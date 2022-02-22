Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a painful journey for unitholders of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). Investors have watched in disbelief as units of ET declined by 47.27% over the previous five years. No matter what ET did, the units wouldn't respond, and many investors became agitated with leadership, especially Kelcy Warren. Units still haven't even recovered from the pandemic crash, and if the additional pressure wasn't enough. ET cut the one saving grace many looked to as a beacon of light - the distribution. A press release was issued on 10/26/20 from ET announcing that the distribution would be cut in half, which felt like a slap in the face to many long-time unitholders. While units of ET have appreciated by 48.23% over the past year, many, including myself, have been incorrect on ET over the long run. While I am bullish on ET as a company and the midstream industry in general, the reality is that ET, like many in its sector, has been a horrible investment. The only aspect that has kept many investors sane has been reinvesting the large distribution, which has offset the decline of capital over the years.

On 11/17/20, Seeking Alpha had published an article I wrote about ET's decision to cut its distribution, what it meant for the company, and my views on the matter. Anyone who was fearless enough to start a position on 11/17/20 would have seen 85.42% in capital appreciation and a total return of 102.52%, accounting for the distributions. For many investors such as myself, all that point in time resembled was a long winding road back to even. On the Q3 2020 conference call, Tom Long, ET's CFO, discussed ET's financial situation and outlined the capital allocation changes that would occur. ET has successfully implemented its reallocation of capital, strengthened its balance sheet, and is now in a position to focus on bringing its distribution back to its former glory. The recent decision made by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) just indirectly benefited ET, and I believe it validates how important current energy infrastructure is. ET has delivered on its promises regardless of whether they were unpopular and I think 2022 will be there when ET starts chipping away at its ascent to the $20 level.

Energy Transfer is the heavyweight champion of energy infrastructure and is drastically undervalued compared to its peers

I consider ET, Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Enbridge (ENB) to be the heavyweight contenders in the space. I normally exclude ENB from financial comparisons because they own a large renewable business portfolio and one of the largest gas utility companies in North America, but I'm going to keep ENB in the mix for this comparison. From a pipeline perspective, EPD has 50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemical pipelines. KMI has 70,000 miles of natural gas and 9,500 miles of product pipelines, ENB operates 17,809 miles of crude and liquids pipelines and 76,546 miles of natural gas pipelines, while ET operates 114,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, NGL, and products pipelines. While these companies operate other infrastructure aspects, it would be too long of an article if I went into storage capacity, fractionation, processing plants, exporting capabilities, etc. ET operates an additional 19,645 miles of pipeline compared to ENB, 34,500 miles compared to KMI, and 64,000 additional miles compared to EPD.

Sometimes markets don't make sense, and mispricing of equities occurs. Through the market's hatred for units of ET, I believe drastic mispricing has occurred, creating an opportunity for investors. I'm also going to add another large midstream operator, MPLX LP (MPLX), to this comparison to provide additional depth. I was going to add Williams Companies (WMB), but they haven't reported Q4 yet, so I didn't want to use them on a TTM basis.

All the figures I will discuss are outlined in the chart above. Many investors use distributable cash flow - DCF - to market cap ratio as an indicator to see how midstream operators are priced compared to others in the sector. I'm also going to utilize the adjusted EBITDA to market cap ratio, P/E, and P/S indicators to provide more depth.

Compared to MPLX, KMI, EPD, and ENB, ET is drastically undervalued, and in my opinion, egregious mispricing has occurred. ET has the lowest market cap of the peer group I have created, yet it generates the largest amount of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and DCF from this group of companies. ET currently trades at the cheapest adjusted EBITDA to market cap ratio, the cheapest DCF to market cap ratio, the cheapest P/S, and the cheapest P/E ratios. Based on all these metrics, ET could double in value and still look relatively cheap compared to others in the industry.

ET is the only company that generates more than its market cap in revenue annually. In 2021 ET generated 215.94% of its market cap in revenue. None of ET's peers came close to this metric. MPLX was the runner-up, generating 77.95% of its market cap in revenue, with the rest of the field generating under 50% of its market cap in revenue.

When it comes to adjusted EBITDA, ET produces significantly more than everyone else and has a drastically larger margin. ET generated $13.05 billion in adjusted EBITDA and had a 41.79% margin compared to its market cap. The closest company by margin was KMI, as they generated $7.95 billion in adjusted EBITDA with a 20.46% margin compared to market cap. ENB was the closest in sheer adjusted EBITDA, coming in at $10.97 billion, which was still $2.07 billion less than ET but their adjusted EBITDA margin compared to its market cap was 13.15% which is the lowest in the group. Interestingly, ENB has the largest market cap, which is 267.3% larger than ET's, yet ET generates an additional $2.07 billion in Adjusted EBITDA and has more than 3x the margin than ENB.

In addition to generating the largest amount of revenue and adjusted EBITDA, ET also produces the largest amount of DCF, yet ET trades at the cheapest valuation by more than half in each metric. ET trades at 2.39x adjusted EBITDA to market cap while KMI trades at 4.89x. KMI produces 60.9% of the adjusted EBITDA that ET does, yet it trades at a multiple that's more than double ET. ENB is the most expensive by this metric as it trades at 7.61x adjusted EBITDA to market cap. ENB generates 84.1% of the adjusted EBITDA that ET does, yet it trades at more than triple the multiple that ET trades at. Every single one of these companies has a lower margin of EBITDA produced and trades at a minimum of double the multiple.

Looking at ET from a DCF to market cap ratio is a similar story. Of the five companies, ET generates the largest amount of DCF, but they trade at the lowest DCF to market cap multiple. ET generated $9.63 billion of DCF in 2021 and currently trades at a 3.24x DCF multiple to its market cap. MPLX trades at the second-lowest DCF multiple at 6.84x. Currently, this metric is inverted. ET and MPLX have similar market caps, but ET generates double the amount of DCF, and yet MPLX trades at a DCF to market cap multiple that is 211% larger. Once again, this doesn't make sense mathematically and indicates that ET is significantly undervalued. ENB generates $7.87 billion of DCF, which is 81.73% of the DCF that ET generated in 2021. ENB is currently trading at 10.61x its DCF as its market cap is $83.45 billion. The market is not pricing ET correctly as ET generates $1.76 billion more in DCF than ENB, yet ENB has a market cap that is 267.3% larger ($52.23 billion) than ET's.

Some people also like to incorporate traditional metrics such as a P/S and a P/E ratio when evaluating midstream operators. ET is still the most attractive on both these metrics. ET is the only company that generates more revenue per unit than what the actual unit is worth. ET generates more than double the amount of revenue per unit compared to its unit value. The market is placing a P/S ratio of .41 on units of ET. EPD trades at a 1.27 P/S, then ENB and KMI both trade over 2x sales, and MPLX trades over 3x sales. Why is ET trading at less than 1x sales when the rest of the peer group is given at least a 1.27x ratio to revenue per share value? Trading at just 1x sales would place ET at $24.66, which is roughly a 146% increase. ET is also trading at a 5.32 P/E. A lot of people don't use P/E when evaluating midstream companies, but it does help solidify the picture. MPLX and EPD trade just over 11 P/E, then ENB at 18.14 and KMI at 21.28 P/E. Once again, ET is drastically undervalued.

Instead of discussing all the positives in ET's system, I wanted to highlight how the market is unfairly valuing ET compared to its peers. I have discussed many of the operational trends in previous articles, and many SA contributors have done an excellent job outlining the importance of ET's infrastructure and the positive future catalysts. ET is grossly undervalued, and the data proves it. Mr. Market is incorrectly valuing ET compared to its peers on every operational level. Out of ET, EPD, ENB, KMI, and MPLX, ET has the lowest market cap but produces the largest amount of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and DCF. ET trades at the cheapest P/S, P/E, adjusted EBITDA to market cap ratio, and DCF to market cap ratio out of the peer group. At less than 1x sales and less than half adjusted EBITDA to market cap ratio and DCF to market cap compared to their closest peer, there is no logical argument that can justify ET's low unit price. Fair value for ET is at least $24.66 per unit and probably close to $30.

Unitholders of Energy Transfer are one step closer to a restored distribution.

Who wants to be told that the annual distribution is being cut in half? I didn't, and it was hard to accept, but this was the right decision for Energy Transfer's future. On the Q3 conference call Tom Long indicated that the distribution reduction will generate approximately $1.7 billion of additional cash flow on an annual basis. Mr. Long explained that this was a proactive decision to accelerate ET's debt reduction as management focuses on a leverage target between 4 – 4.5x and a solid investment-grade rating. Mr. Long did indicate that once the leverage target is reached that ET will look to return additional capital to shareholders in the form of unit buybacks and distribution increases. So, did it work?

Yes, ET delivered on their financial plan and made a strong acquisition in the process. When the distribution was cut back in October 2020, ET had $51.41 billion in long-term debt. Over the next nine months, ET reduced its long-term debt by 12.87% ($6.62 billion) to $44.79 billion. ET saw an opportunity to acquire Enable Midstream which made ET the largest energy infrastructure company by pipeline mileage in the United States and recently finished 2021 with $49.02 billion in long-term debt. The combination of strengthening its balance sheet and bringing Enable into the fold allowed ET to increase its revenue, EBITDA, and DCF while staying within a 4 - 4.5x debt to EBITDA range. On the Q4 2021 conference call, Tom Long provided some great news for unitholders. We already knew that management had provided a 15% increase to the cut distribution bringing it to $0.70 from $0.60 annually. Mr. Long stated that this distribution increase represents the first step in the plan to return additional value to unitholders. Management will evaluate future distribution increases on a quarterly basis with the ultimate goal of returning distributions to the previous level of $0.305 per quarter or $1.22 annually. In addition to making the distribution increases a top priority, management will also look for growth opportunities and buyback units.

I said from the beginning I wasn't happy with the distribution cut, but it was for the good of the company so I supported it. It took less time than I expected for this story to play out and as a long-time unitholder, I couldn't be happier. There's no reason ET can't get back to generating $1.22 on its annual distribution over the next two years while buying back shares. I also wouldn't be surprised if ET makes an acquisition in the process. I wrote an article on ONEOK (OKE) recently and discussed them being a possible acquisition. ET has a strong track record of growing through acquiring companies, and OKE would be a strategic acquisition that adds to revenue, EBITDA, and DCF. In addition to the financial aspects acquiring OKE provides ET with additional routes out of North Dakota, and with the Dakota Access Pipeline still being a target, OKE's infrastructure in North Dakota provides an additional route to transport natural gas while connecting the Powder River Basin to its system. This would put ET's pipeline mileage at 154,000 and create synergies just like its previous acquisitions.

FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) sets rules that could hamper new natural gas pipelines and this benefits Energy Transfer

The news out of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission makes no sense what's so ever but it's good for Energy Transfer. FERC just implemented its first policy update since 1999 to begin considering how proposed gas projects could affect climate change, how they would affect local communities seen as most subject to pollution, and whether such projects are even in the public interest. Any new project that's expected to emit 100K metric tons/year of CO2 equivalent emissions is expected to be deemed to have a significant impact on climate change. This will apply to all pending and future projects. If you're reading this article, you have probably read my other articles that go into detail about the future energy outlook, and if you haven't and your interested you can go here.

In the summer of 2020, prior to an administration change, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) acquired Dominion Energy's (D) natural gas assets in a deal valued at $9.7 billion. BRK.B paid roughly $1.26 million per mile under this deal ($9.7 billion / 7,700 miles). BRK.B has an extensive energy portfolio and acquired D's natural gas assets because it's less of a hassle and probably cheaper just to buy existing pipelines than going through all the necessary steps of new construction, from permitting to building. When you add the combination of stricter permitting from the Biden administration compared to the previous administration and the recent news out of FERC, my theory is that it just increased the value of every existing pipeline. New pipeline projects will face immense scrutiny and red tape, making existing infrastructure systems more critical. Before this, BRK.B paid $1.26 million per mile for natural gas assets. After it's recent acquisition ET has 114,000 miles of pipeline. At the valuation BRK.B paid for D's assets, it would place a $143.64 billion valuation on ET's pipeline infrastructure, which is more than 4x its current market cap. After the recent news out of FERC the multiple to acquire natural gas assets has probably increased, and this is just another reason as to how ET is trading for pennies on the dollar.

Conclusion

ET is one of the most undervalued energy companies and is trading at a bargain valuation compared to its peers. Excluding appreciation from the COVID-crash many contributors, including myself, have been incorrect on ET, but its current valuation is ridiculous. Today ET has a $31.2 billion market cap, generates $67.42 billion in revenue, $13.05 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and $9.63 billion in DCF. Mr. Market is showing ET no respect with a .41x P/S while everyone in its peer group trades at 1.25x sales, and you're getting a 2.39x Adjusted EBITDA to market cap ratio and a 3.24x DCF to market cap ratio at this valuation. ET is trading as if it's on life support, and that's simply untrue. ET has become the King of energy infrastructure companies as it's the largest in North America by revenue and pipeline milage. Management is making an effort to restore the distribution back to its former level, and the new ruling from FERC may have just increased ET's asset value drastically. I believe the fair value for units is at least $24.66 per unit, and units should be trading for at least $30. The real question is, will units of ET appreciate to that level? I don't have a crystal ball, but the current valuation doesn't make sense, and I plan on adding to my position.