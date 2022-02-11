Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) is a fairly concentrated thematic ETF investing in the social media universe from light-weight players to established titans across emerging and developed markets, with the U.S. tech expectedly being the area of primary focus.

Since its inception in 2011, SOCL's AUM has risen to only just ~$295 million, with the assets flows trends looking generally discouraging. As of February 8, the fund had 43 equity holdings, with the top ten accounting for ~64.3% of the net assets.

I am not aware of any other thematic funds offering completely identical strategies, except for those focusing on the broader internet industry theme (mentioned below in the article) or the expanded tech sector like IGM, so SOCL stands out in this corner of the market, which makes its 65 bps expense ratio more or less justified, especially considering the portfolio includes a wide array of non-U.S. securities. But again, this uniqueness did not translate into greater investor interest, and, hence, larger AUM.

Investment strategy

SOCL tracks the market-cap-weighted, biannually-rebalanced Solactive Social Media Total Return Index. Both emerging markets and developed world companies can compete for a place in the benchmark if they have

Significant business operations in social media industry: significant revenues are generated or expected to be generated in the future in activities related to social networking, file sharing and other web-based media applications and or closely related activities.

Free-float market capitalization ($50 million for current constituents and $100 million for candidates) and liquidity are amongst other considerations. According to page 7 of the guideline, the index must contain no less than 25 and no more than 50 constituents. A stock's weight cannot exceed 10% for pure-play social media companies; for non-pure, there is a 4.75% limit.

The product of this strategy is a rather top-heavy index, with Hong Kong-quoted Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) being the key constituent with an around 12.5% weight. SOCL's top holdings have almost entirely the same weights, with Tencent also being the key stock while embattled Meta Platforms (FB) is in second place with slightly south of 9%. Overall, approximately 43.9% are U.S. companies, including Snap (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), Alphabet (GOOG), Match (MTCH), etc., and the Chinese names are in second place with ~32.5% as of end-January.

Please take notice that though the country breakdown on the SOCL website shows no Russian companies, two are still present in its portfolio, namely, VK (OTC:MLRUY), which is registered in Cyprus (see page 5), formerly known as Mail.ru Group, and Yandex (YNDX), a Netherlands company; the latter is listed on Nasdaq, the former has London-quoted global depositary receipts.

Returns: alpha decade looks less spectacular upon careful inspection

SOCL's returns were nothing short of spectacular amid the tech bull market of the 2010s, supercharged by the pandemic-related tailwinds in 2020; but a tectonic shift clearly began in 2021, with the price climbing lower and lower consistently, raising concerns that outsized gains will not be that easy to replicate going forward, if at all possible.

SOCL, IVV, QQQ returns (Portfolio Visualizer)

I dug a bit deeper comparing its returns within two ETF groups, with the first one encompassing bellwether funds the S&P 500 (IVV) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and the second one including investment vehicles with more targeted exposure to the internet theme, First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (FDN), and O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG), which I covered in December.

In the first cohort (December 2011 - January 2022), the social media ETF failed to keep pace with both, with deeper drawdowns, higher standard deviation, lackluster Sharpe and Sortino ratios. The chart above shows that SOCL was well ahead of the S&P 500 ETF until November 2021, but then the incessant devaluation of its holdings finally erased its alpha.

SOCL, IVV, QQQ returns (Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

The silver lining is its best year (apparently, 2020), with gains north of 78%. Again, it is unlikely this success is to be repeated.

In the second, with the period reduced to July 2018 - January 2022, it again has the weakest performance, the highest volatility, and the highest risk.

SOCL, IVV, QQQ, OGIG, FDN returns analysis (Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

However, surprisingly, given top-heaviness and large exposure to Meta that suffered a momentous decline in market value, SOCL has managed to fare a bit better compared to the peers and bellwether funds this month.

Data by YCharts

Shortly on factor exposure

SOCL has a versatile portfolio, with numerous non-U.S. holdings, which makes the Quant data assessment that I include in most of my ETF articles a rather complicated task.

This time I analyzed mostly the U.S. companies present in the fund portfolio, adjusting only one ticker: Tencent's from the one it has in Hong Kong, 700, to the ADR (OTCPK:TCEHY).

It appeared that ~79% of the holdings are covered by the QR. And the results are barely surprising. Over 58% are priced terribly, with Valuation grades of D+ or worse. Only three stocks (around 1% weight) are seemingly underappreciated, like Joyy (YY), a Singapore-based company with Bigo Live, a live streaming platform, amongst key products. It should be noted that YY's price declined by over 60% on NASDAQ in one year, so an A+ grade is hard-earned. Just ~33% of holdings have growth characteristics, like Match. Quality is rather expectable, with just ~53% of highly profitable companies (at least B- rating).

Final thoughts

Though since inception SOCL has defied the odds, easily proving bears wrong numerous times, the recent year has been a sheer calamity for it. Since touching the zenith in February 2021, even before the market began trimming growth premia more aggressively anticipating quicker hawkish moves from the Fed, the price has been falling almost incessantly, dragged down by the Chinese tech sector woes and, later in autumn 2021 and more recently, by narrowing of the growth premia in the U.S. and some stock-specific issues like the one Meta and Snap faced in terms of Apple (AAPL) ad-privacy changes that will likely cost FB $10 billion taken out of this year revenue.

Another way of saying, investors have priced in too much, and the excesses have been wringing out by the market.

Of course, thematic funds like SOCL are inherently more volatile, with long-duration equities having the greatest influence on returns. An FX ingredient added to that already risky mix prone to wild price swings makes it even more flammable.

Other matters, like tech regulations, with the most recent piece of news coming from Europe over the data-sharing dispute as Meta riposted it may shut down Instagram and Facebook in the region, have not gone anywhere and can easily dent returns going forward.

Another issue is SOCL's strategy not considering the quality factor, which makes already risky high-multiple tech investing even riskier.

What might be used as an alternative then? In my view, sticking with the Nasdaq 100 or opting for funds like FDN (51 bps expense ratio) or OGIG (48 bps expense ratio), with the latter incorporating a cash burn factor in its investment process, are superior choices. I am by no means saying that speculative growth tech has bottomed. My point here is for those investors who have a contrarian opinion, concentrated exposure to global social media is a riskier option than bellwether tech or growth/quality equity mixes.

I assign SOCL a Hold rating, urging my dear readers to read the prospectus and do their own due diligence.