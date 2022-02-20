Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 20
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
3/1
|
3/16
|
0.24
|
0.26
|
8.33%
|
2.52%
|
10
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
2/22
|
3/15
|
0.335
|
0.365
|
8.96%
|
1.53%
|
10
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
3/4
|
3/23
|
2.87
|
3.1
|
8.01%
|
1.79%
|
8
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
3/10
|
3/25
|
0.11
|
0.12
|
9.09%
|
2.84%
|
6
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
3/30
|
4/7
|
0.1825
|
0.2025
|
10.96%
|
0.59%
|
8
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
2/25
|
3/7
|
0.16
|
0.18
|
12.50%
|
2.41%
|
7
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
3/1
|
3/14
|
0.11
|
0.13
|
18.18%
|
0.26%
|
7
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
3/16
|
4/14
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
3.57%
|
5.66%
|
9
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.15
|
0.17
|
13.33%
|
1.73%
|
6
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
3/1
|
3/16
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
3.70%
|
1.01%
|
8
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
3/2
|
3/15
|
0.17
|
0.18
|
5.88%
|
2.48%
|
10
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
3/22
|
4/6
|
0.53
|
0.54
|
1.89%
|
3.79%
|
8
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
3/14
|
4/14
|
0.12
|
0.25
|
108.33%
|
1.92%
|
7
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
3/9
|
3/18
|
0.15
|
0.1525
|
1.67%
|
3.50%
|
9
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
3/14
|
4/5
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
2.22%
|
9
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Feb 21
Markets closed in observance of Presidents Day
Tuesday Feb 22 (Ex-Div 2/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LSBK)
|
3/17
|
0.16
|
15.13
|
4.23%
|
6
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
3/11
|
0.12
|
87.85
|
0.55%
|
9
Wednesday Feb 23 (Ex-Div 2/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
4/1
|
0.28
|
82.35
|
1.36%
|
5
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
3/10
|
0.5
|
181.76
|
1.10%
|
9
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
3/11
|
0.14
|
21.56
|
2.60%
|
9
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
3/14
|
0.28
|
57.56
|
1.95%
|
9
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
3/15
|
0.23
|
45.72
|
2.01%
|
7
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
3/11
|
0.62
|
76.96
|
3.22%
|
9
Thursday Feb 24 (Ex-Div 2/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
3/14
|
0.227
|
63.61
|
4.28%
|
9
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
3/15
|
0.365
|
95.32
|
1.53%
|
10
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
3/14
|
0.7
|
87.28
|
3.21%
|
6
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
3/7
|
0.18
|
29.86
|
2.41%
|
7
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
3/31
|
1.2
|
182.35
|
2.63%
|
5
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
3/15
|
0.39
|
48.86
|
3.19%
|
6
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
3/31
|
0.18
|
89.64
|
0.80%
|
10
|
Valvoline Inc.
|
(VVV)
|
3/15
|
0.125
|
33.25
|
1.50%
|
6
Friday Feb 25 (Ex-Div 2/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
3/15
|
0.075
|
9.47
|
3.17%
|
6
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
36.11
|
3.21%
|
10
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
3/31
|
0.61
|
383.67
|
0.64%
|
6
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
3/15
|
0.17
|
39.31
|
1.73%
|
6
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
3/15
|
0.28
|
39.08
|
2.87%
|
9
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
3/15
|
0.24
|
81.84
|
1.17%
|
7
|
Progress Software Corporation
|
(PRGS)
|
3/15
|
0.175
|
43.98
|
1.59%
|
6
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
75.04
|
1.60%
|
6
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
3/15
|
0.2
|
73.92
|
1.08%
|
5
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
3/15
|
0.2
|
84.95
|
0.94%
|
9
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
3/14
|
0.4
|
185.31
|
0.86%
|
9
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
3/15
|
0.11
|
116.57
|
0.38%
|
8
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
3/15
|
0.26
|
146.56
|
0.71%
|
9
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
2/24
|
0.2
|
2.3%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
2/25
|
0.225
|
1.1%
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
2/23
|
0.25
|
1.3%
|
Duke Realty Corporation
|
(DRE)
|
2/28
|
0.28
|
2.1%
|
Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|
2/25
|
0.86
|
4.9%
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
2/28
|
0.3
|
1.6%
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
2/23
|
0.32
|
3.8%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
2/28
|
0.13
|
1.3%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
2/28
|
0.02458
|
1.9%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
2/28
|
0.15
|
1.9%
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
2/25
|
0.27
|
2.1%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
2/25
|
0.3
|
3.3%
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
2/23
|
0.11
|
3.3%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
2/28
|
0.0453
|
1.8%
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
2/28
|
0.2
|
2.8%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
2/28
|
1.04
|
0.8%
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
2/28
|
0.28
|
2.8%
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
2/23
|
0.13
|
3.3%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
2/25
|
0.37
|
1.3%
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
2/25
|
0.115
|
2.4%
|
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
2/24
|
0.17
|
1.7%
|
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
|
(SIMO)
|
2/25
|
0.5
|
2.6%
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
2/25
|
0.021962
|
1.5%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
2/24
|
0.29
|
3.7%
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
2/23
|
0.76
|
1.4%
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
2/28
|
0.045
|
5.1%
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
2/25
|
0.2
|
0.5%
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
2/25
|
0.39
|
3.2%
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
2/24
|
0.34
|
1.4%
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
2/24
|
0.38
|
2.1%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.