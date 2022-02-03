Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) CEO Richard Hu on FY2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) FY2021 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Hu – Chairman and CEO

Zhenchao Li – Chief Financial Officer

Maggie Zhang – Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Brian Hartzband – H4H

Good day and welcome to the Bon Natural Life Limited 2021 Full Year Financial Earnings Conference Call. Questions will be addressed after the formal presentation has ended. Please note that this event is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Maggie Zhang, Investor Relations of the Company.

Maggie Zhang

Thank you, Operator. And thank you all for joining us for Bon Natural Life, 2021 fiscal year financial result conference call. On January 31, Monday, the Company has released its annual report, 20F. The copy the repeat -- of the report can be found on sec.gov. Please note that this call is being recorded live and it will be available for replay. I ask that you please take a moment to review our forward-looking statements. During the call, we'll be making forward-looking statements about the Company's performance and business outlook. These statements are based on how we see things today and contain elements of uncertainty.

For additional information concerning the factors that can cause an actual result to differ materially from our forward-looking statement. Please refer to our cautionary statement and risk factors stated in today's press release. Joining me on the call today are the Chairman and CEO of the Company, Mr. Richard Hu, CFO, Mr. Zhenchao Li, and COO, Ms. Yingchun Xue, and CMO, Ms. Wenjuan Chen. I will now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO. Mr. Hu will be speaking in Chinese, and my colleague, Pei will translate his opening remarks into English.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Thank you, Maggie. And thank you, everyone for joining us today. I will begin today's call by providing an overview of our business performance during the fiscal year ended September 2021. Maggie will then provide a detailed overview of our 2021 year ended financial, highlighting the financial performance of each product category.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Now turn to Slide 4. I'd like to briefly introduce our Company for those who are new to our story. Bon Natural Life is a bio-ingredients solution provider in the natural health and personal care industries. We source raw materials from farms, and then process and break down natural plants into natural chemicals that can be used commercially for the above-mentioned applications. We have three product categories; Fragrance compounds, health supplements, and bioactive food ingredients. Fragrance compounds are using fragrances that go into consumer fragrance, oral care, detergents, and et cetera. Health supplements are powdered drinks prebiotics, probiotics, and et cetera. Bioactive food ingredients are using food preservatives and health supplements as well.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] In Slide 5, our customers include very well-known names in Asia. For example, Cowen Tong, Liem Jin (ph), Jin Brand, and Angio East. Our clients also include some of the biggest household names in U.S. and Europe like International Flavors and Fragrances, Mars Wrigley, Summarize, Freddo and ECS International.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Now turn to the slide 6. I would like to briefly discuss our manufacturing facilities. We now have two facilities outside of Xi’an, China. Both are located within 90 minutes from the Company's headquarter. We recently broke ground on our research production facility in Yumen. The construction is now underway, and it is expected to be completed in June and be in production in September 2022. The new construction is expected to increase our production capacity of fragrance compounds and bioactive food ingredients by 20% -- 200%, representing a 150% annualized growth potential in revenue.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] In slide eight, I will provide an overview of over growth strategies of fiscal year 2021. After the API oil, we have recruited new sales professionals, and expanded our sales channels on a global level. In addition, as we are building our new production facility in Yumen, the production capacity of Tongchuan facility has also been expanded. Furthermore, by focusing on our application of precise regulation of the human microbiome, we have actively developed rather than raw materials and formulation technologies. We have successfully rolled out a new women's personal care product FeatherPure recently. And we will introduce more consumer products that target one's intestinal health to address the demand from health-conscious consumers using our proprietary human microbiome technologies.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] For the coming fiscal year of 2022, we will keep taking the opportunity to carry our research and development on human microbiology, the sales of raw material, product manufacturing and other business in the global perspective, especially in United States. In terms of research and development, we will keep developing our technologies in raw materials and proprietary from the combinations in human microbiome. Moreover, we are also hoping to complete one to two acquisitions at the right time this year, which is revenue use of our resources and capital as a public traded company. And will also provide an opportunity to promote strengthening of the Company's advantages and a leapfrog of development.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] In 2022, the Company is expected to achieve organic growth of 25% to 35%. If mergers and acquisitions are included, we could achieve greater growth.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] With that, I will now turn the call over to Maggie. She will talk -- walk you through our financials.

Maggie Zhang

Thank you, Mr. Hu. I'm Maggie, and I will review the 2021 annual financial with you. Our CFO, Mr. Li, will be available for the Q&A session, if you have any questions regarding the financials. Before I review the numbers, let me remind you that all the figures that I discuss here, are for this reporting period, the year end of September 30, 2021, unless I stated otherwise. Additionally, any year-over-year comparison is to the September 30 of 2020. Let's go over our 2021 year-end of financials. I will begin with an overview of our consolidated result on Slide 11. In the year ended 2021, Bon generated approximately $25.49 million in revenue, up a 39.9% year-over-year. These increases were primarily driven by the increase in average selling price and the sales volume of both fragrance compounds and health supplements.

The selling price of fragrance compounds increased by 39.2%, as we raise our selling price in response to the rising raw material costs, and the market change as affected by the COVID-19 and general inflation. The sales volume of fragrance compounds also increased by 7.9%, from about 42,000 kilograms to about 45,000 kilograms as a result of our marketing and promotion efforts. As we shifted our sales strategy by directing more marketing efforts to promote our product to large, domestic enterprise clients, the sales volume of health supplements increased by over 51% to 283 thousand cases. In addition, the average selling price of health supplements also increased by 4.9% due to the above-mentioned COVID-19 and inflation issues. Bioactive food ingredient sales volumes decreased by 5.7% to about a 121 thousand kilograms, which is mainly due to the decreased demand of our Stachyose products.

And I will dive deeper into this on the next slide. At the same time, our gross profit for the year 2021 was approximately $7.1 million increased by 36.7%, which is mainly driven by the strong category growth from fragrance compounds and health supplements. Both sales volume and average selling price are moving in the right direction, partially offset by the normalized contribution from bioactive food ingredients. Government subsidies were received in the form of grants and recognized as other operating income, total about $449,362 in the year ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 respectively.

This is also an example of continuing support from government to high-tech companies like Bon Natural Life. Net income in 2021 increased from $3.1 million to $4.61 million, increased by 48.8%. Diluted earnings per share was $0.68, compared to $0.58 for the same period in 2020. In this slide, I will dive deeper into the financial performance of each our product categories. Beginning with Fragrance Compounds. Revenue generated from fragrance compound increased by 61.7%, from about $7.8 million to $12.7 million. As I mentioned previously, the revenue growth of fragrance compound was primarily driven by the increase in sales volume. As well as the average order size, and the average selling price of our products. Although there is a rise in the raw material costs due to the supply chain and pandemic challenge, with our advanced technology, and our ability to secure such a supply.

We are able to increase our average selling price and maintain our profitability, in fragrance compounds. Next, our health supplements, specifically powdered drinks. Bon year-over-year growth of 71.2%, from about $3.9 million to $6.6 million. This is driven by the increase in powder drinks sales volume when the number of customers increased to 132. Compared to fiscal year 2020, the sales volume increased from about a 186,000 cases to 283,000 cases. As you can see that there is a decrease in the revenue from bioactive ingredients due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, Stachyose, an important ingredient used in our probiotic-supplements to boost immunity has been designated by the local government as an important supplement material for COVID-19 control package, which resulted in an increased demand and customer orders for the first half of 2020. As COVID-19 has been relatively under control in China, the market demand for such products has decreased and returned to normal.

In addition, due to our improved research and development, we have improved the manufacturing process of extracting ingredients out of raw materials. This greatly decreased our manufacturing cost, enhanced the average selling price, which put us in a more competitive position than our competitors. Overall, we are very pleased with the continued strong performance of each our product category. Now I'll turn to this slide. I would like to discuss the regional breakdown off ourselves, and dynamic that influenced our results, despite the global supply chain challenge.

In 2021, revenues generated from domestic China was about $28.7 million, achieving 53.3 increase in sales, which represent about 93% of our total revenue for 2021. Overseas sales were approximately $1.8 million, representing about 8% off the total revenue. Due to COVID-19, global logistics has been disrupted. So we shift our sales strategy by directing more marketing efforts to promote product to large domestic clients, rather than export sales to overseas clients. Once COVID-19 is behind us, our product will eventually be exported and used by our foreign customers. We believe that with the commissioning of Yumen plant, we will be able to accelerate the revenue growth in both domestic and international sectors to meet the increasing demand for our customers. And next, in this slide, I will go over the key subsequent events after this fiscal year 2021.

On November 11, 2021, the Company announced that it has removed its variable interest entity structure, and has become the sole shareholder of its operating entity in China. Our shareholder now owns the equity interest of the operating subsidiary instead of the interest through the contract agreement. This demonstrate our commitment to our corporate governance and enhancing shareholder value. On January 12th, 2022, the Company received the initial order for its starches and apple extract base personal care products from Tongcheng, Widodo technology to penetrate consumer markets. And next, I will turn the call back to Mr. Hu will for any closing remarks before we open the line for Q&A. [Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Maggie Zhang

Thank you everyone for joining us today. Before I wrap up today's presentation, I would like to first recognize our employees for their tireless efforts, and thank you -- our loyal customers for their trust in us. We are confident that our R&D capability, business model, and strategy could enable us to gain more market share and maintain our growth momentum. With that, before we open the call to your questions, I would like to note that for any question that's directed to the management in China, we will translate both your questions and their answers. If you want to ask your question in Chinese, please also ask it in English for the benefit of our listeners. Please also note that we will only be able to respond to questions about our financial and operating results. With that, we'll now open the call to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. And the first question comes from Brian Hartzband, an investor.

Brian Hartzband

Hi there. I actually have a couple of questions. But first of all, congrats on the great annual results, and very impressive to see 40% growth on both the top and bottom lines. So my first question is, I noticed that your first end customer products stachyose, was introduced to the market late last year. Can you give us some visibility on this and other of your proprietary products coming in 2022, 2023?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you, Brian. Let me translate your question to the management so they can answer your question. [Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Okay. Alright. Brian, so the answer coming from Mr. Richard Hu, the Company Chairman and CEO. So the Company believes it's a FeatherPure Products. We will have the potential to achieve revenue, approximately $8 million in the next two years. So obviously this is female hygiene care products. It has all the benefits such as technical and natural based -- chemical-free, natural based et cetera. So in terms of a breakdown between 2022 and the year following, the Company believes in this year they can expect about $3.5 million to $4 million revenue. The balance will be achieved -- expect to be achieved in the 2023.

Brian Hartzband

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Brian. Do you have other questions?

Brian Hartzband

Yes, I do. Thank you very much, Chairman. And thank you. Okay. Can you confirm or update on your Yumen facility construction, and are you guys still on track, commence production in September this year?

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Yes, Brian. This is also come from the Chairman, Mr. Richard Hu. So the Company is on track, on schedule to commence production in September, and they believe the construction will be completed sometime in -- during this year.

Brian Hartzband

Okay. Thank you. Thank you for that, and then just two more, but okay. So I understand the international sales was limited due to the global pandemic, as we all know and understand. But what is the management team going to do to prepare for the post COVID world, when it comes to international expansion?

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Zhenchao Li

[Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Okay. So, Brian, the Company's international business for fiscal 2021was reported $1.8 million approximately, which was down 35% year-over-year, so those were direct imports by the Company. So I'll just give you some additional color. The Company also have sales that -- throughout -- from indirect exports, meaning the company sell to importer or subsidiary of international company. And the -- so if you look at both categories, the Company did about [Indiscernible]. So there was, in the management opinion, pretty good results given the backdrop of pandemic and supply chain disruption.

Brian Hartzband

Okay. Alright. Thank you, very much.

Richard Hu

[Foreign language].

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Okay. You're welcome, Brian. Any further question?

Brian Hartzband

Yes. This is the last question I have. Did they have any M&A plans on the horizon?

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Zhenchao Li

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Okay. So that is question. The Company since the comment listed last year, there's two very unique situations over the Company. Over the 15 years of its operating history, the Company earned its name and also reputation. Secondly, after the publicity of after listing. Since then the Company has received quite a few inquiries from company who expressed interest, to either partner with a company or doing some potential M&A transaction. So the Company is very open to that because, they're going to be for the Company, the fast-track in terms of growth. So right now, there's no material developments, but it's still ongoing and also open dialogue.

Brian Hartzband

Okay. Alright. Fair enough. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Richard Hu

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In case -- we still -- we have a couple of questions from the webcast. So I will translate those questions to the management, and we can address those while we're waiting for whoever is dialing in. Hold on. So we got a question online, is why should we buy BON stock? [Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] This is a very important question also to ourselves. We, as a [Indiscernible] Company and also fast-growing in our industry, we're actually growing faster than the industry average. The market itself is of large and addressable. The market size in terms of revenue is over 1 trillion RMB, which is approximately $160 billion in China alone. And in the next few years, it's expected to grow over $300 billion.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] In terms of the technology and the products we're offering, we are very proud of both. So the products we have developed over years, they are niche market, and we are now trying to -- we're very focused on very few products and develop from those platforms. On technology, we have developed over the years our proprietary technology, it's also recognized by the industry.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] And my third point is, and the reason for investing in our Company we -- since our inception about 15 years ago, we are committed to corporate governance. In 2015, the Company was listed on the [Indiscernible] exchange in China. So even before it came to the U.S. before our net soliciting, we have some foundation in terms of managing a public company and know so corporate governance.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Lastly, it’s very important in my opinion, in our opinion, and also in this matter. In our industry, if you look at either ingredient at first, they're trading at price to earn you multiple, approximately 40 times. And if you're using our earnings per share in fiscal 2021, which is $0.58 per share. We believe our stock should be at least on par with those companies, our peers, and should be at least $20. So in our opinion, our Company stock is undervalued and on the flip side, that's also presents a good entry points and attractive return potential to our investors.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Zhenchao Li

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] So, the next question is why the Company is registered on Cayman Islands? The answer was coming from the Chairman and CEO, Mr. Richard Hu. The registration in Cayman Islands is a very common and typical structure for overseas company, not only from China, but out of the world, because it's tax neutrality in the Cayman Islands. Both for the company, it's benefit and also for investor benefit. And that's the major consideration by the company, is not the Company doing anything creative.

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Interpreted] Okay. I'll get back to you. Do have any further questions in the queue?

No, there are currently no questions on the phone.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Richard Hu

[Foreign Language]

Maggie Zhang

And that concludes our Q&A session. On behalf of Bon Natural Life, we want to thank you for your interest and participation in this call. If you would like to speak with us further, please contact either Maggie in the U.S. or Sophie in China. Their contact information is listed at the bottom of the press release. And thank you.

