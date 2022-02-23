Pullback Creates 2 Great Buying Opportunities: Yields Up To 11%

Lurin/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

I love a good pullback. When the market starts selling off, and the weaker hands begin to panic and fold, it creates opportunity. Often selling is triggered by some unrelated piece of news. Someone starts selling and it spreads like a wildfire in a dry California forest.

When the market starts selling, often nobody knows exactly why. I often get asked, "Why is X stock down today?" to which there is not readily available reason or news to drive the selloff.

We can see the panic, but often not the fire itself. It's like someone yelling "FIRE!" in a crowded theater, and people start running. Others see the running start running too, even though they don't have a clue what they are running from.

I do not like being a swing trader or momentum trader looking to capitalize on my fellow man's irrational and exuberant choices. I instead built my portfolio on the groundwork of fundamental analysis. This leads me to be a value investor. I aim to look past the irrational perceived fears and see if there actually is any smoke. If not, I allow the panicked crowd to run from the theater, grab some popcorn, and spread out to take a few extra seats for myself.

In 1938, Orson Welles' "War of the Worlds" broadcast caused mass panic all over the United States, with newspapers reporting countless individuals mistook the radio play as factual news reporting. Many believed the U.S. to be subjected to an actual Martian attack.

The market often reacts the same way. We see a selloff, a pullback, and we assume the worst. Rumors of the Federal Reserve raising rates causes selling and fear even in sectors that may be beneficially affected by such moves.

I love a good pullback. I have historically been a buyer of what others are selling when I know the fundamental strength and sector outlook is excellent for my positions. If you run away from your seat, I'm happy to take it and enjoy the show.

Today I want to look at two excellent opportunities to be buying when others are panicking.

Pick #1: PDI - Yield 10.9%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) is an excellent buying opportunity. There was a lot of speculation before the mega-merger that PDI's dividend would be cut. With its last UNII report, PDI had its dividend covered 130% by net investment income over the past 3 months.

With interest rates starting to come off of historical lows, PDI is going to have higher-yielding opportunities to reinvest in as its holdings mature. When we look at PDI's maturity schedule, we can see that they are coming into 2022 with a very flexible portfolio. Within a year, over 30% of its portfolio will be maturing.

PIMCO

Within the next 3 years, a total of 46% of its portfolio will be maturing. This ensures that PDI will be able to position itself to benefit from whatever decisions the Federal Reserve makes.

This is why PIMCO is one of the best bond fund managers in history, they are proactive at positioning their portfolio to perform in the future. A lot of investors have the misperception that bond funds should underperform when interest rates are going up. The reality is that as rates rise, bonds have higher income.

How did PDI do during the last rate hiking cycle of the Federal Reserve?

Data by YCharts

A good bit better than the S&P 500. Investors who are selling off today out of fear that interest rates will go higher are giving us a gift. An investment yielding over 10% that is easily covering its dividend and is likely to outperform over the next 5 years.

Thank those who are short-sighted and build your income!

Pick #2: RQI - Yield 6.3%

When is the best time to buy flowers and candy? The day AFTER Valentine's Day. You'll find that simply because the sun set and the date changed, shops across America will put their extra flowers and candy on sale.

There is a special holiday that comes around from time to time that is affectionately known as "Everybody Hates REITs Day". It is one of my favorite holidays. Why? Because the folks on Wall Street start indiscriminately selling off everything REIT. Like the shopkeepers trying to dump their extra flowers and candy.

The difference? Flowers actually expire, REITs never do. This is something that the folks on Wall Street apparently haven't figured out yet, but please don't tell them!

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is one of my go-to's when REITs are on sale. RQI invests in some of the highest quality REITs trading in the market. - Source: RQI Fact Sheet - Dec. 31

RQI Fact Sheet

One of the big economic themes we have talked about is that inflation is likely to remain elevated, while the Federal Reserve's raises are likely to surprise to the Dovish side.

REITs are beneficiaries of inflation as their rental contracts often are directly tied to inflation indexes like CPI. In many cases, rent leads the way in driving inflation higher. Historically, REITs have outperformed the market the most during periods of "moderate" inflation, defined as CPI inflation from 2.5-6.9%:

NAREIT

- Source: NAREIT

This is exactly the type of environment we are expecting. Wall Street seems to be focused on interest expense, which if interest rates rise that will increase costs to REITs. However, most REITs have spent the past two years refinancing debt at historically low rates. Many don't have any debt at all maturing until 2024 or even later, so rising rates today won't have a material impact for 3-5 years.

Meanwhile, inflation is occurring right now and is a huge tailwind for earnings. For the next few years, we can expect REITs to have stronger than average earnings growth and faster dividend growth. So when Wall Street is celebrating "Everyone Hates REITs Day", I'm ready to swoop in and buy the discounted income!

Shutterstock

Conclusion

I do not blindly buy every dip or every high yield security. I do my due diligence and double-check my outlook with my team of highly skilled experts across the high yield spectrum.

This allows me to take advantage of irrational panic and fear. When others run from the (non)"fire", I'm running toward it.

The best time to buy income is when it is on sale. You can get more income for less invested capital. The key to doing this successfully is knowing your investments and outlook and being ready and willing to ignore perceived fears and operate on your knowledge of the fundamentals. By definition, to buy at a discount, you are buying when there are more sellers than buyers.

Once you've picked your positions, you don't need to worry about the market and its movements. You can relax on the shore and enjoy the warmth of the sun while others battle the waves and storms of the market. The waters of the market will provide you income without you having to do anything more than simply relax.

That's the retirement I know I want—ease, abundance, and enjoyment.

When you're ready to stop fighting the current and want to enjoy an easier investment life. Look into our Income Method. Look into income investing. You won't regret it.