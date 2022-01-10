LPETTET/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Last year was certainly a stock-picker's market, which couldn't be more true in the restaurant sector. This is because while the industry group posted a positive 2021 return, many names ended the year in negative territory. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) did manage to eke out a 5% gain but gave up most of its gains due to continued headwinds industry-wide, including labor tightness and staffing/wage inflation. However, after a 40% decline from its highs, its valuation is finally starting to improve. Hence, I believe it's worth keeping an eye on if we see further weakness into earnings season.

Cheesecake Factory reported its Q3 results in early November, reporting revenue of $754.5 million, up 46% year-over-year and 29% on a two-year basis. This was driven by steady unit growth (308 company-owned restaurants vs. 290 in Q3 2019) and positive comp sales growth at North Italia and Cheesecake Factory. While the 8.3% comp sales growth at Cheesecake Factory paled compared to Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), which put up high double-digit comp sales, it was a satisfactory quarter overall. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart above, Cheesecake Factory has seen a solid recovery from the height of the pandemic (Q2 2020: $295.9 million), with revenue steadily improving and up sharply vs. Q3 2021 levels. This was helped by significant growth in new guests and a higher restaurant count and comp sales of 8.3% at Cheesecake Factory and 8.0% at North Italia on a two-year basis. The good news is that these figures accelerated into early Q4, and off-premise sales have remained elevated, providing an incremental boost to average weekly sales. However, given the emergence of Omicron late in Q4, we could see some offset from the strong start to the quarter.

From a unit growth standpoint, Cheesecake Factory was one of just a handful of brands to meet its outlook, despite industry-wide delays due to COVID-19 with development plans. This was evidenced by 14 new openings for the year, with the company finishing the year with just over 320 company-owned restaurants. Notably, the company was able to fully staff its Huntsville restaurant ahead of its opening with ~200 staff members, suggesting that while the labor market is tight, application flow seems to be solid and it isn't affecting sales. Meanwhile, worker turnover rates did stabilize as of Q3, another small green shoot.

Based on company research, the other notable stat is that it has seen a significant increase in visits among its frequent cohort, with that cohort visiting Cheesecake Factory approximately 20 times per year, up from 14 pre-COVID. Finally, while the company continues to see pockets of staffing pressure, which is to be expected given the sharp decline in workers in the hospitality industry post-pandemic, this doesn't seem to be putting much of a dent in sales. This is the opposite of brands like Red Robin (RRGB) and BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), which have had to either close early and or reduce seating capacity due to staffing shortages. Having said all that, there were some negatives:

The first negative is that labor costs were up to 37.1% in Q3 2021, increasing 70 basis points on a two-year basis, despite staffing being a little below optimal levels. The company did note that it saw 70 basis points of headwinds related to sick pay and training, which could provide slight leverage once things normalize. The second negative is that CAKE's cost of sales was roughly flat at 22.5% vs. Q3 2019 levels despite menu price increases. This is despite what should be continued commodity inflation in 2022, with most brands guiding for low to mid-single-digit inflation. Finally, the significant change since quarter-end is the emergence of Omicron, which pushed industry-wide restaurant sales growth into negative territory (week ending December 26th), according to Black Box Intelligence.

The good news for Cheesecake Factory is that it should have better pricing power than some of its peers in the casual dining space, which may have to be careful not to price some guests out of casual dining. This should help mitigate some margin pressure, with the company noting that it's confident it can get back to 2019 margin levels with pricing power. Meanwhile, though there was minimal leverage on cost of sales despite menu price increases, this was due to having to make some purchases in the spot market to meet volume above contracted levels.

Finally, while case counts with Omicron are much higher than Delta, CAKE did see less pressure than some of its peers during the minor Delta variant headwind to traffic. Based on all of these slight advantages, CAKE appears to be in a decent position relative to its weaker peers to navigate the industry-wide headwinds. However, if commodity inflation accelerates or the labor market tightens further, we could see additional pressure on margins, with a less clear path back to pre-COVID margins. This is certainly possible due to the competitive environment (continued wage increases) across the retail space and the fact that inflation does not seem to be transitory. Let's look at CAKE's earnings trend below:

Looking at the chart above, we can see that CAKE has seen limited growth in annual earnings per share since FY2015, with annual EPS growing at a rate of just ~2.4% from FY2015 to FY2019. If we look ahead to FY2021 and FY2022 annual EPS estimates, this growth rate hasn't improved much. This is evidenced by negative growth vs. 2019 levels based on FY2021 estimates of $2.26 and a ~3.6% compound annual growth rate if the company meets FY2022 estimates of $3.04.

So, while FY2022 estimates will mark a new high for the stock if met, it's important to note that these earnings growth rates are well below that of industry leaders like Texas Roadhouse. In comparison, TXRH saw a 15.8% CAGR between FY2015 and FY2019 and is on track for a ~14.9% CAGR looking at FY2022 estimates. However, after a year of significant underperformance, CAKE is now trading at a deep discount to industry leaders. This may be creating an opportunity from a swing-trading standpoint, with the valuation starting to become more reasonable.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Looking at Cheesecake Factory's valuation below, we can see that the stock has traded at an EBITDA multiple of 8.7 over the past seven years, and the stock currently trades at 7.0 FY2022 EBITDA estimates ($5.55) at a share price of $39.00. I would argue that the historical multiple is not conservative enough given the negative changes we've seen industry-wide post-pandemic. These include a tighter labor market which would impact wages further, and commodity inflation, which is likely to remain a headwind into 2022. As noted, CAKE appears to be managing this better than some peers, but the industry itself is less attractive post-pandemic, even if we assume COVID-19 completely disappears.

Based on this outlook, I believe a more reasonable EBITDA multiple is ~8.25, a 5% discount to the historical multiple. In this case, Cheesecake Factory's fair value appears to come in closer to $45.80, translating to over 15% upside from current levels. However, with risks to missing estimates due to Omicron, and the fact that I prefer to bake in a 25% margin of safety vs. conservative fair value, the low-risk buy zone for CAKE comes in at $34.50 or lower. This 25% margin of safety that I require is due to CAKE not being an industry leader and being in a less attractive segment of the restaurant industry (full-service vs. fast-food). So, while the valuation has improved from where CAKE was insanely overvalued at $60.00 last year, it's hard to argue that this is a fat pitch even after the 40% decline.

Moving over to the technical picture below, we can see that CAKE has seen a sharp pullback and recently broke down below a key support level at $42.80, which was strong support pre-pandemic. This is not an ideal development, and it has soured the technical outlook short-term. This is because we now have a new resistance level in place at $42.80, while the next strong support level doesn't come in until $31.90. Based on $3.30 in upside to potential resistance, and $7.60 in potential downside to support, the reward/risk ratio sits at 2.30 to 1.0.

This means that it's harder to make a case for paying up for the stock given that it's sitting in the upper portion of its support/resistance range. Having said that, if the stock were to dip below $34.50, where its reward/risk ratio would improve to more than 3 to 1.0 ($2.60 in downside to support vs. $8.30 in upside to resistance), this would represent a low-risk area to start a position in the stock. In summary, while I remain on the sidelines, I would consider starting a position in the stock below $34.50.

Cheesecake Factory has industry-leading average unit volumes and expects to see strong unit growth next year, with plans for 20 new openings, up from 14 last year. This has been overshadowed by staffing headwinds and commodity inflation sector-wide. Still, Cheesecake Factory appears to be faring better than some peers in the casual dining space. After a 40% plus correction, the stock is becoming more attractive, but I still don't see enough margin of safety to jump into the stock. For now, I see better value in more beaten-up sectors, such as Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), which trades at ~14x FY2023 earnings estimates, with ~30% operating margins.