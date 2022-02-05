Marathon RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With a refining capacity of 2.9 million barrels a day in 13 refineries and a refining throughput of 2.8 million barrels per day in Q3 2021, Marathon Petroleum Company (NYSE:MPC) is the largest refiner in the United States. The crucial question for potential investors is if MPC is still a sound investment after its stock rose 30% from a December low of $60.85 to attain a 52-week high of almost $79 on 2nd February.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation's market capitalisation is $45 billion as of 3rd February 2022. Its pre-pandemic annual revenues ranged from $63 billion in 2016 to $124 billion in 2019. For the full year 2020, which was catastrophic for the oil industry, they managed to bring in $70 billion of revenues, reporting a net income loss of $10 billion. Revenue for 2021 was $120 billion.

At the end of Q3 2020, MPC reported a debt level of $31 billion. That is the consolidated debt, a large chunk of which comes from its midstream arm, MPLX. Total consolidated debt at the end of Q3 2021 stood at $27 billion, out of which $9 billion belonged to MPC and $18 billion to MPLX. MPC does not guarantee MPLX's debt.

Earnings in Q4 2021 and outlook

Marathon Petroleum beat Q4 adjusted EPS consensus "by a mile", it came in at $1.3 per share versus consensus expectations for 56c/s. They announced an additional $5 billion share buyback and improved capital expenditure guidance of $1.7 billion for 2022, following a realised $1.9 billion in 2021. Revenue in Q4 summed up to $35.61 billion (+95.9% Y/Y), which beat the consensus estimate by $9.82 billion. These four items were the highlights of the Q4 earnings call from 2nd February 2021.

Marathon's CEO says, "Light product inventories remain tight, and U.S. demand continues to recover. We believe that refining margins will be well-positioned for 2022."

Midstream adjusted EBITDA is constant over the previous quarters and moves in the range from $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in the last quarter. Refining & Marketing adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.549 billion in Q4 2021.

MPC only spoke about the capital spending outlook for 2022. Their only idea seems to be the Martinez refinery conversion and "ongoing projects" regarding growth projects. The capital spending increase in 2022 of $500 million is caused by an increase dedicated to the transformation of the Martinez refinery into a renewable fuels facility.

MPC's Q4 2021 earnings presentation slides

Crack Spreads are Crucial for a Refiner's Revenue

Refiners buy crudes of various sorts (different grades of sourness and heaviness have implications on the cost of refining) and convert them to products like kerosene, diesel, or gasoline. It is natural to look at the crack spread, the price of front-month Brent oil futures minus the gasoline front-month future price. The following figure shows the crack spread trading in the range of $15 to $25 since April 2021, instead of below $15 in 2019.

Author with price data from Yahoo Finance

I could not establish and statistically verify a direct, linear relationship between MPC's revenue and the crack spread, probably due to the nature of hedging. Every refiner hedges its sales of products and purchases of crudes to various degrees a few quarters ahead. But, a sustained high crack spread allows a refiner to lock in a nice margin over many months, given there is no strong backwardation in the crack spread. Other factors play a role for MPC as well, like its stable revenue from the midstream segment and acquisitions and divestments like Speedway.

The investment thesis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Let me call the main factors first and explain in the sequel:

Oil underinvestment will keep oil prices high

The crack spread, crucial for refineries, should remain above $15 for the next few quarters, assuming a global recovery from the pandemic.

An increase in air travel in 2022 will increase kerosene and jet fuel sales.

Mandatory increases of renewable petroleum products will require investments by refiners.

Oil prices are formed based on an actual supply-demand balance and the future predictions for the supply-demand equilibrium. Both look in favour of the oil supply deficit and increasing demand, despite dampened aviation traffic in the recent two years due to the ongoing pandemic.

Oil demand in 2022

OPEC predicts the oil demand to be at 99.1 million barrels/per day in Q1 2022. Their projections are a bit more optimistic than the IEA and EIA. According to a Bloomberg article from mid-December.

Oil demand briefly touched pre-COVID-19 levels in November 2021, despite the significant shortfall from the aviation sector and the global push to decarbonise and switch to green alternatives wherever possible.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the largest oil producer in the Permian Basin, closed out their oil hedges for 2022, indicating that they expect much higher oil prices this year and a strong desire to not miss out on an oil price uptrend.

I could argue that tackling this pandemic makes us more resilient as time passes, which would lead to increased global mobility, potentially to 2019 levels. A failure of the rich world to help poorer countries fight the pandemic and distribute vaccines to them on top of some European countries to motivate their population to vaccinate could repeat current mobility restrictions in the next winter season.

However, I do believe that starting this spring, COVID-19 will be less of a barrier to travel and mobility than 2021. Hopefully, we will look back at the end of 2022 and conclude that the omicron variant did a great job creating mass immunity. That would work positively on oil demand.

Oil supply in 2022

On the supply side, by now, it is more than clear that OPEC+ will not be able to stick to its planned production increase, the same way they were not able to meet their targets in 2021.

A Bloomberg article pointed out how shale drillers face stricter conditions in getting their hands on borrowed cash.

Jeffrey Curie, Global Head of Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs, back in October 2021, announced a commodities supercycle, particularly for oil, based mainly on an oil underinvestment thesis. Byron Wien, Blackstone's Vice Chairman and old energy market bull, predicts $100 per barrel in 2022. In the meantime, once UBS got on board, there was a consensus among investment banks of $100 oil in 2022.

Jefferies is a rare analyst company that believes OPEC will flood the market in 2022. I doubt it because OPEC+ members could not meet their targets in December 2021, a month with high oil prices, indicating an incentive to pump as much as possible. Even Russia could not meet its quota in December 2021. OPEC+ increase in December was only 250 thousand of the promised 400 thousand barrels.

The only countries holding their horses back were UAE and Saudi Arabia. Iran is a unique discussion point, which I will skip this time. If a new multilateral deal would be closed soon in Vienna, this might be a relatively small downside for oil prices because Iran cannot increase production that quickly.

MPC's Renewables Diesel Production Ramp-up

MPC is doing well to push for environmentally friendly initiatives. In its realm, this means the company is trying to convert some of its regular refining capacities into renewable diesel refinery capacities. In October 2020, MPC applied for a permit to convert its Martinez, California, refinery to a renewable diesel plant. That facility is a medium-size refinery among MPC's portfolio of refineries. According to the company, from 2022/2023 onwards, the facility is supposed...

...to produce about 730 million gallons per year of renewable fuels - predominately diesel - from such biobased feedstocks as animal fat, soybean oil and corn oil.

The facility should reduce greenhouse gases by 60% compared to previous refinery operations.

The Martinez renewable fuels project is estimated to have a total cost of $1.2 billion; approximately $300 million are spent to date, $700 million are planned for 2022, and $200 million for 2023. About 50% of growth capital will go to the renewable diesel conversion at the Martinez refinery.

Marathon Petroleum's Financials

Marathon had to book a significant impairment loss in Q1 2020 induced by the pandemic in addition to an LCM inventory valuation adjustment. That accounted for the massive $10 billion loss in 2020, which the company usually earns in three to four years. But that effect can work in reverse once oil prices are sustainably higher.

The pandemic has forced the company to bring its cost basis down. Marathon decreased their cost per barrel from $6 to $5 in these two years.

MPC's cost structure in 2020 and 2021 (Company's Q4 Earnings presentation slides)

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation Model

MPC is not a growth company, nor is it a tech company where it is hard to put a price tag on intangible assets like patents, brand loyalty, or brand value. The only problem in applying a discounted cash flow model for oil companies is the underlying assumption on the oil price from which you derive the future cash flows for the next ten years.

According to a Two-Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Model from Simply Wall St., MPC's fair value is $88.

The corresponding cash flows were assumed, as can be seen in the following figure:

Levered Free Cash Flow for MPC for the next ten years. (Simply Wall Street)

Many assumptions are leading to this result of a $88 fair value. The website provides a detailed breakdown, as well as all the assumed and derived rates (e.g. Cost of Equity is taken as 9.66%; Cost of Equity is the [Risk-free Rate] + [Levered Beta]*[Equity Risk Premium], the Equity Risk Premium is 4.4%, the Risk-free Rate is 2%). I recommend you look into the calculation details and the method on this website.

So, according to these assumptions and calculations, MPC is still undervalued, despite the recent rise in its stock price. The upside is not enormous, however.

Risks

Investing in oil refiners bears similar risks as investing in the usual suspects among the oil majors. Looking at the correlations to oil futures prices, MPC is less exposed to Brent front-month oil prices than the oil majors: CVX, XOM and BP (interested readers can obtain the calculations from the author).

The risks are an extended delay of air travel resumptions, a slump of the global economy (e.g. due to the Federal Reserve not being able to walk this tight path of increasing rates but not hurting the economy) or a lack in oil demand due to various reasons.

Another risk would be on the supply side of crude oil if suppliers can increase their production and capacities quicker and more substantial than expected. For example, take U.S. shale oil, where opinions diverge: ConocoPhillips (COP) predicts output will grow by as much as 900,000 barrels a day in 2022. According to the same article, the Energy Information Administration predicts a less substantial increase of about 630,000 barrels a day more than January levels. Chevron and Exxon have already announced strong growth in U.S. shale output, but the crucial question is how much that is just filling holes created by idling other production sites globally.

Conclusion and investment verdict

Given the current development in the oil markets and the dynamic with the interest rates and inflation, I am confident that MPC is a good investment for the next two years. If you consider initiating a position, maybe do not rush to add at the current $77 level. Oil prices have mini-cycles within larger cycles, so if you prefer a higher safe cushion in the Benjamin Graham sense, then be patient and add in the range of $68-$71. But, as spring is approaching in the northern hemisphere and remembering how last year the pandemic looked much less severe during summer, the increase of subsequent oil demand will not let oil prices go down to below $80. It might hence be hard to catch MPC's stock at $70. On the other hand, the upside is not significant, so that I would rate Marathon Petroleum as neutral.