GLO - Highly Leveraged Equity CEF, 12% Yield

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Clough Global Opportunities (NYSE:GLO) is a global equities-focused closed-end fund. The vehicle has total return as its primary investment objective. The fund is equity-focused but has the ability to invest in fixed income securities as well (both on the sovereign and corporate side). Currently, the fund is very US centric, with China coming in second as a jurisdiction clocking a 15% concentration. The fund is currently overweight equities, with a 11.4% bucket for US Treasuries and a small 4.47% allocation to corporate bonds. The fund has a dynamic allocation, thus the holdings and equity versus fixed income bucketing will vary as the asset manager chooses. An important aspect to note regarding GLO is its very high leverage which comes in at 44%, making it a very volatile instrument in the CEF space. Leverage is a positive contributor to performance in an up-market but a significant detractor when equity markets are not performing. Leverage and the propensity of some of its holdings to be duration sensitive account for the -11% total return the fund exposes year-to-date.

The fund also runs a modest 0.45 Sharpe ratio versus 1 for the S&P 500 on a 5-year basis, meaning the fund takes significant risk which is not always compensated through a healthy return. Like any other managed vehicle, GLO benefits from the Clough Capital Partners' stock picking acumen and a poor positioning can result in modest results. The fund did poorly in 2021 with a yearly market price total return of only 6.5% versus 28% for the S&P 500. GLO actually had a negative NAV performance in 2021, hidden by a market price positive return resulting from an increase in the premium to NAV. We feel there is more weakness to come from a pure price perspective in GLO, but it will be offset from the fund's dividend yield to a large extent. A longer-term holder would do well to trim 25% of the positioning while new money would be well suited to revisit the vehicle mid-year when the rates curve environment will paint a clearer picture of the Fed's aggressiveness in hiking rates. We are therefore Hold for GLO.

Holdings

The fund is currently overweight equities with small government and corporate bonds buckets:

Fund Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

On the equity side of the portfolio, the top holdings present a mixed picture:

Top 10 Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The top 10 holdings account for over 35% of the portfolio, and while there are some known tech behemoths in the portfolio, one can encounter lesser-known mReits such as PennyMac Financial in the top holdings.

The geographic concentration is tilted towards the United States, with China coming in second:

Geographic Concentration (Fund Fact Sheet)

GLO's performance is heavily dependent on the manager's ability to pick credits which will outperform given its high leverage. The fund also runs a high beta of 1.78, meaning it tends to overshoot both on the upside and downside. An investor is buying into the fund manager's ability to pick equities here ultimately.

Performance

The fund is down -11% year-to-date:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The fund nonetheless has robust trailing total returns on a longer timeframe:

Trailing Total Returns (Author)

The fund has a high correlation with the overall equity market, but because of its high beta tends to overshoot both ways:

Calendar Year Returns (Fund Homepage)

The fund had negative performance in 2015, 2016 and again a deep correction in 2018.

On a ten-year basis, the fund has deeply underperformed the S&P 500 when looking at total returns:

10 Year Returns (Seeking Alpha)

The fund is not worth the expenses on a long-term basis as illustrated above when benchmarked against a passive investment vehicle.

Premium To NAV/Annual Give-Up

Outside 2021 the fund has always traded at a significant discount to NAV:

Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

The discount to NAV for the fund is usually around -10% historically. The fund is at a -2.3% discount now, so history would suggest there is another 6-7% in weakness to come from a normalization of the historic discount to NAV.

To also note that the fund has an annual NAV give-up - i.e. the fund makes distribution from the "principal" portion thus eroding NAV throughout time. This annual give-up amounts to around -2.5% per year. We do not like to see such large annual give-ups because it signals an unsupported dividend and a management team who utilizes return of principal as a marketing method rather than focus purely on net returns.

Distributions

The fund's distributions vary depending on the fund NAV:

Fund Distributions (Annual Report)

We have seen the distributions permutate throughout time given the above methodology:

Historic Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

The best way to think about distributions is that they correlate closely with fund performance - the better a job the management team does in increasing NAV the better the return an investor experiences via a distribution increase.

Conclusion

GLO is an equities closed-end fund with a robust 5- and 10-year total return performance which comes in at 10.3% and 8.8%, respectively. However, for a leveraged equity vehicle, the fund has severely underperformed the S&P 500 on a 10-year time horizon. The fund achieves what investors want in the CEF space, namely a high dividend distribution, but we feel that the risk/reward metric is not entirely there for GLO. A vehicle with a high beta, the fund is susceptible to a hawkish Fed via a number of high duration equities and a normalization of its discount to NAV, which is yet to hit historic levels. The fund is already down -11% this year, and while the big move is already behind us, we feel there is more weakness to come, that will be gradually offset by its dividend yield. A longer-term holder would do well to trim 25% of the positioning while new money would be well suited to revisit the vehicle mid-year when the rates curve environment will paint a clearer picture of the Fed's aggressiveness in hiking rates. We are therefore Hold for GLO.