Investment Thesis

Poshmark (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:POSH) shares have lost about 85% since their IPO. In our opinion, the company is oversold. POSH has a consistently high gross margin of 84%. The operating margin adjusted to stock-based compensation, R&D, and marketing expenses also increased. Plus, Poshmark generates free cash flow. The company is trading as a mature company, not a growth one. POSH may become the next candidate for a short squeeze since the short interest in shares is over 60%. Reasonable use of accumulated liquid assets (96.9% of Total Assets) can become a potential driver. We rate shares as a buy.

Company Profile

Poshmark is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products headquartered in Redwood City, California. POSH primarily offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, home, and pet products in the United States, Canada, Australia, and India. According to the Q3 results, the company has 7.3 million active buyers. The company makes money from both sellers (fees earned when sellers sell items) and buyers (fees earned when they purchase shipping labels).

On January 19, 2021, the company completed its initial public offering. Poshmark received net proceeds of $292.3 million. Insiders have 45.1% voting control through class B shares.

Not The Best, But Solid Business

The company has never achieved a Wall Street consensus on EPS in the past four quarters. For the most recent reporting period, POSH missed revenue consensus estimates ($79.65M actual vs. $82.78M estimated).

The company showed net profit only twice - in the second and third quarters of 2020. And Poshmark's revenue growth rate slowed down significantly.

Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 $69.3 million $81.0 million $81.8 million $79.7 million 26.64% 41.76% 22.26% 15.80%

However, this asset-light business should not be underestimated. POSH has excellent potential for creating shareholder value. The company has a consistently high gross margin of 84%. The operating margin adjusted to stock-based compensation, R&D, and marketing expenses also increased from 60% to 64.5% in 9M 2021.

9m 2020 9m 2021 Operating margin adjusted to SBC, R&D, marketing 60% 64.5%

These expense items do not reflect the company's operating efficiency dynamics. In a reduction in marketing expenses, the growth rate will undoubtedly slow down, but the company will continue to generate revenue since the gross merchandise value (GMV) per user remains at the same level. Many analysts see the problem that GMV per user is not growing, but the indicator must not decline. This means that old cohorts continue to buy from Poshmark.

In addition, the company is eyeing a European expansion. Potentially, this can support revenue growth since the European secondhand market is quite large. However, due to the significant marketing expenses, POSH is likely to miss the EPS consensus again. The market already seems to take this into account, but it does not consider that the company is actually becoming more efficient due to a reduction in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Today Poshmark is trading as a mature company, not a growth one. According to the EV / Sales multiple, POSH is trading at a discount to peers. It's partly explained by the low profitability so far, but, as we found out above, the potential for the indicator to grow is high.





Short Squeeze Candidate

Approximately 140 percent of GameStop's public float had been sold short before the famous squeeze. However, for a short squeeze, significantly shorter interest is sufficient. For example, we saw a similar move in the Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in November 2021, although the short interest was around 30%.





Now the short interest in Poshmark is 62%. This is a very high figure. Any good news and significant positive movement in the stock could be a driver for a short squeeze. POSH resembles a powder keg with a wick. Prudent use of accumulated liquid assets can also be a potential spark. Poshmark has already repurchased small amounts of shares. The current cash cushion allows the company to invest in development and confidently repurchase shares. Even after spending all the money, the company will not face a liquidity shortage since the leverage is low, and POSH generates solid free cash flow. According to the latest quarterly report, the cash and equivalents balance is $589 million, or 96.9% of the company's Total Assets.

Conclusion

Poshmark is not the best business, but it is pretty solid. POSH has the excellent shareholder value potential as the gross margin is high and the adjusted operating margin increases. The market has noticed a decline in revenue growth - Poshmark trades as a mature business, not a growth company. The short interest in stocks is very high, and there is a possibility of a short squeeze. We are bullish on POSH.