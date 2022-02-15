anutr tosirikul/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value investors need only look at American automotive stocks in recent weeks. General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor (F) erased this year’s 52-week high. Speculators may have sold on the news following their quarterly earnings report. They may anticipate the supply shortage this year and the recent Ambassador Bridge closing will hurt quarterly results.

Instead of catching the proverbial knife, investors should look beyond America. Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) is falling back to last year’s trading range at below $220. RACE stock trades at a premium when using a price-to-earnings multiple. It earned a rich but reasonable valuation after posting fourth-quarter results.

Fourth-Quarter Results

Ferrari posted non-GAAP earnings of EUR 1.16. Revenue rose by 9.3% Y/Y to EUR 1.17 billion. Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna commented that the company’s business grew in the double-digit percentage, beat its guidance, and expanded EBITDA margin to a record level of 35.9%.

The company shipped 11,155 units, up by 22.3% from last year (per slide 7). EBIT grew by 50.2% Y/Y while the EBIT margin was 25.2%. Ferrari’s rich product mix. Ferrari Monza is the main reason for the profitability. In addition, Ferrari Roma and SF90 Stradale reached global distribution. Looking ahead, the ramp-up phase for Portofino M and SF90 Spider will ensure continued margin levels this year.

Ferrari will share additional details on its plans on June 16 at its Capital Markets Day. Until then, the lack of major news might send RACE stock to lows not seen since mid-2021. In the chart below, Ferrari’s stock chart is short-term bearish. Sellers sent the stock below its key 200-day simple moving average.

Ferrari is still holding its yearlong uptrend. Investors should expect margin expansion to continue. For example, Ferrari’s Monza SP1 and SP2, along with a favorable product mix, will support profit growth. Ferrari grew its order book in the double-digit figure into next year (2023).

Markets and consumers may prefer electric vehicles. Ferrari is diversifying into that space. By 2030, the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality. It took a step closer by receiving ISO 14064 certification for its calculation of the group’s carbon footprint. The unique Ferrari way of electrification started with hybridizing its model a few years ago. For example, the models are the SF90, Spider, and 296 GTB.

Outlook

Ferrari expects FY 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of EUR 4.55 to EUR 4.75. It targets a 2023 EBITDA of EUR 1.8 billion to EUR 2 billion, a target set in 2018. Thanks to its strong orders, the company will manage fulfillment while preserving brand exclusivity. This will keep product prices high.

Ferrari will manage the Monza phase out as it begins Daytona deliveries starting next year. Although profit in 2022 will expand, margins will be flat. The company does not have enough new product growth to offset the headwinds from phasing out Monza. Furthermore, Daytona deliveries will not start until 2023.

Other Risks

Ferrari has capital expenditures of EUR 800 million this year. It will also pay higher tax rates due to the strong results reported for 2021.

The company raised prices last year, mostly due to inflation. This year, aluminum costs will rise again. Fortunately, Ferrari’s customer base is not sensitive to prices. Moreover, it is introducing new models, which justifies the price increase. Customers also get personalization on their selected model.

Fair Value: Almost $300

Investors may build a five-year discounted cash flow model (revenue exit) to calculate Ferrari’s fair value.

Assume EBITDA margin does not change in the future periods.

The above assumption is an under-estimate of Ferrari’s FY 2021 EBITDA margin:

Chances are high that the company will exceed my forecast. Demand will rise and supply constraints for the automotive industry continue throughout this year. This will limit Ferrari’s units available and keep product prices high.

At a 7x revenue multiple, RACE stock has a fair value of almost $300:

Ferrari has strong commercial opportunities ahead. It also benefits from a significantly strong order book for its V8. New product introductions will delay profit expansion until 2023. Patient investors may take advantage of the market’s impatient tendencies. As RACE stock falls, long-term investors may build a position in this company.

When the company hosts its Investor day, car enthusiasts will appreciate Ferrari’s product enhancements. Bookings will grow.

According to Seeking Alpha Premium, RACE stock scores an A on profitability. The stock scores an F on value. Premium branded automotive firms come at a higher price. This trend will continue as the company delivers on sales growth in the next two years.

Your Takeaway

The EV bubble is at risk of coming to an end. The spillover will encourage deep value investors to buy Ford and GM stock on the dip. Growth investors will recognize Ferrari’s product quality and strong pricing power. Expect Ferrari to post stronger results in the quarters ahead. The stock will rebound when that happens.