9/30/2021 were $197.4 million. Subsequent to the business combination the Company management believes that it will be able to fund current and foreseeable liquidity needs with cash on hand and cash generated from operations. The Company’s largest partner is Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), one of the world’s largest dialysis treatment providers, generating reliable recurring revenue. The Company on 12/1/2021 announced an increased full year FY-2021 guidance, expecting revenues between $290 million and $300 million, and adjusted EBITDA of at least $12 million, driven by extension of key contracts and higher than expected revenue from the earlier guidance of $260 million and $10 million for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, respectively.

Risks

DocGo is an “emerging growth company” and a “smaller reporting company” and “non-accelerated filer” subject to reduced public reporting and compliance requirements. The Company incurs significant upfront costs in its client relationships. The Company’s reliance on contractual relationships with healthcare provider partners and other strategic alliances could adversely affect its business. Labor costs are also significant and any inability to control this cost can adversely affect the Company’s business. A significant portion of its recent revenue growth is derived from a small number of large customers. Reliance on government contracts could adversely affect the Company’s business. DocGo’s platform is highly technical and depends on complex information systems; any failure to operate it effectively or maintain the systems successfully could adversely affect its business. The Company is required to comply with laws governing the transmission, security and privacy of health information, and any failure to do so may result in legal liabilities. The Company is subject to several federal, state and local laws and regulatory regimes, including a variety of labor laws and regulations; any changes to or the failure to comply with these laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company’s business.

Bottom line

DocGo offers a “continuum of care” with its integrated telehealth and mobility systems, which enable seamless coordination between medical service providers and patients at different stages of treatment or recovery from an injury or illness. The Company has also expanded its services to help employers navigate and comply with the mandatory ETS requirements. DocGo has upgraded revenue guidance with an increase in business, and is on the threshold of operational profitability.