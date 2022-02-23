RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment summary

With the Covid pandemic receding, people are increasingly becoming more comfortable in going out in their vehicles. So, miles driven are recovering in most parts of the U.S. This will help auto parts demand in the near future. Further, used car sales have increased significantly post-pandemic and ageing cars on roads will also be a positive for the demand for Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP). Further, the company's above-average exposure towards Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) end market and multiple initiatives for margin improvement also bode well for its fundamentals. The stock looks good trading at a discount to its historical valuation.

Q4 earning analysis

Advance Auto Parts recently reported Q4 results and the company posted better than expected results. The company's revenue increased ~1.3% YoY to ~$2.4B against the consensus estimate of ~$2.37B. Fourth-quarter adjusted operating income margin was ~7.4%, almost flat versus Q4 2020 adjusted operating margin of 7.3% as the impact of inflationary headwinds (especially within labour) and increased incentive compensation offset some of the margin improvement initiatives the company is implementing. We believe it is just a temporary hiccup and the long-term margin outlook looks good with the company continuing to work on cost reduction initiatives. Despite a contraction in margins, the adjusted EPS increased to $2.07 (vs. $1.96 consensus) compared to $1.53 in the prior year of Q4.

I believe there are multiple macroeconomic and company-specific factors that make AAP an attractive investment for both short and long-term investors.

Ageing vehicles and recovery in miles driven

During the Covid Pandemic, there was a significant increase in demand for cars, but new car production was impacted due to supply chain issues and other lockdown related production disruptions. This led to a surge in used car sales. New car production is still facing disruption due to the impact of chip shortages. This bodes well for auto parts retailers as older vehicles require more maintenance and the chances of them needing a replacement for an auto part is much higher. The more such cars move around the cities the better it is for the company.

In addition, auto part retailers also benefit as miles driven increase. During the pandemic, people were traveling less and nesting in their homes for most of the time. But as Covid cases are ebbing and restrictions are being lifted, they are venturing out in their vehicles. This has led to a recovery in miles driven and AAP is likely to benefit from it. According to management, the miles driven in the northeast market, where the company has a significant presence, is still below 2019 levels. This indicates that the company will continue to see benefit from a recovery in miles driven in the near future.

The Northeast is still almost 10% below where it was two years ago if you look through the tail end of last year on the miles driven. Now it's coming up, but it's still below. So I think you will continue to see that miles driven improve. The information we have says it's down still versus '19. We expect that to continue to improve." - Tom Greco, CEO Advance Auto Parts, Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Strong position in the DIFM market

Among the three major Auto Parts retailers - Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly (ORLY), and AutoZone (AZO) - Advance Auto Parts has the largest exposure towards the DIFM market.

DIFM vs. DIY sales of Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly and AutoZone (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

During the pandemic, people were spending more time at home and there was a surge in DIY activities. However, with the economy opening up and restrictions getting lifted, it is expected that DIFM activities will see a surge and some of the pent-up demand will get unleashed. With ~60% sales coming from this end market Advance Auto Parts is positioned well to benefit from this surge.

Margin improvement potential

One parameter on which Advance Auto Parts lags its peers O'Reilly and Auto Zone is margins.

Margin Comparison (GAAP) for Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly, and AutoZone (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Management realises this and is undertaking various initiatives to improve the company's margins. The following are some of the initiatives management is taking to reduce costs:

Integration of Advance brand and Carquest brand to a single supply chain

Rolling out of cross banner replenishment that directs a store to more logical freight distribution to reduce the miles driven across their distribution centres and stores

Launching its own brands to drive gross margin expansion. The company launched Diehard power tools in Q4 2021 and is looking to launch Diehard hand tools in the first half of 2022.

Transitioning the entire Distribution centre under a single Warehouse management system to efficiently handle the entire major and minor warehouse task to save cost. The company has transitioned ~44% of its distribution centres to the new warehouse management system and is already saving some cost but the full benefit of the Warehouse management system is to be only realized by end of 2023. The company is also incorporating Labour Management System to increase productivity and save some of the expenditure on labour.

Improving strategic pricing capabilities to eliminate unproductive discounts and react quickly to inflation-related cost increases using a new technology platform which the company rolled out in 2020.

Integrating the assortments, supply chain, technology platforms within Worldpac and Autopart International to accommodate the professional business under the same roof to further improve gross margin and make incremental sales.

The company's adjusted operating margins increased to 9.6% in FY2021 from 8.3% in FY2020. For FY2022, management has guided for adjusted operating margins between 10.1% and 10.2%. I believe this improvement will continue for the next several years as the company implements its margin improvement initiatives and tries to close the gap with its peers.

Valuation

AAP is trading at ~15.33x FY2022 EPS estimates which is a significant discount to its 5-year average P/E of ~19.14x. According to consensus expectations, the company's EPS is expected to increase by ~12.21% this year and ~15.15% next year. I believe the company will continue seeing good EPS growth in the future helped by both macro (recovery in miles driven, ageing vehicles) as well as company-specific factors (high proportion of DIFM sales compared to peers, margin expansion potential). Hence, I believe the stock is a good buy at the current levels.