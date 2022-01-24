Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A defining feature of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has been its ability to not only see emerging opportunities to expand its business reach, but also to acquire companies leading the charge so it can bring to its business new definition. I’ve written about this aspect of Stryker’s business five years ago. Despite a substantial reversal at the start of the COVID pandemic, Stryker’s stock price growth over the past 5 years has been solid with share price up 109%. In the past year the share price has been pretty static, up just 4.6%. With the dramatic impact of the pandemic on healthcare systems, and especially on surgery that can be deferred, this lacklustre performance is not surprising. The new year brings another acquisition by Stryker that caught my attention. Here I discuss the acquisition of Vocera Communications (VCRA) and whether now might be a good time to reconsider investment in Stryker.

Different ways of building investment strategies

It is always interesting to build an investment thesis based on different metrics. I’m a fan of Robert Honeywill’s detailed quantitative approach to stock analysis, and his article on Stryker, while now a little dated, is a fine example of his craft.

Along the same lines is Cory Cramer's excellent treatment of his approach to Stryker, which he followed up with a further article. His take a year ago was that Stryker is a rare company being one of less than 20 stocks (out of 5000) which have no history of negative EPS growth including through two recessions. However, in a really impressive analysis he concluded that Stryker was currently a “sell” according to his metrics. Corey subsequently changed his mind and purchased Stryker on the dip as the COVID pandemic wrought havoc. Corey followed up with a review of his views on Stryker in a November 2020 article.

I can’t fault Cory’s logic, but I do have a small quibble with Cory’s aversion to narrative in looking at investments. While I respect both Robert and Cory’s detailed financial analysis, I contend that without a narrative, past financial performance doesn’t predict the future. So I’m a big fan of narrative, strategy and ability to deliver on a sound strategy. This is a key metric for my energy, transport and biotech investing, where I look for companies (which are often not yet profitable) that have the ability to see a future and deliver it. I’ve had very good outcomes by investment in solar (ENPH), wind (OTCPK:VWDRY) and electrification of transport (OTCPK:BYDDF) where my investments have produced substantial multiples on early investment. But I don’t think that narrative is unimportant for companies that are more mature.

Robert Honeywell indicated that he would be interested to see my qualitative “take” on Stryker, so without detracting from Robert or Cory’s analysis, here is my update on the Stryker story. I’m sorry this has taken so long Robert!!

Stryker 5 year stock price Seeking Alpha

Stryker stock price since my last article in August 2016. Source Seeking Alpha

Of course the best time to buy SYK was in late March 2020 at the middle of the COVID madness when the price fell briefly to $125. Corey’s timing for purchase of SYK at $125 early in the pandemic was a great call.

The share price then rose and stabilised at around $180 until September 2020, when it rose to around $220. There followed a further rise and it has traded above $240 since April 2021. Here I explore Stryker’s prospects both short and long term from a qualitative perspective, seeking to crystal ball where the company might be headed. While my approach involves qualitative judgements about where the SYK business is going, I think this approach complements Robert Honeywill’s and Corey Cramer’s work. To get the best results I suggest both approaches have value.

Up to 30% of revenues involve procedures that can be considered elective

On the face of it, any company with ~30% of its revenue-bearing activities at risk from economic shutdown is in a tight spot. The situation discussed in the Q3 earnings call was about deferral of primarily elective implant-related businesses (hips, knees and spine), especially in the US and notably in Texas and Florida, due to the Delta variant putting pressure on hospital beds. Today it is Omicron and it is not surprising that the SYK share price is weak again. However a key point about most of these elective surgeries (and this includes the extremities business) is that while they can be deferred, the problems which are the core of SYK’s business accelerate (get worse) with time, and so most of these patients will become patients when things normalise. So it is not so much lost business as deferred business. Of course there remains the issue of being able to manage cash flows during the hiatus. Stryker is a company in robust financial shape.

Robotics is consolidating

A key takeaway from the Q3 earnings call was the rise in confidence about Stryker’s Mako robotics system. The increase in robotics is extending to teaching hospitals adopting robotics. This is the kind of qualitative shift that makes possible growth of the business. Stryker has a track record of investing in the future and delivering outstanding solutions. This is not just about the US market as Japan and Europe are included in this increasing interest in robotic surgery. Ken Lobo indicated that Mako is not just about robotic sales as it impacts positively on their hips and knees business. This is a good example of synergies within the business. These things don’t happen by accident. And Mako is going to be a key component of the catch-up from deferred surgeries.

Neurovascular looking strong next year

When asked about new product launches and innovation pipeline, CEO Kevin Lobo referred to neurovascular where approval of next generation flow-diverting stents approved in the US is a cause for excitement.

Wright Medical acquisition

The acquisition of Wright Medical is yet another example of Stryker’s careful and strategic growth by acquisition planning. Wright Medical is a leader in upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand) and lower extremities (foot and ankle) surgery. Wright Medical also has a Biologics focus for repairs to soft and hard tissues. The Wright Medical business complements Stryker’s orthopedics business in fast growing segments. There was some resistance to the acquisition initially and resulting in a temporary fall in Stryker share price.

The integration of Wright Medical is happening as one expects from Stryker. First there was focus in the US on salesforce realignment and now the attention has turned to business process improvements and system efficiencies. There is now a long-term product pipeline involving the combined activities of the Wright Medical and Stryker teams. The integration is now happening across the globe. In Q3 reporting, the combined US Trauma & Extremities business grew by 8.1% year to date. The rest of the world integration is slower at this stage, but the overall Trauma and Extremities business is expected to grow by mid-single digits in 2021 (in comparison with 2019 as a “normal” year).

Vocera Communications acquisition

The new year started with Stryker announcing a definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications based on an enterprise value of $3.09 billion. Like the Wright Medical acquisition, the Vocera deal is focused on long-term benefits to the Stryker business. Vocera is a leader in digital care coordination and communication. Vocera’s products are key to helping caregivers get organised in stressful situations like the current pandemic. More than 2,300 facilities and 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide use Vocera solutions. Vocera has integration with more than 150 clinical and operational systems (e.g., electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors). The products complement Stryker’s Medical division portfolio, helping hospitals and caregivers manage various data generators in the course of patient care. As with other Stryker acquisitions, it has acquired a leading company in an emerging area that enhances the value of Stryker’s product portfolio, especially Stryker’s Advanced Digital Healthcare offerings. The focus is on improving patient safety through connecting data gathering, especially at a distance. The products assist both patients are caregivers. As with other Stryker acquisitions it seems that not only the products, but also the goals and culture, of the two companies are aligned. Both boards unanimously approve the transaction. The acquisition is expected to close this quarter and have a net neutral impact on earnings in 2022. This is a timely acquisition as healthcare systems across the world struggle with overload and exhaustion as the COVID pandemic enters its third year.

Risks

The COVID pandemic is a 1 in 100 (or more) year event. While the success of the mRNA vaccine developments have been miraculous, the emergence of new COVID variants (Delta, Omicron) means that we are not out of the woods yet. While we may be tired of the pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 virus isn’t tired of us! There is still a lot of hype and optimistic assumptions about the speed of normalisation. There is no guarantee that this situation will change quickly as some had hoped in the early phase of the pandemic.

The above makes possible that further disruptions will continue, with a general adverse impact on the market. Clearly any pressure on hospitals will adversely impact elective surgery.

Conclusion

Notwithstanding some complexities with the Wright Medical acquisition (especially integration outside of the US), it seems that SYK has not lost its ability to make accretive strategic acquisitions. The company is poised to not only continue to grow the business, but the period immediately after return to some degree of normalcy may mean enhanced business opportunities due to not only new cases but also a considerable backlog of patients who have deferred their surgery. Indeed this is already happening even as the situation in Europe and the US is fragile as far as COVID is concerned.

I remain enthusiastic about this company for a long-term investment, but there is a concern about the likelihood of further pullbacks if there is further market-wide contraction. After a substantial rise between late March and the end of May, the trend has been upwards, although there have been significant reversals, including at the end of October and with the arrival of Omicron at the end of 2021.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do have a background in the biotech sector and have experience of this area of investing. I follow closely how the COVID pandemic is playing out, especially from the point of view of an investor. If my commentary provides insight into prospects for Stryker for you and your financial advisor, please consider following me. I note that Seeking Alpha is changing its bullish/bearish labelling to buy/sell. Given the way I consider stocks and the fact that I am not a financial advisor, to be clear I think Stryker is worth having on your watch list, but I would not necessarily call it a “buy” yet. There may be better entry opportunities around the corner.