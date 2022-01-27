2 High-Yield, Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains Retirees Can Trust
Summary
- The correction analysts and investors were expecting is here, with the market selling off with incredible enthusiasm.
- Tech is having its worst month since the darkest days of the financial crisis, and blue-chip bargains are raining from the sky like raindrops in a monsoon.
- A handful of anti-bubble blue-chips are actually up in 2022, including EPD, and MFC. Analysts expect their market-smashing returns to continue this year, with 27% to 32% further gains.
- Those forecasts are 100% justified, in fact, they might prove conservative because these anti-bubble blue-chips have 60+% fundamentally justified upside in 2022.
- With very safe yields of 5.4% to 7.9%, these anti-bubble blue-chips could help you not just beat the market in 2022, but most importantly, help you retire in safety.
Going into 2022 Goldman warned us that overvalued markets create a 29% to 79% risk of 10% to 20% corrections.
Well, guess what? The high probability prediction has come true in dramatic fashion.
And of course, it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.
Some growth stocks are down 10% on a day the S&P is down less than 4%.
And while there aren't many green companies on Monday, Jan. 24, a day of especially fierce selling pressure, there are some companies that are bucking the trend.
As you can see, even on the most severe of selling days, a handful of companies are still up.
What's even more impressive is the fact that there are a handful of companies that are doing very well this year.
In a year when the market is down almost 11% anything that's up is rather impressive.
How on earth can anything be going up when the market is selling off with such gusto?
Because when the Fed is tightening value tends to have its strongest period of outperformance.
2022 could prove to be the year when investors embrace everything BUT technology, and the last shall be first and the first shall be last.
So let me show you why Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Manulife Financial (MFC) both anti-bubble blue-chips that are up impressively in 2022, are likely to soar so much more.
In fact, analysts expect them to deliver 27% to 32% total returns over the next 12 months. And those extremely bullish forecasts are 100% justified by fundamentals. In fact, these companies' fundamentals would justify gains more than twice that large.
So if you're looking for generous, very safe, and steadily growing yield you can trust in all economic and market conditions, and the potential for eye-popping short-term gains, then take a look at these world-class anti-bubble blue-chips.
Enterprise Products Partners: The Most Dependable Name In Midstream And The Safest 8% Yield On Wall Street
Full Deep Dive (Including Complete Risk Profile)
- Buy 8% Yielding Enterprise Products Partners Today For A Rich Retirement Tomorrow
- 5 Things All MLP Investors Need To Know
- EPD uses a K-1 tax form and has certain tax complexities potential investors need to be aware of
Reasons To Potentially Buy EPD
- very safe 7.9% yield (90% safety score)
- the safest 8% yield on Wall Street
- 86% low-risk 13/13 ultra SWAN quality midstream (highest quality midstream on Wall Street)
- 24-year dividend growth steak (dividend champion in late 2022)
- 31% historically undervalued (potentially very strong buy)
- fair value: $34.04
- 7.6X cash flow vs 10.5 to 12.5X historical
- anti-bubble stock/Buffett-style "fat pitch"
- priced for -1.8% CAGR growth according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula
- BBB+ stable credit rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- risk management consensus 77th industry percentile = good
- 2% to 4% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range
- 3.0% CAGR median growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 13% to 18% CAGR
- 12-month total return consensus: 30%
- fundamentally justified 12-month total returns: 57%
Analysts expect a 30% total return from EPD in the next year, but double that is what's fundamentally justified.
- the power of anti-bubble Ultra SWAN investing
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Enterprise Products Partners (Uses K-1 Tax Form)
|7.9%
|3.0%
|10.9%
|7.6%
|5.4%
|Safe Midstream
|5.7%
|6.2%
|11.9%
|8.3%
|6.1%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|6.0%
|Zen Ultra
|3.1%
|8.7%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.9%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.7%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.3%
|14.0%
|9.8%
|7.5%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.5%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.1%
|9.9%
|7.6%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.6%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.2%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.7%
|0.0%
|1.7%
|1.2%
|-1.1%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.6%
|Dividend Growth
|1.6%
|12.6%
|14.2%
|9.9%
|7.7%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|10.7%
|11.4%
|8.0%
|5.7%
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)
6X the market's yield? Check.
A much safer yield? Check.
1% better long-term return potential than the S&P? Check.
EPD 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
Over the next two years, EPD could deliver Buffett-like 31% returns.
EPD 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
- if EPD grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value
- then 136% total returns or 16% CAGR
- compared to 36% for the S&P 500
- potentially 4X the market's consensus returns and 6X the much safer yield on day one.
EPD Investment Decision Score
EPD is one of the best high-yield blue-chips you can buy in today's market.
- 6X better and much safer yield
- more than 2X the risk-adjusted expected returns
- 50% of your investment paid back in very safe and steadily growing distributions within five years
Manulife Financial: One Of The Best High-Yield Blue-Chips Most Investors Have Never Heard Of
Full Deep Dive (Including Complete Risk Profile)
- Daily Blue-Chip Deal Video: Manulife Financial Is A Wonderful High-Yield SWAN At An Anti-Bubble Price
- MFC has a 15% tax withholding for US taxable accounts
- NO withholding for retirement accounts
- tax credit recoups the withholding for most investors
Reasons To Potentially Buy MFC
- very safe 5.4% yield (83% safety score)
- 82% low-risk 12/13 Super SWAN quality insurance company
- 8-year dividend growth steak
- 26% historically undervalued (potentially strong buy)
- fair value: $26.32
- 7.0X earnings vs 11 to 12 historical
- anti-bubble stock/Buffett-style "fat pitch" priced for -3.0% CAGR growth according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula
- A stable credit rating = 0.67% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- risk management consensus 82nd industry percentile = very good
- 6% to 11% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range
- 9.0% CAGR median growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 16% to 22% CAGR
- 12-month total return consensus: 31%
- fundamentally justified 12-month total returns: 61%
While analysts expect impressive 31% total returns from MFC over the next year, double that is actually justified by its impressive 10% consensus growth this year and a return to historical fair value (11X earnings).
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Manulife Financial
|5.4%
|9.0%
|14.4%
|10.1%
|7.8%
|Dividend Growth
|1.6%
|12.6%
|14.2%
|9.9%
|7.7%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.1%
|9.9%
|7.6%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.3%
|14.0%
|9.8%
|7.5%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.6%
|Safe Midstream
|5.7%
|6.2%
|11.9%
|8.3%
|6.1%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|6.0%
|Zen Ultra
|3.1%
|8.7%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.9%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|10.7%
|11.4%
|8.0%
|5.7%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.5%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.2%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.7%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.6%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.7%
|0.0%
|1.7%
|1.2%
|-1.1%
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)
MFC not only offers almost 4X the market's yield but also the potential for better risk-adjusted expected returns than any major investment strategy on Wall Street.
MFC 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
Over the next two years, MFC could deliver Buffett-like 34% returns, thanks to its anti-bubble 7 PE.
MFC 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
- if MFC grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value
- then 175% total returns or 19% CAGR
- compared to 36% for the S&P 500
- potentially 5X the market's consensus returns and almost 4X the very safe yield on day one.
MFC Investment Decision Score
MFC is one of the best high-yield blue-chips you can buy in today's 17% overvalued market. In fact, it's as close to a perfect high-yield dividend growth investment as you can find on Wall Street today.
- Almost 4X the market's yield (and a very safe yield at that)
- 3X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected return
- 34% of your investment repaid in rapidly rising dividends (18% dividend hike in 2021) within five years
Bottom Line: These 3 High-Yield Blue-Chips Up In 2022 That Are Set To Soar Even More
It's been a year of volatility, and Fed-induced fear for investors.
Most stocks are having a horrible start to the year, and tech is facing the worst month since the darkest days of the Financial Crisis.
It's natural that investors feel some angst and fear at a time like this.
But remember that fundamental risk has nothing to do with short-term volatility.
The only thing that matters over the long-term, determining 97% of stock returns are fundamentals.
And while I can't promise you that EPD and MFC will continue beating the odds in this correction, what I can tell you is that these anti-bubble blue-chips have the best chances of going up while the broader market falls.
That's the power of buying some of the world's best companies at 7.0X to 7.8X earnings and cash flow.
More importantly than what happens in the next few weeks, is what these companies can do for the rest of the year.
Analysts expect 27% to 32% total returns in 2022, and fundamentals justify about 2X those returns.
In other words, 2022 is a year when value is most likely to have its brightest time in the sun. A year when the most hated of blue-chips could become Wall Street darlings once more, and momentum traders and funds start to buy the best high-yield blue-chips on earth.
There are no certainties on Wall Street, only probabilities.
But right now the best available evidence we have says that 2022 is the year when value is most likely to outperform.
And EPD, and MFC are three of the best high-yield anti-bubble blue-chips you can buy.
Whether your goal is to maximize the chance of going up in this correction, having a fantastic 2022, or locking in mouth-watering safe, and growing yield for a rich retirement, EPD, and MFC are stocks you should consider.
Because if your goal is to stop praying for luck on Wall Street, and start making your own, then world-class quality, incredible value, and steady growth make for an unbeatable combination.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, MFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns EPD and MFC in our portfolios.