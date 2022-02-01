PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) CEO Paul Taubman on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Paul Taubman – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sharon Pearson

Thanks very much, Cody. Good morning and welcome to the PJT Partners full-year and fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Sharon Pearson, head of Investor Relations at PJT Partners. And joining me today is Paul Taubman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Meates, our Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I want to point out that during the course of this conference call [Indiscernible] a number of forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. And there are important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors are described in the Risk Factors section contained in PJT Partners 2020 Form 10-K, which is available on our website at PJTpartners.com.

I want to remind you that the company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements and that the presentation we make today contains non - GAAP financial measures, which we believe are meaningful in evaluating the company's performance for detailed disclosures on these non - GAAP metrics and their GAAP reconciliations, you should refer to the financial data contained within the press release we issued this morning, which is also available on our website, and with that I'll turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Taubman

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. Full-year 2021 revenues were $992 million, down modestly from 2020's record-setting performance. In 2020, our results were driven by an extraordinary run-up in restructuring revenues coupled with market-leading growth in Strategic Advisory. In 2021, all of our businesses away from restructuring delivered record performance. In restructuring however, the story was very different. Our 2021 restructuring results were treated two levels below 2019 performance.

A greater decline than we had previously anticipated. This sharp step-down more than offset strong performance in all of our other businesses. The silver lining from this abrupt decline in restructuring activity, is that the headwinds we experienced in 2021 are pretty much behind us, and with our other businesses set to deliver strong performance in 2022, our firm is well positioned to resume its long-term growth match. After Helen reviews our financial results, I will speak about our businesses in more detail.

Helen Meates

Good morning. Beginning with revenues. Total revenues for 2021 were $992 million, down 6% year-over-year. As Paul mentioned, while we had record revenues in Strategic Advisory, PJT Park Hill, and PJT Camber view, the very significant year-over-year decline in restructuring revenues, more than offset that growth. For the fourth quarter, total revenues were $313 million, down 3% year-over-year. In the fourth quarter, record revenues and Strategic Advisory were offset by a significant decline in restructuring revenues.

The magnitude of the year-over-year decline in restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2021 was slightly less than the decline we experienced in the third quarter 2021. We also had record corporate placement activity in the fourth quarter. Turning to expenses. Consistent with prior quarters, we've presented the expenses with certain non-GAAP adjustments, which are more fully described in our 8-K. First adjusted compensation expense.

Full-year adjusted compensation expense was $625 million down almost 7% year-over-year, with a compensation ratio of 63% down from 63.5% in 2020. As we did last year in determining the final compensation expense for the year, we looked at the totality of the year to reflect full-year performance, full-year recruiting activity, as well as external factors such as the competitive landscape. Given we've accrued compensation of 62.5% through the first nine months of the year, the resulting fourth quarter ratio was 64.2%.

As we've done in the past, we'll communicate our accrual for compensation expense for 2022, when we report our first quarter results. Turning to adjusted non-compensation expense. Total adjusted non-compensation expense was a $124 million for the full year 2021, up 11% year-over-year, and $31 million for the fourth quarter, up 13% year-over-year. And as a percentage of revenues, 12.5% for the full year and 10% for the fourth quarter. For 2021, the year-over-year growth reflects increased senior advisor costs, higher recruiting costs, as well as increased expense relating to the investments and information technology.

We did experience a step-up in travel and related expense in the fourth quarter as we started to return to more normal levels of business travel. Looking ahead to 2022, outside of traveling-related expense, we expect our other non-comp expense to grow on aggregate in the low-teens percentage year-over-year, with continued investment in talent, continued investment in IT, and increased business activity. We do expect travel and related expense to increase in 2022, although it's unclear at this stage by how much.

As a point of reference, our pre -COVID travel expense was approximately $2 million per month. Turning to adjusted pre -tax income, we reported adjusted pre -tax income of $242 million for the full-year 2021, down 11% year-over-year, and $81 million for the fourth quarter down 19% year-over-year. Our adjusted pre -tax margin was 24.4% for the full-year and 25.9% in the fourth quarter. The provision for taxes, as with prior quarters, we've presented our results as if all partnership units had been converted to shares, and that all of our income was taxed at the corporate tax rate. Our effective tax rate for the full year was 22.3% down slightly from the 23% estimated rate we applied for the first nine months of the year.

In 2022, we would expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 25%. This rate will move depending on the ultimate value of the tax benefit realized related to share deliveries, and we will refine our view at the end of the first quarter. Earnings per share. Our adjusted, if converted earnings, were $4.44 per share for the full-year and $1.52 in the fourth quarter. Share count for the year ending 2021.

Our weighted average share count was 42.4million shares up 2% year-over-year. During the year, we repurchased a record 3.2 million shares in share equivalents, and we're currently in receipt of exchange notices for an additional 103,000 partnership units. As we have done in the past, we will exchange these units for cash. The board has approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.05 per share to $0.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 23rd, 2022, to Class A common shareholders of record as of March 9th.

Consistent with our capital priorities, we will continue to focus on investing in the business, and use excess cash to reduce the diluted impact of these investments. We continue to be mindful of our float and notwithstanding the record level of repurchases that float grew modestly this past year and has grown by a 1/3 since spin. On the balance sheet, we ended the year with $200 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and $261 million in net working capital and we have no funded debts outstanding. I'll now turn back to Paul.

Paul Taubman

Thank you, Helen. Beginning with restructuring. The risk on low interest rate environment that fueled markets in 2021 is increasingly under attack, as we have often said more and more companies that have been severely disrupted by COVID-19 will need to address their capital structures as financing markets become more difficult. Recent supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures have only increased the challenges for many of these companies.

Higher levels of debt and leverage, less favorable financing markets, and mounting business locations will ultimately drive significantly increased restructuring activity. Our restructuring and advisory practices are working closely together to ensure that we are well-positioned to advise our clients as opportunities present themselves. Our current outlook for restructuring is for similar activity levels in 2022 relative to 2021.

However, it is only a matter of time before we see a meaningful uptick in activity. Turning to PJT Park Hill. Our PJT Park Hill business delivered record performance in 2021 with strong year-over-year growth. PJT Park Hill is benefiting from the strong secular growth trends taking place in the alternative asset space. In light of the record pace at which capital has been deployed, sponsors are coming back to market earlier than previously anticipated. And with larger fund sizes.

Accordingly, we expect 2022 to be a very active fundraising year for alternative asset managers. Our firm-wide financial sponsor initiatives are increasingly benefiting from closer collaboration and coordination between PJT Park Hill and Strategic Advisory. PJT Park Hill's pipeline continues to grow and the business is expected to have a strong 2022. Turning to Strategic Advisory. In our Strategic Advisory business, we began 2021 with considerable momentum in most all of the leading indicators that we track. These include breadth and depth of footprint, brand recognition, level of client engagement, and number of active mandates.

Even with such positive leading indicators, it often takes time for this momentum to be reflected in our financial results, and when it does, it frequently does so in a step function manner. This was the case in Q4, where we had a record quarter in Strategic Advisory by a significant margin. We previously spoke about 2021 Strategic Advisory results being back-end weighted, and this fourth-quarter contribution helped us deliver strong year-over-year growth in Strategic Advisory.

Even with all of our success to date, our Strategic Advisory business is still early in the build-out phase and remains very much an idiosyncratic growth story. Our success has been and continues to be far more closely linked to the pace and payoff of our many investments than it is to the health of the overall M&A market. On the investment front, we continue to make significant investments in our capital markets advisory group, adding three partners to the practice since December.

We are increasingly seeing the payoff from these investments and expect this business to generate significant growth for the foreseeable future. In Europe, we have consistently added talent at all levels. In 2021, our European Strategic Advisory headcount increased more than 25% and it's now more than three times the size it was six years ago. We continue to gain greater traction with European clients and have steadily increased our win rates and market share in the region.

Our investment in PJT Camber View has enabled us to broaden our expertise in governance, say-on-pay, shareholder activism, strategic IR, and ESG, leading to more Strategic Advisory wins. Our overall Strategic Advisory mandate count, has grown substantially these past two years, nearly doubling during that time. While we began 2022 with activity levels up meaningfully across-the-board, we do not expect much of this momentum to be reflected in our financial results until later in the year.

We continue to be an idiosyncratic growth story. Even though we expect 2022s M&A market to cool, we remain confident in our 2022 Strategic Advisory growth prospects. Allow me to talk about our capital priorities. Our capital priorities remain unchanged. Our number one priority is to attract highly talented professionals to our firm. We remain committed to further investment in all our businesses, with the lion's share of that investment directed to Strategic Advisory.

In 2021, Strategic Advisory headcount increased 19% with overall firm-wide head-count up 11% in the same period. Our second highest capital priority is to offset the equity dilution from our substantial and sustained human capital investment. As Helen mentioned, we repurchased a record number of share equivalents in 2021, enabling us to end the year with fewer shares outstanding than when we began. Even with our steadfast focus on these two priorities, we are in a very strong financial position, enabling us to increase our shareholder dividends.

We paid a $3 per share special dividend in October, and we announced this morning that we are increasing our quarterly dividend from $5 to $0.25 per share. Looking ahead, we begin 2022 with a firm that is demonstrably stronger and more powerful than a year ago. The headwinds we experienced in our restructuring business in 2021 have subsided and the business will, over time, capitalize on the enormous opportunities that will inevitably present themselves. Our biggest growth engine, Strategic Advisory, continues on its significant growth path, becoming an ever-increasing part of our firm-wide results.

In Strategic Advisory, PJT Park Hill and PJT Camber View, all are well-positioned entering 2022 with the strength of these businesses increasingly shining through as the year progresses. Before I conclude, I would like to reflect on the passing of our board member, Dennis Hershey. Dennis joined our board in 2015 and was our lead director. He served with great distinction, playing a critical role in our formative years. He was a big believer in the importance of culture, and helped shape the unique work environment that makes our firm so special. We will continue to build the firm that Dennis would be proud of, and we're forever grateful for his guidance and support over the years. Thank you.

Sharon Pearson

Operator, we will open it up for questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Devin Ryan with JMP Securities.

Devin Ryan

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Good morning, Devin.

Devin Ryan

Just want to unpack the outlook a bit more on the overall Advisory business. And I hear the comments on restructuring and the out-look there. I'm curious on Strategic Advisory whether there is any push-out in revenues from the back half of 2021 in the early 2022. I know you have some chunky deals and also some SPACs that have been taking longer to complete. And so just I want to get a little perspective on the back-half relative to expectations or more specifically, the fourth quarter. And then if it's possible to parse through on the Strategic Advisory side, the outlook there into 2022, just with the significant step-up in partners that have been on the platform for less than two years, and how relevant the productivity of those partner scaling is?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

Now when things hit and when they don't, that's just sort of the nature of the business, which is why it's such a lumpy business, and as our footprint gets bigger and bigger, you'll see probably less variance quarter-to-quarter, than you currently see, which is why we look at this on a one-year, two-year, three-year basis. And if you look at how much we've grown our Strategic Advisory business over the last two years, it is very significant numbers. We were dramatically out of sync with the market in 2020 because we grew the business at a pace that no one really came close to.

We continued to grow the business at a considerable clip in 2021, but on a relative basis, it did not look as compelling as it did the year prior but over the two years, it was top of the pack. And I see those elements of our business continuing to present themselves into 2022 but the way in which individual transactions hit as far as moving from a mandate to an announcement or an announcement to a closing, it's just lumpy. It's just the way it is.

Devin Ryan

Devin Ryan

Got it. Okay. And then, moving on a little bit here to restructuring and the outlook there. I appreciate the expectation and activity levels, at least in the model. How you guys are thinking about it? It will be flattish. What is the risk to the downside, but also the upside there as we think about this macro backdrop evolving? And are you seeing any signs of a pickup or is it just more an indication that if your rates move significantly higher than that could essentially be a catalyst to drive more activity there?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

And as this year went on, our restructuring business, given the benign environment and the fact that there was less of an imperative to resolve some of these situations, those situations started to take longer and longer. So, we had acceleration of the most immediate and pressing restructuring situations into late 2020. And then we had a change in the cadence with things taking longer. I certainly see a meaningful change in the dialogues that we're having.

But I will own the fact that I was perhaps with hindsight too optimistic about our restructuring business in 2021 and as a result I'm going to be cautious for now and say, I see it to be pretty much the same, but we certainly are seeing increasing stress building in the system, and we are seeing companies having more difficulty in refinancing. We're seeing companies more nervous about their business prospects, and that to me is an essential element for a change in restructuring. But I certainly think that the headwinds are behind us, when we get the tailwinds, it will happen I'm just not yet prepared to say it's going to happen soon.

Devin Ryan

Devin Ryan

Okay. Terrific context there, Paul and then just last quick one here if I can squeeze in on the shareholder advisory or PJT Camber View, given that it's hard for us to kind of see the contribution there. I appreciate it's integrated with the overall business, but any way to kind of frame out how that business has been growing and contributing since it was acquired in late 2018 or size and scale today relative to that?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

Devin Ryan

Devin Ryan

Okay, great. I'll leave it there, but I appreciate it.

Thank you, Devin.

Richard Ramsden

Okay. Good morning, everyone. Paul, can you just expand a bit on your comment that you expect the M&A market to cool a bit in 2022. What are the factors that you think are going to drive that? Is that interest rates? Is that this pickup in market volatility? And then, within that, are there any either product verticals or geographies that you think will see greater normalization than others? Thanks.

Paul Taubman

So, I suspect that that probably affects things a bit. I think we've already seen in a very large transactions, there have been a lot of self [Indiscernible] where companies are not prepared to embark on quite ambitious transactions because of fear of anti-trust review, or very long reviews which add to the risks, so I think we've already seen that trend. I suspect that that trend continues, and may at the margin increase. I think with just a little bit more uncertainty around the world with some European elections and the like, my sense is that you probably have a lot of individual factors that probably will serve to cause activity levels to cool a bit, from the year before. So, if you had to ask me, my crystal ball -- I think it'll be it'll be quite active, but it will be less.

Richard Ramsden

Okay, that's helpful. And then secondly, maybe it's just not possible at this point in the year to answer this, but I'm going to just try anyway, which is, if you just take a step back, can you just frame what your revenue growth expectations are in totality for the business for this year? And obviously there's a lot of different moving parts around what you think the market will do, the 19% growth that you talked about in head-count in Strategic Advisory, different cost currents in the restructuring business and obviously strength in the Park Hill business. What do you think is a reasonable revenue growth rate for 2022? Is it going to revert back to the longer-term average or do you think it's going to be below that level?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

Our Strategic Advisory business continues to grow at very significant rates. And the Park Hill and Camber View business grow, but they grow at lower rates. So, it's a little bit of how that all comes together in a consolidated manner. But I certainly feel quite comfortable that we're going to resume our growth March this year because, when you look at 2020 and 2021, you need to look at them together, you can't really look at 2021 with the step down in restructuring without looking at 2020 with the step up, and if you look at those two years together, and see that in those two years, our restructuring business actually retreated a bit. And then look at the growth in our other businesses that took us from 2019 to 2021 levels. You start to get a sense of the underlying trajectory of our other businesses.

Richard Ramsden

Thank you, Richard.

Steven Chubak

Good morning.

Steven Chubak

I wanted to spend some time just talking about the expense outlook. The comp accrual for 4Q was a little bit higher than we were anticipating. How much did inflationary pressures impact the comp ratio, and what comp accruals should we be contemplating for the coming year given the combination of a better revenue outlook, some easier restructuring comps, but at the same time, just the headwinds from general wage inflation and intensifying competition?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

And we're always cognizant of the competitive market. And our view is that we want to make sure that we're always investing in our people, in our business, and we're always moving forward and not being overly tethered to a comp ratio for one quarter. The second thing I'd say is you need to look at 2020 and 2021 together, really as a pair trade because of what I said, the run up and the run down in restructuring. Over that period of time, we took our comp ratio from 64.1% to 63%.

So, we continue to believe that over time you're going to see our comp ratio come down. But how much it comes down in a given year is just going to be a function of what our business performance is that year, the quantum of recruiting that we do, and the competitive environment, but I do believe it will continue to come down. But the pace and exactly how that happens, we need to actually play out the years and the quarters to figure that out with exactitude.

Steven Chubak

Thanks for that context, Paul. It's really helpful. Just for a follow-up on placement fees, which it's interesting you were talking about Strategic Advisory and some of the other top-line drivers maybe growing more slowly, but your placement revenue is actually growing at a 25% CAGR over the last three years. And you noted that the backdrop for alternative fundraising remains quite constructive. What do you see as a sustainable growth rate for that business? Can you provide some context on some of the other drivers there as well, recognizing that maybe SPAC related pipe placements, things of that sort might slow down in the face? What's still a pretty constructive fundraising backdrop for alternatives?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

Steven Chubak

Thanks for that, Paul. Maybe just if I could squeeze in one more just on this SPAC -related outlook. SPAC M&A had certainly been a big contributor to your results in 2021, and we even see a big contribution just in terms of the overall backlog composition. I was hoping you could help size the contribution from SPAC -related M&A since I know there's some imprecision in [Indiscernible] related forecasts, and your outlook given the drop-off in SPAC -related issuance and some of the poor performance we've seen in SPAC -related deals?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

We just announced a significant SPAC transaction a week or so ago so we're going to continue to do those. We're not relying on that market staying anywhere near at the frenetic pace. It was a year ago. I will also point out that a year ago we said that the market was tolerating a lot of marginal transactions, and that we were only focused on the highest of high-grade situations. And that continues to be the case. So, to the extent there are transactions to do, they're more likely to be with companies that meet our underwriting standards and who were prepared to commit time to.

But as a broader trend, we see enormous opportunities in capital markets advisory. But I'm loathe to start talking about each one of these as their own business, because at the end of the day, we're about relationships, we're about clients, we're about advice. And if you're going to have the best firm delivering the best advice, you need to have holistic conversations with clients and that starts sometimes with a capital markets issue. Sometimes it starts with strategic issue related to a particular industry.

Sometimes it relates to activist engagement and as we just build out the tools and as we have more ways to connect with clients and to serve clients, it'll ultimately manifest itself in our Strategic Advisory business. But what the linchpin was is beside the point. So while we talk about this individual capabilities, what makes Our firm unique is how integrated we are, and how it's all about client relationships and solutions and SPACS have their plates, but we're not a firm that's organized around how to just do specs or do one particular type of transaction is if it makes sense, and if there's a market opportunity, and we can move our clients further along by using that as an option, we will, but we're sort of agnostic to the technology and much more focused on what's the right advice for our clients.

Steven Chubak

That's great color, Paul. Thanks so much for taking my questions.

Paul Taubman

Absolutely, Steven. Thank you.

Michael Brown

Great. Thank you, Operator. Most of my questions have been touched on but I did want to dig in a little bit on Europe. Paul, in your prepared remarks, you talked about the growth of the franchise there. And then in your commentary about 2022, you mentioned there's some uncertainty with elections there. There's also rising tensions on the Ukraine border. So, I just wanted to hear a little bit about what you've been seeing year-to-date. I know it's still early in the year, but how is activity performing right now? Is it generally kind of quieter in the region or is there still activity progressing at this time?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

I suspect that with French elections with as you said, rising tensions and just some unease amongst corporates, you may well have a less than record-setting year in Europe, but we're still quite comfortable in our European prospects, no different than how we see the U.S. and the rest of the world and our growth is very much a function of where resources are committed, how long those resources are out there.

The capabilities that we can build around it, and we're literally building our firm -- one client at a time from the bottom up, and we're mindful of the macro, but we're much less tethered to it and I think you've seen that the last two years, and I think you'll see it again this year. I suspect that we're just going to continue to grow pretty much regardless of what the macro environment is.

Michael Brown

Okay, great. And then, just one last one for me on the talent front. Where is your Partner headcount today? It looks like it ended the year at 97, and if you just give us that update? And then, what is your outlook here in terms of hiring? How is that competitive landscape? Is it fair to assume that 2022 could be a bit better than 2021? Obviously, it's always idiosyncratic, but would love some commentary there.

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

And for a significant part of the year, a lot of the dialogues that we were having, we did not get as far as we would been back in the office. It's interesting to note that with our return to office, how much the recruiting picked up and we've added and will add four Strategic Advisory partners starting between the months of December and February. So, we see the way we ended the year from a recruiting perspective is much more indicative of what the partner growth will be in 2022.

And I think Zoom works for lots of things. If you're recruiting best-in-class individuals who are quite successful at their incumbent firm, the best way to get people to make that commitment is to have everybody back in the office. And as we return to the office, not surprisingly, we've seen a big uptick in our partner onboardings. But if there are other questions, Helen can give you more specifics.

Helen Meates

Helen Meates

Just a concern, that's correct Michael. 97 partners as of 12-31, which includes 56 partners and advisory. And as Paul said, since then, we have gone through the promotion process, so we've added some partners and also hide some partners, when we report one, all of that will be reflected in our updated headcount numbers.

Michael Brown

Okay. Great thank you Helen and Paul.

Great.

Jeff Harte

Good morning. A couple left for me. Thinking about the alts fund-raising and what's going on with Park Hill. Can you talk a bit about the longer-term secular outlook which I get investor demand for all keeps rising versus maybe any potential near-term headwinds? I mean, the market has been awfully volatile, I'm not sure how big of an impact that has. Do higher interest rates provide more competition for capital, maybe slow things down, do you but kind of near-term versus long-term Perspective there?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

So, I think the market is continuing to evolve because this has been such a successful asset class and it's continuing to attract more and more capital. But you need to be much nimbler as to how you manage all of this to ensure that you have successful fundraisers. So, I suspect that with everyone -- not everyone, but with most everyone returning to the market, it's going to be a highly competitive place to get the attention of LPs. And we're going to need to continue to attract additional capital to the space. And I see that being there and continuing for a long time, so it could be that in order to create more opportunity on the primary side, you're going to need to be more creative on the secondary side.

Jeff Harte

Okay. And on the dividend increase. May I add that the meaningful regular dividend increase dividend increase, should we read anything into that? As far as kind of your confidence in the sustainability of cash flows, I know buybacks you could turn on an off specialty can do it will I think that big increase in the fixed dividend, is it signal anything to us?

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

Good point. Thank you.

Devin Ryan

Yes. Thanks for the follow-up here. Just want to dovetail on that and just capital return more broadly, you did touch on, but as you think about the dividend and just the excess cash position today, I appreciate yourself to pay bonuses. But you're still creating a lot of excess capital and a fair amount more than the dividend. So, I'm curious how you guys are thinking about the stock and the buy-back and balancing the stock price here versus liquidity and float and how much you maybe want to lean in on the stock you're at these prices.

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

And then if there's money left over, there is a dividend and we're quite comfortable at a dollar a share. I don't think those buy back change much on a going-forward basis, but we have to evolve and we have to tweak it, and when you think about how much additional capital, we're generating to have none of it reflected in the dividend, and just to keep the dividend that we introduced ourselves with in October of 2015, that's not the right balance either. So, we're going to continue to buy back stock and we're going to continue to find ways to capitalize on these dislocations.

Devin Ryan

Got it. Okay. Thanks, Paul.

Absolutely.

Operator

Thank you. That was today's final question. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Taubman for any additional closing remarks.

Paul Taubman

Paul Taubman

Just want to thank everyone for joining us this morning and thank you for your interest and your support. And we look forward to meeting again when we report our first quarter results. Thank you and have a good day.

