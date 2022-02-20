Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 20

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 3/1 3/16 0.24 0.26 8.33% 2.52% 10 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 2/22 3/15 0.335 0.365 8.96% 1.53% 10 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 3/4 3/23 2.87 3.1 8.01% 1.79% 8 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 3/10 3/25 0.11 0.12 9.09% 2.84% 6 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 3/30 4/7 0.1825 0.2025 10.96% 0.59% 8 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 2/25 3/7 0.16 0.18 12.50% 2.41% 7 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 3/1 3/14 0.11 0.13 18.18% 0.26% 7 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 3/16 4/14 0.28 0.29 3.57% 5.66% 9 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 2/28 3/15 0.15 0.17 13.33% 1.73% 6 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 3/1 3/16 0.27 0.28 3.70% 1.01% 8 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 3/2 3/15 0.17 0.18 5.88% 2.48% 10 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 3/22 4/6 0.53 0.54 1.89% 3.79% 8 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 3/14 4/14 0.12 0.25 108.33% 1.92% 7 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 3/9 3/18 0.15 0.1525 1.67% 3.50% 9 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 3/14 4/5 0.2 0.21 5.00% 2.22% 9

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Feb 21

Markets closed in observance of Presidents Day

Tuesday Feb 22 (Ex-Div 2/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) 3/17 0.16 15.13 4.23% 6 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 3/11 0.12 87.85 0.55% 9

Wednesday Feb 23 (Ex-Div 2/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 4/1 0.28 82.35 1.36% 5 CDW Corporation (CDW) 3/10 0.5 181.76 1.10% 9 First National Corporation (FXNC) 3/11 0.14 21.56 2.60% 9 Masco Corporation (MAS) 3/14 0.28 57.56 1.95% 9 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 3/15 0.23 45.72 2.01% 7 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 3/11 0.62 76.96 3.22% 9

Thursday Feb 24 (Ex-Div 2/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 3/14 0.227 63.61 4.28% 9 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 3/15 0.365 95.32 1.53% 10 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 3/14 0.7 87.28 3.21% 6 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 3/7 0.18 29.86 2.41% 7 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 3/31 1.2 182.35 2.63% 5 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 3/15 0.39 48.86 3.19% 6 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 3/31 0.18 89.64 0.80% 10 Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 3/15 0.125 33.25 1.50% 6

Friday Feb 25 (Ex-Div 2/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 3/15 0.075 9.47 3.17% 6 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 3/15 0.29 36.11 3.21% 10 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 3/31 0.61 383.67 0.64% 6 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 3/15 0.17 39.31 1.73% 6 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 3/15 0.28 39.08 2.87% 9 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 3/15 0.24 81.84 1.17% 7 Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 3/15 0.175 43.98 1.59% 6 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 3/15 0.3 75.04 1.60% 6 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 3/15 0.2 73.92 1.08% 5 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 3/15 0.2 84.95 0.94% 9 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 3/14 0.4 185.31 0.86% 9 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 3/15 0.11 116.57 0.38% 8 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 3/15 0.26 146.56 0.71% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 2/24 0.2 2.3% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 2/25 0.225 1.1% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 2/23 0.25 1.3% Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 2/28 0.28 2.1% Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 2/25 0.86 4.9% FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 2/28 0.3 1.6% Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 2/23 0.32 3.8% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 2/28 0.13 1.3% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 2/28 0.02458 1.9% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 2/28 0.15 1.9% Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 2/25 0.27 2.1% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 2/25 0.3 3.3% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 2/23 0.11 3.3% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 2/28 0.0453 1.8% Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 2/28 0.2 2.8% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 2/28 1.04 0.8% National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 2/28 0.28 2.8% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 2/23 0.13 3.3% Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 2/25 0.37 1.3% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 2/25 0.115 2.4% Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 2/24 0.17 1.7% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 2/25 0.5 2.6% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 2/25 0.021962 1.5% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 2/24 0.29 3.7% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 2/23 0.76 1.4% Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 2/28 0.045 5.1% Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 2/25 0.2 0.5% Unitil Corporation (UTL) 2/25 0.39 3.2% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 2/24 0.34 1.4% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 2/24 0.38 2.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.