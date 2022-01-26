imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) is an internet service provider company with operations around the globe. Every day the internet becomes more and more necessary for the functions of society. Suffice it to say that can put companies such as CCOI in a particularly attractive position. From their website:

Cogent is an Internet Service Provider operating one of the largest fiber-optic networks, solely built for Internet traffic.

However, just because it has become increasingly necessary for internet access, it doesn't give CCOI a free pass as a worthwhile investment. It is a business with considerable costs to grow and maintain the infrastructure. It also comes with competition. It competes with giants such as AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN). CCOI, with a market cap of just around $3.2 billion, is considerably smaller than these players.

With raw material costs rising due to higher inflation, that could put more pressure on CCOI which tends to lead to debt; total long-term debt has been trending higher without reprieve for the last 10 years.

Ycharts

On the other hand, the growth for this company has been quite attractive. It is certainly an interesting dividend play as well. They are one of the rare companies that boost the dividend every quarter. That isn't guaranteed to continue, but at least since they began paying a dividend, this has been the case. Not even in 2020 did they cease increasing the payout to shareholders as other companies had.

Growth Expectations

As we mentioned, growth in all things internet-related is basically guaranteed to happen. That doesn't mean that CCOI will benefit directly necessarily. In this case, earnings per share don't tell us a lot. Depreciation and amortization make that metric less useful. Instead, we will have to look at revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

With their last earnings release, they had been able to deliver revenue growth of 4.4% year-over-year. Additionally, EBITDA increased 1% over the previous quarter and 5.8% from the year-ago period.

It hasn't just been the last quarter that showed growth; this has been a trend going back for several quarters now. This shows us from Q1 2020 to Q3 2021. As we can see, despite the challenges of COVID for other businesses, CCOI seems to have benefited. EBITDA growth continued almost unabated, and margins expanded.

CCOI EBITDA CCOI

Going forward, growth could cool down as the tailwinds of COVID actually come down. However, they are confident that their addressable market remains large and growing.

CCOI Opportunity CCOI

What we see above is just how many potential customers in multi-tenant office builders are and what they currently have existing. They have a large focus on providing connections to corporate services, but other clients are also important and have the potential for growth. Their revenue generated is tilted in favor of the corporate clients as they provide 60% of their revenue.

Like a lot of businesses, they have sales reps to go out and try to make new clients. They have had considerable growth in their salesforce over the last roughly 11 years. More people out there trying to sell their services could translate into more actual sales.

CCOI Salesforce CCOI

While there is a certain limit to just how many salespeople you can hire before hitting a ceiling, productivity has remained relatively robust for them.

CCOI Productivity CCOI

What this is showing is the number of orders per month over that same period of adding to their salesforce. Higher is always better, and we have seen a dip in productivity. However, over the last few years, it still seems that they haven't reached their ceiling in sales reps.

The monthly churn for corporate clients is 1.2%, and net centric business is 0.9% churn. The salesforce has replaced what they are losing easily, meaning net customer connections. From their latest earnings release, here is the number of connections total on both on-net and off-net. This was from the Q1 2020 to Q3 2021 period once again.

CCOI Customer Connections CCOI

Earnings have been heading in the right direction, and their sales force remains productive. Their operations and the addressable market continue to grow. These two factors should continue to translate into higher revenue and EBITDA for the company.

Dividend and Dividend Growth

The expectation that growth can continue is positive, particularly since I view this as an attractive dividend growth play. Higher earnings should translate into higher dividends for us as investors. CCOI has been delivering exactly that as well. This is one of the rare companies that has been increasing dividends to investors every single quarter for the last 37 consecutive quarters.

CCOI Dividend History Seeking Alpha

The raises aren't anything to scoff at either, such as a half a penny increase. The latest was a $0.025 boost or a 3.1% boost. It was announced when they last reported their earnings.

Cogent approved an increase of $0.025 per share to its regular quarterly dividend for a total of $0.830 per share for Q4 2021 as compared to $0.805 per share for Q3 2021 – Cogent's thirty-seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

That is an increase of almost 13.7% from the year-ago quarterly dividend of $0.73. Over the last 5 years, they have provided a compounded annual growth rate of 15.99% in their dividend.

That's quite impressive, and while I continue to expect growth going forward, I would have to assume that the dividend growth would cool off based on earnings growth. That doesn't mean it still won't be impressive. It also should be noted that just because they have increased every quarter doesn't mean that they will continue to do so.

As we mentioned above, EPS isn't too relevant for this company due to depreciation charges. If we used EPS, we'd see that they have a forward EPS of $0.84. The forward dividend rate using the latest dividend amount going forward for the next 12 months would be $3.32. That would be cause for concern with other companies as it would insinuate a dividend payout of 395%.

Certainly, something that wouldn't be sustainable for long. Instead, we have to take a look at the operating cash from operations. In that case, we see a dividend that is being covered, though not by a huge margin. Over the last 5 years, the latest increases have decreased that coverage as growth has outpaced CFO per share.

Ycharts

That's another reason why the dividend growth would be expected to slow down going forward. At least, if you suspect that earnings going forward stay on a similar growth trajectory that they are now. If they could significantly ramp up the growth from the levels, it is now, that could give them more room to continue a similar dividend growth. That doesn't seem too realistic at this point, and I would keep expectations rather modest on that front.

Conclusion

Lately, shares of CCOI have been coming down quite rapidly; I believe that could be opening up an opportunity. In the last month, shares have fallen 13.55%. A lot has fallen though, and isn't just something nefarious going on with CCOI.

Data by YCharts

Their 52-week high comes in at $80.50, which means they have fallen almost 18% from that level. That has dropped the EV/EBITDA down considerably from its recent peak of the last 5 years. While it still seems a bit elevated, it seems a strong candidate for a watchlist or even to begin nibbling at this level.

Data by YCharts

CCOI is a smaller company with larger competitors in its space. It is also a business operation that requires quite a bit of capital to continue to grow and expand. That being said, they have been able to deliver. They seemed to have got a small positive effect from the COVID pandemic. As we get past that, growth is still expected from the company. That should continue to fuel its growing dividend that they've been set to rise every quarter. While growth expectations might not be as high as it was previously and dividend growth could slow, it seems attractive nonetheless.