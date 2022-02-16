lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:NYSE:DAVA) have corrected by 27% from their December highs because the interest in growth companies has declined in the market. In our opinion, this is an excellent opportunity to form a position. Endava is actively growing in the most competitive market - North America. Endava can increase the current revenue from the N.A. market by more than twice by 2026 if it reaches the same market share as in Europe. Given the current growth rates and acquisitions of Levvel and FIVE - this is quite likely. DAVA has strengthened its position in the huge and promising US banking sector through strategic acquisitions. Although margins may be under pressure in the short term due to inflation, in the long term, the company will become more profitable as revenue per employee steadily grows. It is important that DAVA is growing organically at double-digit rates. According to our valuation, the company is trading at a discount to a fair price. We rate shares as a Buy.

Key Risk

The ten largest customers account for 35% of the company's total revenue. High concentration creates significant risks for shareholders, as the loss of one or more key customers can significantly affect the expected dynamics of financial indicators. However, we do not consider this risk in the DCF model, as Endava steadily reduces the degree of concentration due to the influx of new customers.

Company Profile

Endava plc is a software developer that provides process and production automation services, digitalization consulting, and cloud technology connectivity. The company operates in three segments:

Financial Services and Payments serves companies in the capital markets, including insurance, banking, and payment companies;

TMT segment serves media and Telecommunications companies;

Other includes companies from the healthcare, retail, and logistics industries.

The revenue structure is presented below:

Created by the author

Endava plc is based in London and operates primarily in the United Kingdom (41.9%), North America (31.4%), and Europe (24.2%). However, employees are located in Moldova, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Argentina, Mexico, etc. Endava is a people business, and salaries make up most company expenses. Thus, DAVA earns in hard currencies (USD, EURO, and GBP), and at the same time, pay lower salaries than in the USA, Great Britain, or Western European countries.

Acquisitions And North America Focus

In 2020-21, Endava announced acquisitions of three companies: CDS, Five, and Levvel. The purchase of Comtrade Digital Services (CDS) should strengthen DAVA's position in Southwestern Europe. A calendar year has passed since the purchase, and the revenue share was 6.1% (27.2% in the Other segment).

The acquisitions of Levvel and Five were completed at the end of Q3 2021, and these enterprises will increase Endava's presence in the North American market. Their share in annual revenue was about 4%; they are included in the segments of "Financial Services and Payments" and "TMT". Thus, the share of acquired companies in revenue was 10%.

According to management's expectations for 2022, total revenue will grow by 40-41%, to about $849.4 million, and the share of Five, Levvel, and CDS will exceed 20%. Endava has spent over $130 million on acquisitions. Thus, the acquired companies in 2023 will bring revenue equivalent to the amount spent on their acquisitions; that is, DAVA paid an EV / Sales multiple [FWD] - 1x, which is cheap enough for growing companies.

Judging by the dynamics and the growing share of the region, Endava has concentrated on North America. Since 2017, the region's share has almost doubled, and the growth rate is outpacing the total revenue growth rate. The dynamics of the N.A. region's revenue and share are presented below.

in millions $ 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Revenue 207.6 287.2 365.6 434.9 617.3 North American Revenue 33.8 60.31 100.54 123.94 193.83 Total Revenue Growth - 38.3% 27.3% 18.9% 41.9% N.A. Growth - 78.4% 66.7% 23.3% 56.3% Share 16.3% 21.1% 27.5% 28.5% 31.4%

(Source: Created by the author, based on the company's data)

North America is the largest IT & Software Market globally and is estimated at $311.1 billion; according to Statista, it will grow with a CAGR of 7% and reach 437.95 billion by 2026. Endava can increase the current revenue from the N. A. market by more than twice by 2026 if it reaches the same market share as in Europe (0.01%). Given the current growth rates and acquisitions - this is quite likely.

Potential Of The Banking Sector

It is noteworthy that Levvel is one of the leaders in banking consulting in the USA. One of the 50 largest banks in the United States, together with Levvel and other companies (Finxact, Savana, and Apiture), began developing the concept of a fully autonomous digital bank. According to Levvel, it will take 106 days. Thanks to Levvel's partnership with Finxact, and the creation of the digital bank concept, Endava can significantly expand the portfolio of clients in the US banking sector.

Potential clients are medium and small banks whose assets do not exceed $ 10 billion. According to the Fed, the total asset value of small commercial banks is approximately $6 trillion. Small and medium-sized banks spend 1-3% of their assets on digital transformation, so the potential Endava market is estimated at $60 - 70 billion.

Bank Asset Size > $10B $1B - $10B $500M - $1B < $500M Average Average Tech. budget $21M $3M $1M $275K $1.7M % of Assets 0.8% 1.0% 1.0% 3.0% 1.45%

(Source: Bankdirector.com)

Temporary Headwinds And Long-Term Potential

Over the past five years, the average annual revenue growth rate was 32%. According to management expectations, revenue will grow by 40-41% in 2022 and reach £615-620 million (about $849.4 million).

Created by the author

Since 2019, the number of clients has increased by 124% (+340), while CDS, Five, and Level attracted 136 (40%). Thus, Endava increases the customer base through acquisitions and organically.

Created by the author

Although the number of employees is growing by an average of 30% per year and is expected to continue growing at a comparable pace, Endava is steadily increasing revenue per employee. For five years, revenue per Total Employee increased from $55.5 thousand to $69.8 thousand in Q1 2022. Management also reported an increase in utilization to 71%. Revenue per employee is growing because the company's products are relatively versatile and do not require deep customization for each client. Due to this, we expect the company's margins to grow in the long term.

Created by the author

Although we expect the gross margin to grow in the long term, in the short time, the indicator may come under pressure due to accelerating inflation, as salaries account for more than 90% of all DAVA expenses. On average, over the past ten years, Wages in the region have grown at a comparable rate with inflation in the European Union.

Data by YCharts

Thus, Endava is a growing company that successfully increases its customer base both organically and through acquisition. Although the company can become more profitable in the long term, as revenue per employee and utilization is steadily growing, we expect the gross margin to be under pressure in the short time due to accelerating inflation.

Valuation

In our DCF model, we have made several assumptions. We expect revenue to grow in line with the Wall Street consensus, with a subsequent slowdown in growth. Relative indicators, including profitability, are predicted based on historical dynamics and the current trend. The terminal's growth rate is 5%. Our assumptions are presented below:

Created by the author

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of key indicators are presented below:

Created by the author

With the cost of equity equal to 8.33%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 8.3%.

Created by the author

With Terminal EV/EBITDA equal to 31.86x, our model projects a fair market value of $8.5 billion, or $154 per share. The company is trading at a 16% discount to our estimate of fair value.

Endava does not look cheap by multipliers. However, it is trading cheaper than its nearest competitor, GLOB.

DAVA GLOB EPAM INFY PRFT P / E 91.9x 121.3x 60.9x 33.1x 62.7x EV / EBITDA 56.2x 55.5x 43.6x 22.7x 28.1x

Conclusion

Endava is actively developing in the largest and most competitive North America Market. DAVA can more than double its current regional revenue if it reaches the same market share as in Europe. Thanks to the Level and five acquisitions, DAVA has gained a stronger foothold in the US banking sector, providing a huge space for growth. Final acquisitions have no problems with the growth of the customer base. It is growing both organically and at the expense of "gross profit" "Final profit." We are bullish on the company.