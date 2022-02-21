Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On 10X Capital III

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) has raised an upsized offering to $300 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of high growth technology and tech-enabled businesses domestically and abroad in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility and financial services.

While SPAC investing can be a way to invest alongside a seasoned and successful management team, it is too early to tell about 10X's capabilities in the SPAC world.

Given its sponsor group's limited and disappointing track record, my outlook for VCXB is on Hold.

10X Capital Sponsor Background And Performance

10X Capital has 3 executives leading its sponsor, 10X Capital SPAC Sponsor III LLC.

The sponsor is headed by:

- Chairman and CEO, Hans Thomas, who was founder of 10X Capital and on the founding teams of various online startups since 1999.

- Oliver Wriedt, President and Head of Capital Markets, who has extensive experience in lending, structuring, portfolio management and business development roles.

- David Weisburd, COO and Head of Origination, who founded the venture capital firm Growth Technology Partners and has led investments in various high profile technology startup companies.

The SPAC is the 3rd vehicle by this executive group.

Recent past SPACs by this sponsor group have performed since their IPO as shown below:

The group's first SPAC merged with Ree Automotive and its stock price has dropped 77% since the close of its combination in July 2021: (Source)

The group's second SPAC (10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II) went public in August 2021 and has not announced a proposed merger combination yet. (Source)

10X Capital's SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based 10X Capital sold 30 million units of Class A shares and one-half of one warrant at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one-half of one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on 30 days after the completion of an initial business combination from the closing of an initial business combination, and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has a relatively short time period of 12 months from the offering closing date months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (VCXB.U)

Warrants (VCXB.WS)

Common Stock (VCXB)

Founder shares are 25% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.

The SPAC sponsor has also committed to purchase 806,000 private placement units at $10.00 per unit.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 25% equity ownership position.

Commentary About 10X Capital

The SPAC management team has significant venture capital private market investment history, and a few successes.

However, the group's only previous SPAC combination has performed poorly since its closing and its second SPAC vehicle has still not proposed an initial business combination.

So, unfortunately, we only have one previous SPAC example on which to determine the group's track record and it isn't good.

The focus of the group is very broad, so it is difficult to determine where they are headed and the outlook for its likely market focus.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

While SPAC investing can be a way to invest alongside a seasoned and successful management team, it is too early to tell about 10X's capabilities in the SPAC world.

Given its sponsor group's limited and disappointing track record, my outlook for VCXB is Neutral.