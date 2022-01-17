baona/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction to IEMG

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund offering investors exposure to "a broad range of emerging market companies". The fund's inception date was October 18, 2021.

IEMG invests in accordance with its benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index. As of January 14, 2022, IEMG's portfolio consisted of 2,578 holdings, with total assets under management of $78.46 billion, reflecting significant popularity in the fund. The expense ratio is reported by iShares as being 0.11%, which is on the cheaper end if we are comparing IEMG to iShares' other macro ETF products.

Recent IEMG Fund Flows

Over the past year, IEMG has been a net beneficiary of circa $9.4 billion in fund flows (see data below).

ETFDB.com

Fund flows have been largely strong and stable. Reasonably strong demand would perhaps suggest a reach for yield among U.S. investors particularly, with 'emerging markets' investing typically being associated with increased yield and risk. However, while demand has been strong, IEMG's share price (i.e., excluding dividends) has not beaten SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), a popular U.S. ETF designed to track the performance of the popular U.S. equity benchmark index, the S&P 500.

TradingView.com

An underperformance of circa 20-25% since the start of 2021 (to present) is large, and while IEMG's dividend yield (on a 30-day SEC yield basis) is higher than SPY's, the difference (currently about 2% vs. circa 1.15% for SPY) is not nearly enough in favor of IEMG to inhibit this kind of underperformance on price. Nevertheless, IEMG has managed to outperform SPY over certain periods (e.g. 2017, and the second half of 2020). However, these periods with favorable deviations do seem short-lived, so IEMG has (at least in the past) proved to be a fairly speculative instrument/strategy.

IEMG's Country and Sector Positioning

IEMG's country exposures are shown in the chart below, which illustrates that IEMG is most exposed to China (29%), Taiwan (17%), India (14%), and South Korea (13%). South Korea is a more developed economy, India is less developed, while China and Taiwan remain somewhat "embroiled" in an ongoing spat in relation to Taiwan's independence. China is also governed by the Chinese Communist Party (the CCP), whose political and economic ideologies naturally make China a riskier territory for western capitalists.

iShares.com

In terms of sector exposures, IEMG is most heavily exposed to Information Technology stocks (22%), Financials (19%), Consumer Discretionary (13%), Communication (10%), and Materials (9%). These sectors together represent about 73% of the fund (as of January 13, 2022).

iShares.com

From IEMG's sector exposures, we might infer that the fund's broader theme is linked to economic sensitivity; Technology, Financial and Consumer (Discretionary) stocks are sensitive to broader economic trends. One trouble here is that China is (supported by research from Fidelity) probably in a contractionary phase at the moment economically (as of Q4 2021).

Fidelity.com

So, while IEMG has bounced versus broader markets very recently into 2022, arguably the fund is not very well positioned economically. We could tie this back to IEMG's share price expressed this time in nominal terms (not relative to SPY). The chart below shows that in spite of decent inflows, IEMG has been ticking down. Markets are perhaps a leading indicator of economic trends rather than lagging, but markets and economies will likely be in flux (one sometimes leading the other and vice versa).

TradingView.com

You could argue the fund is more geared towards "growth" themes than "value", but there is no especial bias, with Financials often viewed as a value-oriented sector (more mature, and lower growth) for example.

IEMG's Portfolio Concentration and Volatility

IEMG's top 10 holdings are illustrated below using recent data from iShares. The top 10 represented about 22% of the fund as of January 13, 2022, which is not particularly high, especially if you compare to single-country funds.

iShares.com

This fairly reasonable level of concentration probably helps to support a lower overall level of volatility, with an estimate on a five-year monthly basis from Yahoo! Finance of 1.01x (i.e., basically no deviation from broader markets). On the other hand, ETF.com provides 'up beta' and 'down beta' estimates of 0.85x and 0.97x, respectively. While these are "low-vol" readings, the lower up (vs. down) beta would suggest an unfavorable balance. Still, we already know that IEMG has underperformed SPY (for example) over the long run (to date); and a quick check of the chart would enable us to see that IEMG did not fall more drastically than SPY during periods like the March 2020 equity market crash.

As always though, there is a trade-off between risk and return. Modest levels of "beta" are welcome, but the chances of "alpha" or outperformance are likely to be more limited as a result.

Key IEMG Portfolio Data

Due to the availability of a recent benchmark index factsheet for IEMG, we can refer to the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI for certain key data. Important points include price/earnings, price/book, and return on equity. IEMG's benchmark, as of December 31, 2021, had a trailing price/earnings ratio of 14.41x, a forward price/earnings ratio of 12.41x, and a price/book ratio of 1.84x.

Therefore, the forward earnings yield was 8.1%, and the forward return on equity (dividing forward earnings into prevailing book value) was 14.83%. These are quite strong numbers, especially the forward earnings yield in relation to the present mature market equity risk premium (4.90%; see next section), but we do need to consider idiosyncratic (in this case, country) risks.

In any case, IEMG's underlying portfolio's return on equity is decent at circa 15%, which suggests a reasonably high level of corporate productivity, especially in light of the fund's higher level of diversification, and reasonably high exposures to more mature sectors such as Financials.

In my last article covering IEMG, I referred to Morningstar data indicating a three- to five-year earnings growth rate of 15.37% per year on average (at the time). The most recent estimate is about the same, at 15.93% (immaterial deviation). However, this is on a higher 'trailing earnings' base, so the consensus estimate for earnings growth prospects in emerging markets would now seem a bit stronger than before.

I think the consensus would seem to indicate a belief in a continued recovery and resurgence in emerging markets. However, in a valuation case, I would want to err on the side of being conservative, and so I am going to assume an average earnings growth rate of closer to 10-11%, tapering down to close to the weighted risk-free rate of the fund of 4% (I stop at 5% in this case, implying still positive real earnings growth at the end).

Cost of Equity Estimate for IEMG

IEMG's country exposures mean that we need to arrive at a cost of equity by weighting each of the portfolio's country exposures. I also choose to re-rate the outcome upward to account for other/cash balances.

Using data from Professor Damodaran (for his current estimate of the mature market equity risk premium of 4.90%, and country risk premium data) and World Government Bonds (for local 10-year government bond yields, as "risk-free rates"), I arrive at the calculation below.

For Saudi Arabia and UAE, due to the lack of data, I could assume a real interest rate of zero, based on CPI inflation of about 1% for both Saudi and UAE over the past 10 years. However, I am going to assume a 2% spread over the current U.S. 10-year of 1.793%, in line with my recent analysis on Saudi Arabian stocks. (I am assuming Saudi and UAE share similar country risks.)

Author's Calculations

My cost of equity estimate is therefore 10.03%, which includes a base equity risk premium of 4.90%, a weighted country risk premium of 1.16%, and a weighted risk-free rate of 3.97%.

IEMG Short-term Valuation Gauge

Using all the data above, I generate the short-term valuation gauge for IEMG shares as illustrated below.

Author's Calculations

The valuation would suggest 10% upside, or in other words, IEMG is perhaps pricing in excess risk to some extent. That is, in spite of strong recent inflows.

A simple scenario analysis bringing our average earnings growth rate up to just under 15% would result in potential upside of circa 30%, while disappointing earnings growth rates averaging circa 7% (inclusive of the forward-year earnings growth estimate of 16.12%) would result in downside potential of about -5%.

All said, I think that IEMG is probably fairly valued, and that is with a cost of equity of about 10%. Risks remain; for example, China is the largest country exposure, and is probably going to continue within a state of economic contraction in the short- to medium-term. The Bank of International Settlements also shows that the level of (GDP-scaled) lending to the non-financial private sector from banks (i.e., the "credit impulse") was negative year-over-year in Q2 2021, which could be a leading indicator for negative earnings growth surprises into the first half of 2022.

However, even earnings disappointments would unlikely produce significant downside, per a simple scenario analysis. Therefore, I would not take a bearish stance on IEMG. I would however take a neutral stance, as the fund's cost of equity of 10% is not exciting enough in light of Chinese recessionary risks.