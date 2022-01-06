Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) is one of the biggest insurers in the country, which, despite sound fundamentals, a history of profitability, and operating results superior to its peers, is dramatically undervalued. The company is the country's second-largest home and auto insurer, in terms of direct premiums written and between March 2021, when the stock was valued at $104, and August 2021, when it hit a high for the year of $139, it seemed as if its underlying value was being recognized. Since then, the stock has given back most of its gains, slipping down to $117. The market has priced Allstate for a permanent 70% decline in profitability, a decline in fortunes driven by a rising combined ratio, and greater premiums paid due to an increase in the frequency and severity of car accidents in 2021. However, the decline in GAAP net income overstates the degree to which the company's profitability was hurt in 2021, and as a market leader in a growing industry, with huge competitive advantages, I believe that Allstate's pricing presents investors with a unique opportunity to buy a wonderful company at a significant discount to its underlying value.

Allstate's Core Business

Personal property-liability protection is Allstate's largest and most profitable business and the company has invested heavily in technology to drive risk management and, therefore, profitability. It makes use of a broad distribution network (including its own agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace) for its products.

Allstate is building a digital business model in order to provide affordable, simple and connected protection solutions while also leveraging its existing strengths. To make its products more affordable, the company has worked to reduce costs and in line with this, it reduced its workforce by 9% in 2020. This deepened its competitive price position in auto insurance.

In January of this year, Allstate completed the purchase of National General, a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. This acquisition gives the company access to National Holdings' network of approximately 42,300 independent agents for property-casualty products. It will also prove to be a key driver of revenue growth in the future.

Allstate leverages data and technology to unearth impactful insights that enable them to better assess risk and provide more useful products to their customers, creating efficiencies and driving profitability.

Allstate Has a History of Profitability

Allstate is one of those rare companies that are not only profitable but have a history of improving profitability, but this has not stopped the market from undervaluing its cash. It has grown total operating revenue from over $36.5 billion in 2016 as per the company's 2016 annual report, to nearly $50 billion in the current/trailing twelve months (TTM) period. (note: all TTM calculations are based on Q3 2021, Q2 2021, Q1 2021, and Q4 2020 results as per the 2020 annual report). The company has grown net-operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.89% per year, between 2017, when it earned $3.2 billion in NOPAT, to the current/TTM period, when it made $6.2 billion.

Source: Allstate company filings

Allstate's growing profitability allows it to spit out lots of free cash flow (FCF). The company has earned a positive FCF in each year of the last decade and a cumulative $11.05 billion (33% of market capitalization) in the last six years, including the TTM period.

With $7.122 billion in FCF over the TTM period, Allstate has an FCF yield of 20.4%, which is much higher than the average for the insurance industry, which is 1%. FCF yield is a far more powerful metric than the more widely used PE ratio and is a powerful predictor of a business' stock and underlying economic performance. Allstate's FCF yield tells us that the market has significantly undervalued the company's FCF. It also tells us that the company generates more cash than is needed to sustain and grow its business. Investing is about buying low expectations and selling high ones. To invest really well, you have to buy companies generating high and growing FCF that are available at attractive prices. With an FCF yield of 20.4%, the market is displaying an enormous degree of undue pessimism about Allstate's prospects and offering the intelligent investor high and growing FCF at very attractive prices. Allstate's pedigree suggests that market pessimism gives investors a golden opportunity to buy a wonderful company at a discount to its value.

Allstate Leads its Peers in Profitability

Allstate is more profitable than its peers and has improved its operating results at a more significant rate than its peers. With greater profitability comes the resources to invest in the future and defend its competitive position.

Allstate's NOPAT margin has grown from 5.1% in 2016, to 12.5% in the TTM period. From 2016 to the current/TTM period, the market capitalization weighted average NOPAT margin of Allstate's 40 industry peers, such as The Travelers Companies (TRV), The Progressive Corp. (PGR), and The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) has fallen from 12% to 9%.

Allstate grew invested capital turns from 1.59 in 2016 to 1.78 for the TTM period. In comparison, the market-capitalization weighted average of Allstate's peers is 1.4 for the TTM period, compared to 1.78 for Allstate.

As a result of improving margins and invested capital turns, Allstate's return on invested capital (ROIC) has marched higher. ROIC has improved from 8.2% in 2016, to 22.3% for the TTM period. In that period, its peers grew ROIC from 10% to just 12%.

With numbers like these, it's clear that Allstate presents investors with a unique opportunity, not just in terms of quality, but in terms of the price of its cash as well. Whereas Allstate has a FCF yield of 21%, The Travelers Companies, for instance, has an FCF yield of 5%, and The Progressive Corp. 6%.

Financials

Consumers will always need insurance and as Allstate's revenue numbers indicate, as an economy expands, as the United States has in 2021, and is likely to do in 2022, consumers spend more on cars, homes, and other durable goods - goods for which they will inevitably seek insurance.

Allstate's Q3 2021 10-Q report revealed revenues of $12.48 billion, up nearly 16.9% compared to the same period in 2020 ($10.68 billion). Revenue for the first nine months of the year was almost $37.58 billion, up 21.4% from the same period in 2020 when the company earned over $30.9 billion in revenue. Revenue for the current/TTM period is $49.6 billion, compared to $44.8 billion for 2020.

Property and casualty insurance premiums are by far the most important source of revenue for the company. In line with my belief that the demand for insurance products increased in periods of expansion, Allstate's property and casualty insurance premium revenues grew from $9.3 billion in Q3 2020 to $10.6 billion in Q3 2021, an increase of 13.7%. In the first nine months of the year ended September 30, 2021, the growth was similarly impressive, rising 12.9% year-over-year, from $27.8 billion to $31.4 billion.

Allstate's excellence in capital allocation is evident throughout its operating results. According to the earnings call presentation for Q3 2021, the growth in the company's net investment income was driven by strong performance-based results. Net investment income grew by 64.7%, year-over-year, from $464 million in Q3 2020 to $764 million in Q3 2021. The results for the first nine months of the year ended September 30, 2021, were even more sensational, with net investment income 163% higher, at $2.4 billion, than in the same period last year when the company earned $930 million.

The severity and frequency of accidents in 2021 hit the company's profitability. GAAP net income and adjusted net income declined in the third quarter. GAAP net income fell from $1.15 billion in Q3 2020 to $531 million in Q3 2021, a decline of some 54%. Adjusted net income declined by 75.9%, from $900 million in Q3 2020 to $217 million in Q3 2021. GAAP net income for the current/TTM period is $3.3 billion, down from $5.5 billion in 2020 and below 2019's $4.7 billion.

However, GAAP income exaggerates the extent of decline in the firm's profitability. NOPAT for the current/TTM period is $6.2 billion, compared to $6.4 billion in 2020 and above the nearly $4 billion the company earned in 2019. This can be seen by making adjustments to GAAP to derive NOPAT, for a net impact of $977 million - netting 4 income adjustments of $388 million against 5 expense adjustments of $1.366 billion. The biggest accounting distortions to GAAP net income for the current/TTM period are $3.378 billion in reported net after-tax non-operating expenses and $562 million in reported net non-operating items. Importantly, in the last five years, the current/TTM period is the only one in which Allstate's profitability has declined.

Giving Cash Back to Shareholders

As we discussed above, Allstate spits out large volumes of FCF, and this has allowed it to support a generous program of giving cash back to its shareholders. The company has a strong financial position allowing it to sustainably return growing sums of cash to shareholders, through dividends and share repurchases. In Q3 2021 alone, the company returned nearly $1.5 billion to shareholders, including a $750 million accelerated share repurchase program, under the current $5 billion authorization. The divestiture of Allstate Life Insurance Company, and the sale of Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York, increased deployable capital by $1.7 billion.

The common quarterly common shareholder dividend as of September 30, 2021, was $0.81 per share, compared to $0.54 at the same point in 2020, an improvement of 50%. At present, Allstate's dividend yield is 2.7%. The company has also returned cash to shareholders through share buybacks, reducing its outstanding common stock from 304.1 million on September 30, 2020, to 288 million at the same point in 2021.

Conservative Underwriting Practices Helped by Technology

Allstate employs very strict underwriting thresholds, and this certainly hurts the company's short-term prospects, but it does so while laying the ground for a much more profitable business in the future.

Underwriting relies on the quality of risk analysis models that are used to price policies. Insurers who can manage their risk will consistently be able to earn profits. The company has leveraged technology to enrich their risk analysis models and unearth insights that drive profitability.

For example, Arity was founded in 2016 in order to turn the company's treasure trove of driving behavior data, accumulated over many decades, into more personalized and dynamic pricing, taking into account driving patterns, such as frequency, terrain and location, and the manner of driving. Individual customer data can be used to improve risk management across Allstate's business.

Allstate's combined ratio has been falling, showing that the company has done well in analyzing risk with the aid of data and technology. The combined ratio is a measure of profitability and financial health of an insurer. It is derived by weighing how much an insurer pays in claims against how much it brings in through premiums. A combined ratio under 100 tells us that Allstate earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

In 2015, the Property-Liability combined ratio was 94.9 and 88.8 in the first nine months of 2020 ended September 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, the combined ratio rose to 94.8, which is just marginally below its 2015 figure, but still under 100. Compare this with a combined ratio of 100.5 for The Progressive Corp, 98.6 for The Travelers Companies, and 102.3 for The Hanover Group, according to those companies' latest results. The Progressive Corp and The Travelers Group are the first and third largest property and casualty insurers by market capitalization.

Market Volatility is Hiding Allstate's Worth

In a reversal of 2020 when the pandemic resulted in less traffic congestion and fewer accidents, 2021 has seen a greater frequency of accidents and this has resulted in the market punishing Allstate with a declining share price. Although the frequency has not returned to 2019 levels as reported in the company's annual report for that year, the severity of accidents has more than made up for this. The result is that Allstate has been forced to raise auto insurance rates across the board.

Allstate's auto insurance business had a combined ratio of 97.5, compared to 93.1 for the same period in 2019. This has reversed a long-term trend toward a positive decline in combined ratio, as the chart below shows.

Source: Repair Driver News

Allstate's overall combined ratio rose as a result, from 88.2 in the first nine months of 2020 to 94.4 for the same period in 2021. In 2019, the company enjoyed a combined ratio of 93.1.

The market has responded by punishing Allstate's stock, with its stock price in steep decline since September:

Source: Google Finance

Valuation

If we take a base-rate view of Allstate's fundamentals and market expectations, we arrive at a valuation of Allstate that is 160% higher than what the market values the company at today.

Allstate now has a price-to-economic book value (PEBV) ratio of 0.3 (with an economic book value of $120.5 billion), implying that the market believes Allstate's profits are going to permanently decline by a whopping 70%.

Yet, if we develop a model that establishes a base rate of conservative expectations, and assume that the company's NOPAT margin declined to 9% for the 2021-2030 period; revenue only grows at the consensus estimate of 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2023; and revenue growth dips to 1% CAGR for the 2024 to 2030 period (below the economy's historic GDP growth rate of 3% per annum), the company would be worth $305/share today, 160% above what it is trading today (~$117), as per the math below:

Value in millions of dollars (except share counts) EY 3: 2023 EY 4: 2024 EY 5: 2025 EY 6: 2026 EY 7: 2027 EY 8: 2028 EY 9: 2029 EY 10: 2030 FCF $3,601.34 $4,239.98 $4,282.38 $4,325.21 $4,368.46 $4,412.14 $4,458.00 $4,500.83 Present Value (PV) of FCF $3,123.58 $3,507.11 $3,378.06 $3,253.76 $3,134.03 $3,018.70 $2,907.62 $2,800.63 FCF Cumulative Present Value $9,750.92 $13,258.03 $16,636.09 $19,889.85 $23,023.87 $26,042.57 $28,950.20 $31,750.83 Terminal Value $90,932.00 $91,841.53 $92,759.09 $93,687.54 $94,624.42 $95,570.66 $96,526.37 $97,491.63 PV of Terminal Value $78,869.07 $75,966.91 $73,171.53 $70,479.02 $67,885.59 $65,387.58 $62,981.50 $60,663.95 Corporate Value $88,619.99 $89,224.94 $89,807.62 $90,368.87 $90,909.46 $91,430.15 $91,931.70 $92,414.78 Excess Cash $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Net Assets from Discontinued Operations $3,446.00 $3,446.00 $3,446.00 $3,446.00 $3,446.00 $3,446.00 $3,446.00 $3,446.00 Net Deferred Tax Liability -$493.00 -$493.00 -$493.00 -$493.00 -$493.00 -$493.00 -$493.00 -$493.00 Net Deferred Compensation Assets $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Fair Value of Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets (non-operating) $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Fair Value of Total Debt $488.55 $488.55 $488.55 $488.55 $488.55 $488.55 $488.55 $488.55 Fair Value of Preferred Capital $2,170.00 $2,170.00 $2,170.00 $2,170.00 $2,170.00 $2,170.00 $2,170.00 $2,170.00 Fair Value of Minority Interests $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Fair Value of Executive Stock Operations (ESO) After-Tax $357.26 $357.26 $357.26 $357.26 $357.26 $357.26 $357.26 $357.26 Pensions Net Funded Status -$1,094.00 -$1,094.00 -$1,094.00 -$1,094.00 -$1,094.00 -$1,094.00 -$1,094.00 -$1,094.00 Total Valuation Adjustments $1,156.81 $1,156.81 $1,156.81 $1,156.81 $1,156.81 $1,156.81 $1,156.81 $1,156.81 Shareholder Value $87,463.18 $88,068.13 $88,650.81 $89,212.06 $89,752.65 $90,273.34 $90,774.89 $91,257.97 Shares Outstanding 299.30 299.30 299.30 299.30 299.30 299.30 299.30 299.30 Shareholder Value per Share $292.23 $294.25 $296.19 $298.07 $299.88 $301.61 $303.29 $304.90

Under these assumptions, the company's NOPAT would have a CAGR of just 3% between 2021 and 2030. The market has overreacted to the present volatility in the market. Consider that Allied Market Research estimates that the global home insurance market will expand by a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027 and the global auto insurance market by a CAGR of 9% for the same period. If the company's revenues grow in tandem with the market's, then the stock price will be worth even more than our $305 estimate.

Risks to My Bullish Thesis

Although I have firm convictions about Allstate's prospects, there are risks to its business model that have to be taken account of. In 2020, Allstate enjoyed short-term profitability gains as total miles driven declined due to stay-at-home orders and the shift to remote work. However, in the long run, remote work will lead to lower premiums.

The development of self-driving vehicles will reduce the frequency and severity of accidents and reduce premiums. Nonetheless, the mainstream consensus is that self-driving technology is at least a decade away. For instance, Morningstar believes that fully automated driving will only arrive in 2030, assuming legal and safety issues are resolved.

Blockchain protocols could lead to more affordable and better-priced insurance products, allowing lower-cost market entrants to disrupt the industry and hurt Allstate's profitability, if the company does not successfully adapt.

Conclusion

From the above thesis, it is clear that I believe Allstate's fundamentals, its history of industry-leading profitability, investments in technology, conservative underwriting practices, and deep undervaluation justify buying shares in the company. This is one of the largest auto and home insurers in the country, with a long history of profitability and it leads its peers in NOPAT margin, invested capital turns, and ROIC. Allstate's cash flows are also significantly cheaper than its peers.

Although Allstate has struggled in 2021 due to an increase in the number and frequency of accidents, GAAP numbers have dramatically overstated the decline in Allstate's profitability. In truth, as we have seen, Allstate's profitability was only dented by the events of 2021. The underlying business remains powerful.

The company's investments in technology, its rich database, and its conservative underwriting policies are a solid basis for the future. The investor must, therefore, consider buying Allstate and holding the company for the long term. If the market punishes Allstate further, take an even bigger position. Eventually, the company's market value will reflect the company's true value, and investors will reap the rewards of patient investment.

I hesitate to use the words, "take a long position" because I believe an investor must invest in the business and not trade in the company's shares. The difference is one of attitude, and it is an attitude that will allow the investor to be patient, enjoying the company's rising dividends, ownership of cheap FCF while waiting for the market to recognize Allstate's excellence.