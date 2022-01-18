anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

FET's Order Book Turns Healthy

Demand for Forum Energy Technologies' (NYSE:FET) drilling and completion equipment has been increasing for the past couple of quarters, as reflected in the rising book-to-bill ratio. Not only does the short-cycle product offerings see increased requirement in the market but it is leveraging its deepsea technical capabilities to serve the offshore wind market to survive the energy transition in the medium to long term.

To fuel the topline growth, the company has been burning cash flows. On top of that, increased inventory purchases to stave off the supply chain issues and the expected payment withholding by some customers can aggravate the cash flow issues. It has divested the valve brands to hedge the risks, which helped de-lever the balance sheet and embark on a share repurchase program. The share repurchase program indicates that the management is confident in seeing the stock price strengthening. I think investors can consider buying the stock with an expectation of higher returns in the medium term.

The Strategic Realignment

Of late, FET's management is finding rising interests in offshore. Therefore, it has begun switching operations from the US onshore to international offshore. This catapulted its subsea product line. During Q3, four remotely operated vehicles used in harsh environments were booked for $5 million each. Since this is a niche market requiring a high degree of expertise, I think the company will dominate the market share for a long time.

Not just that, it can leverage its deepsea technical capabilities to serve the offshore wind market during site surveys. The site survey construction and maintenance market will have more opportunities as the offshore alternative market grows. Also, in the defense sector, FET completed sea trials and the final delivery of a rescue submarine. It can serve similar needs around the world naval markets. Read more about FET's business portfolio in my previous article here.

FET's management believes that the stock is undervalued in light of its involvement in the emerging market prospects. It sees high exposure in the international markets and its role in the energy transition market, a growing industry, to de-lever the balance sheet once the stock price goes past $30. Also, in December, it sold certain assets of its ABZ and Quadrant valve brands for over $100 million, which cut its net debt by approximately one-third. So, with a reduced debt structure, the management believes the stock can potentially run up by ~59% from the current level, which is a significant return. So, in November 2021, it has undertaken a $10 million stock buyback program. The repurchase of 8% of the stock from the market reflects the management's confidence in valuing its shares.

Q4 Guidance

According to FET's management, the supply chain constraints and their impact on reducing productivity will significantly reduce operating income. Although the increasing trend in completions activity will keep revenue growing by ~6% (at the guidance mid-point) in Q4, EBITDA can slash by more than 70% in the next quarter compared to Q3.

Considering the divestment of the ABZ and Quadrant valve brands, its Q4 2021 revenues would go up by $48 million while booking has doubled. So, it now has lower leverage and a more robust financial upside.

Segment Value Drivers In Q3

Drilling & Downhole segment: Revenues in the Drilling & Downhole segment increased by 2.6% in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021 while the margin nearly doubled. Quarter-over-quarter, the segment order increased by ~4%. The primary reason for the improved performance was the fulfillment of large capital equipment orders. The company's artificial lift product and our drilling product line mainly gained market share, benefiting the topline.

Completions segment: The recovery in North American well completions activity in Q3 is reflected in FET's Completions segment revenue growth. Here, quarter-over-quarter, revenues increased by 7%. However, material and freight input cost increases ate away a part of the margin recovery in Q3.

The segment order also boosted in Q3 (~26% up). Adding orders for new product offerings should increase product delivery over the next six months.

Production segment: This was the only segment to have witnessed a revenue decrease (by 2.7%) in Q3 compared to the previous quarter. An adverse change in product order patterns reduced sales in Q3. However, the order book kept growing (6% up) during this period as large orders of desalinization process equipment shifted to the next quarter. On top of that, Production Equipment product line sales decline affected the topline adversely.

Cash Flows And Debt Refinancing

In 9M 2021, FET's cash flow from operations (or CFO) deteriorated to a negative $8.3 million. Although revenues remained steady, adverse changes in working capital led to the fall in CFO. The negative CFO also turned free cash flows (or FCF) negative. During the past couple of quarters, the company increased inventory purchases to eliminate the supply chain issues. Also, it expects some of its customers to withhold payment, leading to further cash flow deterioration in Q4.

FET's liquidity stood at $181 million as of September 30. Its debt-to-equity was 0.67x as of September 30, 2021. So, the balance sheet is more leveraged than some of its peers in the oilfield services industry (e.g., OIS and PTEN). In September, it amended its credit facility by refinancing the facility, which extended maturity to September 2026 and reduced the facility size.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Based on a regression equation between the key industry indicators and FET's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous four quarters, revenues should increase steadily in the next two years.

Based on the regression model used above, I expect the company's EBITDA growth to turn positive in the next two years.

Target Price

I have calculated the EV using FET's forward EV/Revenue multiple. Returns potential using the forward EV/Revenue multiple (0.60x) is lower (39% upside) compared to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (~59% upside) from the stock.

None of the sell-side analysts rated FET "bullish" while one rated it a "neutral." Likewise, none of the sell-side analysts rated a "bearish." The consensus target price is $30, which yields a 59% return at the current price. While returns may not improve sharply, I think the stock price has an upside in the short term.

What's The Take On FET?

As the energy price and the other energy indicators recovered steadfastly, many oilfield services companies started reactivating idle equipment, leading to a higher demand for drilling and completion equipment. So, FET's Drilling & Downhole short-term outlook has brightened with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x, indicating a better short-cycle product outlook. But the more compelling medium-term trend for FET is its re-focus on the offshore energy market turnaround and leveraging its deepsea technical capabilities to serve the offshore wind market. Portfolio diversification is now becoming critical to the company's changing strategic goal.

FET, likely most of its oilfield services peers, bear the brunt of the supply chain constraints and their impact on the operating income. Typically, we see a long lead time between customer order placement and fulfillment, which pushes up working capital requirements. This and the supply chain constraints adversely affected FET's operating margin. It has divested the ABZ and Quadrant valve brands to counter these issues, which should pull up its Q4 revenues and send the order book soaring. Not just that, it can now de-lever the balance sheet with the proceeds. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. I expect returns to accelerate in the medium term.