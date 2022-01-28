PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is nearing the development finish line for its antidepressant REL-1017, with the year 2022 being make or break. This article takes a look at what lies ahead.

Figure 1: REL-1017 development timeline. Source: RLMD corporate presentation.

Human Abuse Potential Study

REL-1017 (d-methadone) is a central nervous system drug and one isomer of the opioid methadone. That being said, the opioid effects of methadone are due to the l-isomer not the d-isomer. Instead, the function of REL-1017 is as a NMDA receptor antagonist, similar to ketamine. Due to this action the FDA requires a Human Abuse Potential (HAP) study to examine how likely REL-1017 is to be abused recreationally.

RLMD has already performed a HAP study comparing the opioid oxycodone to REL-1017. The results of that study, reported in July 2021, found no significant difference in liking of 25 mg of REL-1017 (the dosage RLMD is using in its clinical studies) to placebo by experienced opioid drug users. By comparison, 40 mg of oxycodone was liked much more than placebo. There was a dose-response relationship between doses of REL-1017 and liking however, but even the maximum tolerated dose of REL-1017 (150 mg) was not liked as much as oxycodone.

Table 1: Results from RLMD's HAP study of REL-1017 at a therapeutic dose (25 mg) a supratherapeutic dose (75 mg) and a maximum tolerated dose (150 mg). Possible scores range from 0 (highest dislike), through 50 (neutral) to 100 (highest likability). Source: July 27, 2021, press release.

RLMD is performing a second HAP study however, comparing REL-1017 to ketamine and placebo. Given the results seen with REL-1017 to date, I don't expect any great news in this study. REL-1017 isn't going to be magically devoid of abuse potential. It is possible that therapeutic doses are liked more in the second HAP study (vs ketamine) than the first (vs oxycodone). Perhaps ketamine users would pick up subtle effects of REL-1017 as they are sensitive to that sort of drug (an NMDA receptor antagonist). Alternatively, there could be cross-tolerance between NMDA receptor antagonists, and so ketamine users might find the 25 mg dose produces nothing of note, and isn't liked. In that situation we might still expect higher doses to be liked.

Efficacy Studies

RLMD has previously produced impressive phase 2 data in patients with major depressive disorder who had failed to achieve an adequate response to one to three antidepressants during their current depressive episode.

Figure 2: Results from a phase 2 study of REL-1017 in major depressive disorder (MDD) patients who had experienced an inadequate response to antidepressant therapy during their current major depressive episode. Source: RLMD corporate presentation.

RLMD's RELIANCE I and II seek to build on this result although there are some key differences in the design of those studies. Considering these differences in the table below, I could see why there might be concern, but for me the bigger issue is that sometimes trials of antidepressants, even the ones that go on to be approved, fail for no apparent reason.

Table 1: Comparison of RLMD's phase 2 study with its phase 3 studies RELIANCE I and II.

Phase 2 RELIANCE I & II Dosing Loading dose (100 or 75 mg) on day 1, followed by 50 mg or 25 mg on days 2-7. 28 days of 25 mg. MADRS Endpoint Reported at days 2, 4, 7 and 14. Primary endpoint is day 28. Patients 62 patients, study included in-patient and out-patient periods. 400 out-patients in each study (not in a hospital/psychiatric inpatient facility) Exclusion criteria Several, notably; no use of opioids within last month, patients with a 20% improvement between screening and check-in. Only five; current and primary psychiatric disorder other than MDD, severe substance/alcohol use disorder, history of bipolar/psychosis/mania, prior participation in an NMDA receptor antagonist study or prior receipt of esketamine.

I should note that differences in exclusion criteria between a phase 2 and phase 3 are not unusual. The phase 2 study was still looking at pharmacokinetics and taking an early/mid-stage look at safety (there were, of course, phase 1 studies).

A Cautionary Tale

In 2016, I wrote about Alkermes (ALKS) development of ALKS-5461, a combination of buprenorphine and samidorphan, being developed for patients with MDD who had an inadequate response to their current antidepressant therapy. This is the same indication RLMD is going after with RELIANCE I and II. In a phase 1/2 study of ALKS-5461 in MDD, reductions in MADRS scores after a 7-day treatment with a 1:1 ratio of buprenorphine/samidorphan (ALKS-5461, this ratio was used in future work) were 8 points greater than the placebo group. Note that REL-1017 achieved an 8.7 point greater reduction in MADRS scores than placebo in its phase 2 study.

Neuropsychopharmacology, 2015, 40, 1448.

Figure 3: Results from a seven day phase 1/2 study of buprenorphine and samidorphan (ALKS-5461) in MDD patients with inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapy. Source: Neuropsychopharmacology (2015) 40, 1448-1455.

There are some differences, notably, RLMD's phase 2 study provides data from 62 patients, and this initial study of ALKS-5461 was in only 32 patients.

Subsequent studies of ALKS-5461 used a different clinical trial design, the sequential parallel comparison design (SPCD) which is used to attempt to reduce placebo response rates. In an SPCD design, patients who don't respond to placebo during the first stage of the study are rerandomized to receive drug or placebo during the second stage of the study. Still ALKS 5461 continued to look impressive in these patients.

Alkermes

Figure 4: Data from a phase II trial of ALKS 5461 in 142 MDD patients. In stage 1 of the study, a higher placebo response is apparent which creates difficulty achieving statistical significance. The SPCD successfully reduced placebo response as seen in stage 2 of the trial and confirmed the superiority of a 2mg/2mg (buprenorphine/samidorphan) formulation. Source: ALKS Company presentation 2013.

ALKS set off on a phase 3 program to confirm the efficacy of ALKS-5461. Unfortunately, despite impressive results in earlier studies (the 32-patient study and the 142-patient study), the results from that phase 3 program were underwhelming.

Alkermes

Figure 5: Phase III program for ALKS 5461. Source: Slide 20 from presentation at Jefferies 2015 London Healthcare Conference.

Results from FORWARD-3 were a complete failure with no real separation of note seen from placebo with ALKS-5461. The failure was blamed on a sizable placebo response despite the use of SPCD studies which are supposed to reduce placebo response rates. FORWARD-4 produced slightly better results but the separation between ALKS-5461 and placebo wasn't significant on the MADRS at five weeks, which was ALKS chosen timepoint. ALKS changed the design of FORWARD-5 and recruited more patients. FORWARD-5 was declared a success in October 2016, but the FDA rejected the drug in early 2019, following a 21-to-2 vote against approval by the FDA advisory committee in late 2018.

The lesson here for RLMD longs? Although an antidepressant can look particularly impressive in earlier trials, high placebo response rates can cause issues in late stage trials. I don't think success of RELIANCE I and II is a sure thing by any means, but I do think there is some efficacy there with REL-1017.

There is some good news for RLMD longs however, in Q2'22 the company will report results from RELIANCE III, a study in MDD patients where REL-1017 is used as monotherapy, rather than an adjunct. To be clear, this is just the MDD indication, not MDD with inadequate response to current antidepressant therapy. This should theoretically be a lower hurdle for RLMD and since the result reads out prior to results from RELIANCE I and II (Q3/Q4), I think that gives bulls something to be excited about. It makes more sense to speculate further about the odds of success of RELIANCE I and II once we have confirmation (or otherwise) of the antidepressant activity of REL-1017 from RELIANCE III.

Financial Review

On December 14, 2021, RLMD announced the closing of an offering of 10,147,059 shares of common stock bringing in gross proceeds of $172.5M. Net proceeds were $162.2M according to the recent corporate presentation, which in addition to $88.1M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments would total $250M. Net cash used in operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 was $54.2M and so RLMD doesn't need to be concerned about cash right now. Considering the shares outstanding of 17,530,830 as of November 10, and the 10.15M offered, yields a current share count of 27.68M shares, which at $17 corresponds to a market cap of $470.56M. You can see that the market is pricing some chance of success into RLMD's trial, with the company having an enterprise value of over $200M based on just one drug with results from a 62-patient study.

Conclusions

I find myself bullish overall on RLMD with results from four studies expected in 2022. That being said with the biotech sector currently bleeding and with the first result coming from the abuse potential study, I see Q2 or late Q1 (after results from the abuse potential study) as likely a better time to go long RLMD. At least then the risk of REL-1017 being liked more than expected in the abuse potential study is out of the way. I do see that as a risk, whereas I hardly see the name rallying on REL-1017 being liked somewhat (which is expected) and I doubt REL-1017 won't be liked at all. Overall, I see more downside risk with the abuse potential study readout in Q1'22 than I do upside. By comparison the Q2 readout from RELIANCE III should be high impact as success would be a confirmation of the antidepressant efficacy of REL-1017, even if only in the monotherapy setting. Further RELIANCE III probably represents the easiest study to succeed in of the three efficacy studies.

The risks of any long in RLMD are several fold, a few of which are discussed here. Firstly, poor results from any of RLMD's clinical studies would likely result in the stock selling off. Secondly, holding RLMD even without a read out from a trial can result in losses, the name is trading well above cash, has no real revenues and is in a sector that is selling off as we speak. Lastly, delays in readouts from RLMD's studies could produce some selling, as some will choose to sell and come back later.