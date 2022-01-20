Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Tech - and disruptive tech of the ARK Invest (ARKK) variant in particular - has gotten crushed over the past few months amid concerns about rising inflation and interest rates:

Given that our portfolio is heavily weighted away from tech, our already strong market outperformance has grown even stronger. This continues the thesis that we laid out last month in our piece Why High Yield Will Likely Pummel Tech In 2022:

As the calendar turns to 2022, remember that these high-flying mostly unprofitable tech companies remain at nose-bleed valuations even after a year of underperformance and are continuing to lose their biggest tailwind. Yield-starved and inflation-worried investors would be prudent to invest in the safe haven of investment grade, high yielding real assets in order to thrive as the economy continues to normalize.

That said, as a value investor, three high growth potential disruptive tech opportunities look too attractive right now to pass up.

#1. Coinbase Global Stock (COIN)

COIN - led by accomplished CEO Brian Armstrong - is on an admirable mission to increase monetary decentralization across the globe and as a result increase personal liberty and financial freedom. To me personally, that is almost enough of a reason to invest, but there are also considerable financial incentives to do so at current prices.

The main reason is that the stock looks very cheap here. As the chart below illustrates, COIN trades very tightly in line with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD):

However, what many investors seem to fail to grasp is that COIN is far more than just a proxy for the cryptocurrencies that it services.

The company is wildly profitable, so its intrinsic value increases with time all else being equal, whereas BTC's and ETH's intrinsic values remain flat since they static assets that cannot generate cash flow in and of themselves. Since COIN's IPO, it has generated a lot of profits and has also invested aggressively in several growth initiatives, so the fact that its share price has decreased slightly more than BTC's over that span implies relative opportunity in its valuation.

Additionally, the company is often viewed and valued based on the profits from its current crypto exchange business. While these generate the lion's share of the profits today, within 4-5 years, this will likely not be the case as the company is aggressively building out its NFT, cybersecurity, institutional services, crypto credit card, and other crypto economy services businesses. To properly value COIN, it is vital that investors look at it as much more than an exchange business. At a meager ~15.6x earnings COIN looks reasonably valued for just its exchange business. When considering its many other growth projects going on and the wild growth potential in the greater crypto economy, COIN looks very undervalued.

#2. Teladoc Health Stock (TDOC)

TDOC is working diligently to disrupt the healthcare industry by reducing costs, improving access to healthcare, and eventually leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the overall healthcare experience alongside its own business profitability and efficiency.

Thanks to its acquisition of Livongo just over a year ago and its sheer size (~10x larger than its nearest competitor), TDOC is well-positioned to be a leading healthcare data company. As the 21st century wears on and data analytics and machine learning technologies become increasingly ascendant, he who has the most and best data will win the vast majority of the time. This gives TDOC a massive competitive advantage.

Furthermore, TDOC's growth runway is massive as the U.S. spends $2.8 trillion per year on healthcare and TDOC estimates that $261 billion of this is addressable by its current capabilities. Given that its revenue is only currently less than 1% of its own total addressable market, TDOC has virtually limitless growth potential. This growth potential will only increase as technology increases as well, as it will enable TDOC to bring more of its products and services to a greater percentage of the total healthcare spectrum.

After the recent epic crash, TDOC now trades at just 38.1x on an EV/EBITDA basis. While this might not look cheap to some, analysts expect EBITDA to grow by 37.6% next year and there is every reason to believe that this growth rate can be sustained for the foreseeable future as management has guided for revenue growth of 25%-30% annualized for several years into the future. Meanwhile, as the company continues to scale, EBITDA margins have increased dramatically, from 3.2% in 2018 to 14% expected in 2022. If TDOC can increase EBITDA at just 25% per year for the next 8 years and conclude 2030 trading at a 15x EV/EBITDA multiple - both very conservative assumptions given the aforementioned growth runway, growth momentum, and competitive advantages it enjoys - it should see annualized total returns of 11.25% over that time span, making it a compelling bargain in a still very frothy stock market.

#3. Palantir Technologies Stock (PLTR)

Last, but not least, PLTR has incredible growth potential as the global big data market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% through 2030 and the company's total addressable market is already estimated to be at least $120 billion.

It enjoys a wide moat government "Gotham" business that still has tremendous upside potential and enjoys powerful tailwinds from the increasingly intense artificial intelligence and overall military capability arms race with communist China. The growth in this business is terrific and should continue to see strong growth for years to come, especially if U.S. allies begin giving PLTR considerable business.

Its commercial "Foundry" business is also seeing accelerating growth (U.S. commercial revenue surged by 103% year-over-year in Q3) and the international component of it could soon take off as well, as management stated on a recent earnings call that:

our international business continues to gain momentum as well with international commercial revenue growth accelerating for the third straight quarter as economies continue to reopen and recover.

If international growth can truly take off, Foundry's growth rate will likely hit a point where PLTR's overall topline growth rate reaches 50% or greater. With the company currently trading at under 52x EV/EBITDA coming off a 2021 in which it is expected to report 40% year-over-year revenue growth and 130.6% year-over-year EBITDA growth, its valuation looks like it could be compelling.

While the EV/EBITDA multiple is quite high, when you take into account how large the total addressable market is (~60x its current revenue), how rapidly that total addressable market is expected to grow over the next decade and probably beyond, and how fast the company is currently growing its revenue and EBITDA, PLTR has a very viable path to generate double-digit annualized returns for many years to come.

Investor Takeaway

Our strategy at High Yield Investor is focused on identifying and opportunistically investing in under-covered and underfollowed, yet high quality opportunities with strong profitability and attractive dividend yields. We do deep dive due diligence on these opportunities that includes conducting in-depth interviews with management teams in order to weed out the bad opportunities and ensure that our valuation models are as accurate as possible.

That said, I personally also diversify into tech whenever I see opportunity present itself. For investors with a long-term time horizon who can stomach volatility and keep the big picture in view, COIN, TDOC, and PLTR offer exciting and lengthy growth runways that could richly reward investors at current prices.