Chalabala/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Jet maker Boeing (NYSE:BA) provided its orders and delivery numbers for January recently and what we saw was a good start of the year when looking at the order numbers, but a slow start for deliveries which is not alarming as the first quarter tends to be the slowest quarter for jet makers and Boeing is no exception to that rule.

In this report, I will have a look at the order and delivery numbers for Boeing and I will do that on a monthly basis while also considering year-to-date numbers as well as year-over-year figures to get a complete image of how things are developing for the jet maker. For this analysis, data and images from the TAF Boeing Orders and Deliveries Interactive Infographic and associated monitors have been used.

Qatar Airways goes big, MAX shows strength

Boeing aircraft orders January 2022 (The Aerospace Forum)

During the month, Boeing received a total of 77 orders consisting of 55 single aisle orders and 22 wide body orders:

American Airlines (AAL) ordered 23 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) ordered 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An unidentified customer ordered 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Qatar Airways ordered two Boeing 777Fs and 14 Boeing 777-8Fs.

China Airlines ordered four Boeing 777Fs.

An unidentified customer ordered two Boeing 777Fs.

January marked the month in which Boeing launched the Boeing 777-8F with an order from Qatar Airways. Those who have seen the headlines might recall that it was an order for up to 50 Boeing 777-8Fs and a tentative agreement for the order of up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. What we are seeing now, is just 14 aircraft orders logged for Qatar Airways. I already provided an explanation in a previous report looking at the numbers in detail, but the bottom line is that the deal for 102 aircraft includes options, conversions and agreements that are tentative in nature and are pending finalization. Somewhat disappointing is the way Boeing logs orders for the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 777X as it only discloses the family but not the model, making it hard to track exact values as well as conversions. However, from the press releases we do know that 20 Boeing 777X passenger aircraft orders from Qatar Airways were converted to orders to orders for the freighter variant.

Furthermore, the month showed continued strength for freighter sales, the continued absence of anything promising for wide body passenger aircraft but continued orders for the Boeing 737 MAX. The MAX certainly is not there yet when it comes to collecting orders and ramping up the deliveries, but I do think it is fair to point out that the program is receiving sales. Around three years ago, we heard all doom scenarios on how the MAX would be scrapped and not a single one would be sold anymore. Three years later, Boeing is neck deep in debt, but the MAX is also still there.

During the month the following changes were made to the order book:

An order from Southwest Airlines for seven Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was reclassified as unidentified.

CDB Aviation was identified as the customer for one Boeing 737 MAX.

Aviation Capital Group cancelled an order for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Qatar Airways swapped 20 orders for the Boeing 777X passenger variants to orders for the Boeing 777-8F.

Boeing 777-8F launched with order from Qatar Airways (Boeing)

We do not exactly know what the reclassification from orders such as the one from Southwest Airlines mean, but they likely are part of compensation packages and could either be cancelled over time in favor of the new order or be deferred. During the month Boeing logged 77 gross orders valued $6.7 billion, suffered cancellations for two orders valued $0.1 billion bringing the net order count to 75 and the net order value to $6.6 billion. Those are strong numbers driven by freighter strength as well as continued order inflow for the Boeing 737 MAX.

A year ago, Boeing booked four orders and no cancellations. So, Boeing had a good start of the year and I am interested to see whether the jet maker can maintain freighter and MAX momentum throughout the year. Boeing also updated its ASC606 adjustments tally, which is a tally in which Boeing lumps order that have a purchase agreement but several other checkboxes that need to be ticked in order to count the aircraft orders to the backlog are not, and we saw that while normally we see adjustments end up in cancellations that does not always need to be the case. During the month, we saw 20 Boeing 777 orders being added back to the backlog as well as orders for three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Those 20 Boeing 777 aircraft, likely are the Boeing 777X orders from Qatar Airways which are now converted to orders for the Boeing 777-8F.

Boeing deliveries at multi-month low

Boeing aircraft deliveries January 2022 (The Aerospace Forum)

After pushing out 38 aircraft to customers in December, Boeing started the year with 32 deliveries which is not completely unexpected. The US jet maker delivered 32 aircraft valued $2.1 billion consisting of 29 single aisle aircraft and three wide body aircraft:

Boeing delivered 29 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft consisting of two Boeing 737-800As and 27 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing delivered two Boeing 767-2Cs, the base configuration to build the KC-46A tanker.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 777F.

There were no deliveries for the Boeing 787 and Boeing 747 program.

Naturally, we see jet makers started the year slow as quarter and year-end usually are times when aircraft are being pushed out to customers in a final sprint. So, the sequential decrease in deliveries is unsurprising. However, it also shows that while Boeing has an inventory of aircraft that are awaiting delivery, it does not help the jet maker to significantly increase the delivery flow. What is somewhat disappointing to see is that the delivery flow still looks beaten up, with Boeing depending on the MAX, military derivates and freighters. The Boeing 787 remains absent from the delivery mix and that is an absence that could still last months.

However, interesting to note is that the delivery volume increased by six units year-over-year and by $0.3 billion in terms of dollar value.

The book-to-bill ratio for the month was 2.4 and 3.2 in terms of value, which are nice numbers but those are just numbers from one month and we will have to see how those numbers change as the delivery volumes tick up. During the month, the numbers were also impacted by the launch order for the Boeing 777-8F and continued low delivery numbers, which creates a high book-to-bill ratio but does not address the underlying challenges that Boeing is facing.

Conclusion

I always end my reports with a conclusion but, based on one month, you cannot draw firm conclusions or make an informed investment decision. I do expect that Boeing's delivery flow will significantly improve this year and that should translate in better cash generation which the company can use to improve its balance sheet. On order level, we are seeing that the Boeing 737 MAX is continuing to show strength and while some of these orders are part of compensation packages, the orders give Boeing space to look at increasing production rates again. What we are likely are going to see is that the MAX is going to carry Boeing again going forward and it has to, because the company has a debt pile of tens of billions of dollars and passenger wide body prospects are still clouded.