Shares of Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ("WTIV") owner Eneti (NYSE:NETI) are down more than 60% since I initiated coverage of the company 14 months ago.

At that time, the company was still operating as "Scorpio Bulkers" and in the process of selling its entire dry bulk carrier fleet right before the Baltic Dry Bulk Index ("BDI") rallied to new multi-year highs after languishing for more than a decade.

This was actually not the first time management exhibited exceptionally bad timing. Back in 2019, the private arm of the Scorpio Group, Scorpio Services Holding acquired ailing offshore service vessel provider Nordic American Offshore which was subsequently renamed Hermitage Offshore Services only to be liquidated in bankruptcy a couple of quarters later.

In late 2020, I was hopeful of market participants discovering the company as the next red hot ESG play after the eagerly anticipated announcement of its first newbuild WTIV order but things haven't played out as expected by me.

In early August, the company surprisingly announced the acquisition of Seajacks International Limited ("Seajacks") "to become the world's leading owner and operator of wind turbine installation vessels".

The transaction not only diluted existing Eneti equityholders quite meaningfully while at the same time triggering a whopping $30 million in bonus payments to senior management but also weakened the company's balance sheet substantially.

With most of the company's cash having been spent on the Seajacks acquisition, a number of assumed short- and medium-term debt maturities and management's stated intent to exercise the option for the construction of a second newbuild WTIV at a price of $326 million, Eneti apparently recognized the need of raising additional capital.

The announcement clearly caught market participants flat-footed as it took the underwriters a number of days to line up investors but the transaction with gross proceeds of $175 million still priced deeply in the hole and actually failed to raise the targeted amount of $200 million despite insiders and related parties purchasing more than 20% of the new shares.

In recent weeks, Eneti managed to secure additional work for its WTIV fleet, received commitments for a new $175 million credit facility and repaid an aggregate $105.3 million in Seajacks-related debt.

In addition, the company decided not to move forward with plans to construct a Jones Act-compliant vessel due to a perceived likelihood of international WTIVs being required to meet strong demand in the U.S. market expected for 2024 and beyond.

On Thursday, Eneti reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results mainly due to a delayed customer payment and elevated operating expenses.

Subsequent to the earnings release, management hosted a disastrous conference call which left a number of analysts scratching their heads as evidenced by a number of tough questions during the question-and-answer session.

Perhaps the most embarrassing part of the call was CEO Emanuele Lauro's apparent lack of industry expertise (emphasis added by author):

Benjamin Nolan (...) And then, James, I was going to come back on the G&A side. I think you had said $7 million to $8 million of cash G&A. As I look at sort of what's normal for the rest of the industry, most other companies, their full in G&A on a quarterly basis is $3 million, maybe $3.5 million. So that's quite a bit higher. Is it -- what's -- can you walk me through what's the difference, like why your's might be more elevated? Emanuele Lauro I think -- it's Emanuele here. I think it's difficult to say why or compare, because I'm not familiar with other companies. So we are only telling you what we are ourselves. I don't have the means to compare myself with other companies operating in the same space. As we discussed, we are just opening. This is the first quarter that we announced as a fully integrated company after the merger with Seajacks, so there may be changes going forward, but this is what it is today. So we're guiding you to where we are.

In addition, the company disclosed a three-month delay to the scheduled contract start for the high-specification WTIV "Zaratan" which is now expected to sit idle for the entire first half of the year.

Company Presentation

With the company's flagship vessel "Scylla" already booked for most of 2022 and 2023, the company will likely face problems to secure meaningful additional work for its smaller vessels "Leviathan", "Kraken" and "Hydra".

For 2023, management was hopeful for the Zaratan to find employment offshore Taiwan.

Keep in mind that the WTIV market continues to suffer from an oversupply of vessels with a real inflection point not expected before 2024:

Company Presentation

The company also projected direct vessel operating expenses to remain at elevated levels as COVID-related restrictions have resulted in the requirement of running three crews instead of two with most crew members residing in Europe while the "Scylla" is currently working in Asia. As a result, operating expenses for the company's high-specification vessels are currently running at more than 40% above pre-COVID levels.

Finally, management backpedaled on previous expectations of announcing a maiden contract for its first newbuild WTIV this summer.

Pro forma for the new $175 million term loan facility and the recent $87.7 million debt repayment, Eneti's current liquidity calculates to $241.3 million, sufficient to cover anticipated operating losses and scheduled installments for its two WTIV newbuilds until the $198.2 million balloon payment for the first vessel will be due in Q3/2024.

Assuming Eneti manages to arrange financing at the usual 60% loan-to-contract-value, the company should be able to take delivery of both newbuilds without raising additional capital.

Bottom Line

Eneti's stock took a well-deserved beating on Thursday after reporting weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results and management's embarrassing performance on the conference call.

Despite shares trading at bargain levels, I am having an increasingly hard time to recommend the stock given weak near-term industry prospects, elevated opex levels and major management concerns.

That said, results should improve considerably in Q3 as both high-specification WTIVs will be contracted for the entire quarter. Going forward, potential catalysts include:

a major 2023 contract award for the high-specification WTIV "Zaratan"

Eneti arranging financing for the first newbuild WTIV currently scheduled for delivery in late 2024

material contract awards for the company's lower-specification fleet

potential maiden contract award for the first newbuild WTIV

Given the issues discussed above, only the most speculative investors should consider an investment in Eneti at this point.