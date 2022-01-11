Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rose 41% on Monday after Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) announced that it will be purchasing the company for $9.86 per share. However, that 41% rise resulted in an $8.44 close, 14% below the supposed take-out target and down from the initial $8.90 open. In this article, I briefly discuss why that's the case, why I think there will be a quick bounce and how I am playing it.

The deal is expected to close in TTWO's fiscal Q1 2023 which ends June 2022. Until a deal of this nature officially closes, there will always be some discount to account for the small percentage chance that it falls through. As the closing date is several months away, some investors are willing to sell at a discount in order to free up funds for other investments that they believe can earn them a higher yield. Alternatively, there will be buyers who are attracted to the decent potential return in half a year.

The deal is for $3.50 in cash per share and $6.36 per share worth of TTWO stock but is subject to a collar mechanism. If TTWO's 20-day VWAP ending on the third trading day prior to closing of the deal is in a range from $156.50 to $181.88, the exchange ratio will be adjusted so that the total per share payout remains at $9.86. However, if the VWAP exceeds the higher end of that range, the exchange ratio would be 0.0350 per share, and if the VWAP falls below the lower end of that range, the exchange ratio would be 0.0406 per share.

This is one potential caveat to the ZNGA long thesis. The deal was not all that well-received by TTWO shareholders, accelerated by a deep red morning on the NASDAQ. TTWO closed down 13% on Monday to $142.99. As a result, the equity component of the deal is currently worth $5.81 instead of the reported $6.36. The total per share value of the deal is $9.31, still more than a 10% upside from ZNGA's closing price.

The nature of the collar provision makes it harder to take advantage of arbitrage. Arbitrageurs don't know whether to short 406 TTWO shares per 10,000 ZNGA shares, 350 per 10,000 shares or somewhere in between. If they short 406 TTWO shares per the ratio right now and TTWO goes on a run, there's potential that the ratio drops to 350 and the short position eats away at part of the profits. It's not a huge problem to financially engineer out of, but it is a consideration that justifies the discount.

Recent purchase of ARNA by PFE may be a mirror into ZNGA's near-term performance

Last month, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) purchased Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) for $100 per share in an all-cash deal. Like the ZNGA-TTWO deal, this one is also expected to close in the first half of calendar 2022 so the timing of both closes will be similar. ARNA acted eerily similar to ZNGA on the day its buyout was announced. As such, I think it makes a good proxy for short-term price expectations on ZNGA.

On December 13, ARNA initially opened at $93.09, a 7% discount to the purchase price. It sold off throughout the day to close at $90.08, a 10% discount to the purchase price. The next day it bounced back up to $92.00 and the day after to $92.85. A month later and ARNA closed Monday at $94.08, a 6% discount to the purchase price. TTWO opened Monday at $147.50, implying a $9.49 valuation for ZNGA. ZNGA opened at $8.90, a 6% discount, but ended the day at a 10% discount to the market value of the TTWO offer by the end of the day. The move on ARNA on its second and third day of trading after its buyout was announced was a reaction to the overcorrection first seen on day one. I find this to be a normal process as the market takes a couple of days to assess the risks and upside associated with a deal and adjust the price accordingly.

As an aside, anyone with relatively low risk tolerance who is looking for a decent 6% return over the next few months may consider buying ARNA and holding onto it until close. There is always a risk that the deal falls through, but I think that risk is fairly low. PFE has sufficient cash to finance the transaction. Unlike the TTWO-ZNGA deal, it's not subject to any volatility in PFE's share price as it's an all-cash transaction.

I expect a near-term 3-4% increase on ZNGA and how I'm playing it

Using the ARNA-PFE deal as a recent example of another buyout that's expected to close within six months in a volatile market, the template suggests that ZNGA will rebound back to a 6-7% discount first seen at the opening bell on Monday within the next couple of days. Assuming TTWO stays where it is so that the value of the deal remains at $9.31, my expectation is that the stock rebounds to $8.65-$8.75.

This is not a major move on the stock but can be leveraged through the use of call options. For instance, $8 weekly calls closed at $0.50, while $8.50 calls closed at $0.18. Both imply a profit at the mid-point target of $8.70, plus whatever time value the options might have should this price be achieved before Friday. This is how I am playing it, with a relatively small sum of money. I personally don't recommend the $9 strike calls as it will take an aggressive move for those to land in-the-money by the end of the week. Longer-term options point to $8 strikes being preferable over $9 strikes as the premium on the $9s doesn't leave much room for profits.

The potential caveat to my strategy, as well as any long position on ZNGA in general, would be if TTWO continues to drop. Every $1.00 drop on TTWO results in $0.04 being shaved off the value of the deal. For instance, TTWO dropping to $135 would result in the deal being valued at $8.98. ZNGA could remain flat or drop in this instance. Conversely, an equal upside opportunity exists until TTWO hits $156.50 and the collar comes back into play, locking the deal at $9.86. I personally think that TTWO can rebound from Monday's initial reaction to the deal, adding greater potential upside to ZNGA's expected short-term spike. I feel comfortable with my bet on ZNGA.