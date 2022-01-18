alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

A (True) Diamond in the (Utility) Rough

Last week, we wrote that "Utilities Have Run Out Of Energy." Nonetheless, we've shared that we still have stakes in a couple of Utilities, and we concluded with the following statement:

We always say that "Macro Trumps Micro" and from that aspect, it will be hard to point to specific names that may avoid the overall/macro (negative) trend. Nonetheless, we already bought such a micro/specific name last year, and not only are we very pleased with how it has performed thus far, but we still believe it has plenty of room to rise, unlike most of its peers. More on this shining utility in our next article. Stay tuned!

In this article, we reveal who this "shining utility" we were referring to is.

In this article, we will make the case for Vistra being "financially proven to treat investors with an 'electric utility dysfunction.'"

It's important for us to start this article by saying that we're only looking at Vistra Corp. from a pure investing perspective and opportunity. We know that for many Texans, this company is associated with very unpleasant, perhaps even tragic, events.

Needless to say that by writing this article we neither intend to be insensitive, nor do we express a moral opinion regarding last year's unfortunate outcome (see hereinafter).

Our sole intention is to present the current investment thesis around the stock, and to explain why VST was (nearly 11 months ago) and still is (to our best judgment) an attractive investment that is worth investors' attention, even if for some Vistra is a "persona non grata" on legal/ethical grounds.

But first, before we touch upon Vistra specifically, let's step backwards and understand why do we call this an "electric utility dysfunction?"

Utilities: A Reason to Cheer or a Reason to Mock?

The main reason we use such a (negative) nickname is because (just as we mentioned last week) Utilities seem like they are the wrong type of investment at the wrong time.

On one hand, investors can and should be extremely happy with double-digit annual returns, as Utilities have delivered over the past decade.

On the other hand, when the Utilities leading ETF (XLU) is seeing the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 (SP500), and NASDAQ-100 (NDX) indices delivering returns that are about 40%, 110%, and 230% higher, respectively - over the past three years alone! - it's hard to be too pleased with how this solid sector has performed.

The question, as always is the case when it comes to investing, is therefore: Should investors cheer the absolute (decent) returns, or mock the relative (disappointing) returns?

Total returns (over recent years, until and including Jan 12, 2021):

Security 3yrs 5yrs 10yrs Dominion Energy Inc (D) +28.4% +29.7% +131.6% Southern Co (SO) +65.3% +73.6% +136.6% Utilities Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLU) +43.9% +68.5% +182.0% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) +56.0% +70.0% +223.2% SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Tr (DIA) +60.8% +102.6% +263.7% Excess Return of DIA over XLU (DIA/XLU) 38.5% 49.8% 44.9% SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) +91.3% +127.2% +340.5% Excess Return of SPY over XLU (SPY/XLU) 108.0% 85.7% 87.1% Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) +146.0% +227.7% +631.7% Excess Return of QQQ over XLU (QQQ/XLU) 232.6% 232.4% 247.1%

Although we won't pave anything in stone, for us investing is a relative "game" where one needs to outperform on a risk-adjusted basis.

Still, to each his/her own, and at the end of the day it's in the beholder's eyes to decide whether he/she is happy with how Utilities have performed or not.

Viva La Vistra

At this point, everybody probably knows what is the "2021 Texas power crisis," however for those who don't (recall), here's a summary from Wikipedia:

In February 2021, the state of Texas suffered a major power crisis, which came about as a result of three severe winter storms sweeping across the United States on February 10–11, 13–17, and 15–20. The storms caused the worst energy infrastructure failure in Texas state history, leading to shortages of water, food, and heat. More than 4.5 million homes and businesses were left without power, some for several days. At least 210 people were killed directly or indirectly, with some estimates as high as 702 killed as a result of the crisis.

In the immediate aftermath, Vistra (mostly) and (to a lesser extent) NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) - Texas' two leading energy producers - had been viewed as the main ones to blame/sue, thus (so thought many investors) as the main (and immediate) stocks that need to be dumped.

Although the trading pattern of the two stocks hadn't coincided at the time, three months post D-day, both stocks lost a significant percentage of their pre-crisis valuations.

Interestingly, it took very little time for more knowledgeable investors to acknowledge that if anything, VST and NRG are likely among the names who would come out of this crisis with the upper hand.

For example, in a Forbes article dated as early as Feb. 22, 2021, Roger Conrad already named the crisis winners and losers:

Winners: Power generators Vistra Corp. and NRG Energy (generation business). Utilities CenterPoint Energy (CNP) and Sempra Energy (SRE).

Losers: Energy Retailers, such as Just Energy (JE), and Direct Energy that NRG bought from Centrica plc (OTCPK:CPYYY) shortly before the crisis.

Basically, investors had three full months to assess the situation and take action accordingly. Those who did surely have no regrets.

Using the crisis-related names, combined with the same set of names we've used at the top of this article, it's easy to see how VST and NRS have outperformed most everything else since the end of May 2021, be it main indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), the Utilities sector, specific Utility peers (D, SO, CNP, SRE), or a Texas' energy retailer (JE).

Viva Victoria

We, too, have been early to assess and act.

It was obvious (for us) that this isn't only a one-off event (consequently year), but more important - that VST is likely to come out of this crisis stronger.

You didn't only need to make (what was quite) a simple assumption regarding Vistra's profitability moving, fairly quickly, back to its long-term trendline, but you also needed to realize that:

No matter how angry Texas is, the state can't operate without VST. In other words, Vistra is the utility equivalent of banks that are "too big/systemic to fail." This crisis is going to take some of the energy players out of the game, turning Texas into a State with less competition and more dependency on the biggest, most significant, energy providers. In other words, Vistra is the rich that has become richer.

Below you can see all the trading alerts that Wheel of Fortune received along the way, starting as early as Feb. 26, 2021 and ending as late as May 6, 2021.

The trading alerts have covered both (direct purchase of) the common stock as well as (the sale of) PUT options, which is another way to buy a stock at what is likely to be a lower-than-market-price, if and when the option gets assigned.

A couple of the PUT options that we sold got assigned, handing us more VST shares at attractive prices.

Moreover, those PUT options that hadn't been assigned to us, and were actually bought back (closing the position) by us prior to the expiry date, added an extra net gain of $8.82 to the VST mix.

Currently, we have no open option trades on VST of any type.

Post Crisis Vistra (Absolute Terms)

Going into 2022, and without knowing about that Texas Feb. 2021 winter freeze, an investor who is looking at Vistra for the first time won't even notice that the company/stock went through a crisis.

Revenue growth is peaking.

Not only is Vistra expected to post a nearly 10% growth (on average) over coming years - a way higher than the revenue growth of the sector - but the company is expected to post record revenues that haven't been achieved even before the 2021 crisis.

YCharts

Profitability is already back to square one.

Being a utility, VST isn't going to make much more money, no matter what.

Margins are more or less fixed, and following the crisis they were somewhat pressured, due to both regulatory/State pressure, as well as a strategic marketing/reputation outcome.

And yet, here we are at the start of 2022 and VST is expected to earn the roughly $2 that the company was expected to earn all along, way before the "Texas Freeze" as well as on an ongoing basis (give or take).

As a result, Vistra's forward P/E multiples are as attractive as they've ever been.

While the sector is trading with a forward multiple of 20.6 (as shown here) on this year's expected earnings, Vistra's P/E ratio is not far above half of that level.

If that's not attractive, we don't know what is!

Vistra Relative to Peers

If VST's financial metrics aren't attractive for you on a standalone (absolute terms) basis, how about we compare the company to some peers?

Not only to our legacy holdings (that we haven't bought into in a long-long time), D and SO, but also against the ones referenced by Seeking Alpha as VST's peer group.

EV to EBITDA (Forward):

PE Ratio (Forward):

PE Ratio (Forward 1y):

PS Ratio (Forward):

PS Ratio (Forward 1y):

Clearly, Vistra is not only looking attractive on its own merits, but also against its peer group.

The only names that come close to VST are:

Southern Co

NRG Energy Inc

The Brink's Co (BCO)

PG&E Corp (PCG)

Even then, we argue that VST is coming on top, and by a wide margin, in-spite of Wall Street putting BCO at the front seat when it comes to an upside potential.

Bottom Line

Following a couple of years where analysts cooled off when it comes to VST, especially post the Texas Feb. 2021 winter freeze crisis, there's been a wave of upgrades over the past 6-7 months.

The average price target implied ~20% upside potential from here, and we believe that this is the minimum, certainly not the maximum, upside investors should be getting from the stock.

That's aside from the dividend yield which based on current (stock price and distribution) levels comes to 2.66%.

It's worthwhile noting that the company, which is a fairly young dividend payer, has remained committed to the dividend all along, even at the peak of the crisis.

In its last Q3/2021 earnings report, the company made the following announcements:

1) Plan to return at least $7.5B to shareholders (~15% cash yield) by the end of 2026, via a combination of:

Share repurchases: $2B (current, 2022) + $4B (future, 2023-2026; so long as the company believes its stock is undervalued), representing 20% + 40% of the company's market-cap, at the time.

Dividends: Per updated dividend policy, a payment of $300M a year (totaling $1.5B over the 5-year period), combined with the share repurchases, is expected to see the annualized dividend per share growing ~175% (!) by the end of 2026.

Debt reduction: Plans to retire at least $1.5B of debt by the end of this year.

2) FY 2021 guidance: Raised and narrowed 2021 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA range to $1,890M-$2,090M. Revised and narrowed Ongoing Operations Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth range to $100M-$300M.

3) FY 2022 guidance:

Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA: $2,810M-$3,310M

Ongoing Operations Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth ("FCFbG"): $2,070M-$2,570M

Expected Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted FCFbG conversion of ~76%

Excluding one-off, negative impacts, the long-term earnings power of Vistra's 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA guidance range would be $3,050M-$3,550M, i.e. 11.5% higher (at midpoint) than communicated.

If we think that Vistra is already back to its full strength, the company itself is telling us that we need to wait another year to see it running at full steam.

Frankly, we look forward to it, and so seems the stock price, breaking above the long-term resistance line.

Assuming that the top-end of the support zone is now the new support level (~$20) to look at, we can conclude that at this point in time, VST is likely offering a total return upside potential of at least 30% (including dividends) - and we're being quite conservative in here - compared to a downside risk of ~10% (back to $20).

That's an attractive risk/reward for any utility, especially for one that clearly offers better financial metrics than the vast majority of its peers, on its way out of a major crisis that has turned into a great opportunity.