Need More Income? 2 Big Dividends On Sale Now

Co-Produced with Treading Softly

I love a good deal. Is there anything more enjoyable than finding something on sale? Sometimes you can be fooled into a deal. Some stores have "sales" perpetually where they mark up the price to something that nobody ever paid, only to reduce it for a sale.

This practice is deceptive, but fortunately, the power of the internet can help us truly comparison shop. You can Google your desired item and see what countless shops are selling it for. This means you can rapidly see what the "market" price is for something and know if the "sale" price is actually below the going rate. In this way, the internet actually helped keep inflation in check for a few decades as comparison shopping no longer meant climbing onto your horse, riding into various towns to see the prices in person, and scribbling them down on your trusted notepad. Times have changed, but the thrill of a good deal hasn't. It has just become harder to find them.

Looking into the market, we no longer have to read the morning newspaper and see our favorite tickers, or even call our brokerage to get them to give us the most recent quote. We can jump on our favorite apps and see the prices at any given second. We have powerful tools to see the past price movements and see what might be "on sale" versus the past price.

Often investors make the mistake of simply buying based on price movements of companies and not looking under the hood. They'll be in such a hurry to snag the "deal" before it disappears that they don't do their due diligence.

Knowing why prices may have moved - aka evaluating fundamental risks - is essential to know when a good deal is right in front of you.

Today, I have two excellent opportunities that are on sale and well worth buying heavily - once you've decided via your due diligence to get them!

Pick #1: MMP - Yield 9%

Oil prices are in the $90s and pushing the $100 barrier for the first time since 2014. Something that many scoffed at when we predicted it a couple of years ago. In the wake of COVID, we've seen a much more responsible approach in the energy sector than we saw in the decade from 2004 to 2014. Companies are expanding more cautiously and with an eye towards managing their balance sheets. For income investors, this means that the midstream space is an attractive balance of dividend growth, capital upside, and much less risk than we saw during the last boom.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is an MLP that focuses on refined products (diesel, gasoline) and crude oil, with about a 70%/30% split in favor of refined products. As a "midstream" company, MMP owns the infrastructure that transports and stores these products from producers to refiners and wholesalers. - Source: MMP December 2021 Investor Presentation:

Despite the turmoil in the energy sector, MMP has been able to increase its distribution every year for the past 20 years. It has been able to achieve this due to its conservative investment-grade balance sheet and prudent risk management.

In addition to generous distributions, in 2021 MMP took advantage of the market's mispricing to buy back over $500 million in units. In the past two years, MMP has bought back about 7% of its units outstanding. With share prices low, management stated its intention to continue to do buybacks with free cash flow after capex and distributions.

Any company touching fossil fuels, in general, has received a negative reception from much of Wall Street wrapped up in "ESG" investments. Even as they continue to be massive producers of cash flow.

Some institutional investors are starting to realize the value being left on the table. Wall Street will only turn a blind eye to cash flow for so long, especially in an inflationary environment. By the time they are moving in, we'll already have full allocations and happily collect our income!

When looking for energy opportunities, we want to look for quality balance sheets, a track record of strong distributions, and stability even through the last oil crash and COVID. MMP checks all those boxes!

Note: MMP issues a K-1 at tax time.

Pick #2: PDO - Yield 8.3%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) is the newest bond fund from PIMCO, the best bond CEF manager out there. PDO is roughly modeled on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), PIMCO's best performing fund of all time.

PDO's portfolio composition is:

about 1/3rd of assets invested in high-yield corporate credit,

1/4th of assets invested in international bonds (of which half is in developed and half in emerging markets)

just under 1/3rd in mortgages (of which roughly half is non-agency residential and half commercial MBS).

PDO, like most fixed income, has sold off in the face of interest rate fears. Well, one investor's fear is an income investors gain! Over the past month, something happened that we very rarely see: A PIMCO bond fund trading at a discount to NAV!

As we have been discussing, rising interest rates are a headwind to the valuation for bonds, but also mean that yields are higher when bonds mature and the capital is reinvested. Over time, higher rates drive higher income. If you are like me, you like higher income!

Why do we invest in PIMCO CEF's? Because in the bond space PIMCO has a proven track record as one of the savviest managers, actively positioning the portfolio to benefit from changing conditions. Temporary twists and turns can't be avoided, but a good manager can position a portfolio to benefit in the long run as conditions change. Rising rates don't surprise anyone, when the Fed's target rate is at 0%, it doesn't take a bond guru to tell you that someday interest rates will probably go up!

Well, PIMCO has positioned itself to be very flexible. In the next year, nearly 34% of PDO's investments mature, meaning that PDO will be redeploying that capital based on the route the Fed takes.

PDO has easily covered its dividend, with net-investment income providing dividend coverage of over 140% in the past six months. As interest rates rise, PDO will be able to redeploy capital at higher rates, improve dividend coverage even more and provide us with another healthy special dividend at year-end!

When a quality PIMCO CEF is trading at a discount to NAV, don't think twice! Buy the income, sit back and collect your monthly dividends!

Conclusion

PDO and MMP are both trading at a discount compared to historical prices. For MMP its discount has been around since the 2020 market crash and has persisted to this day. Overall MMP is benefitting from rising oil prices and a very unitholder-friendly management team. PDO is selling off over concerns about rising rates, while actually being positioned to benefit from them.

I see both as on sale, bargain-priced securities worthy of adding to my portfolio or growing my position. This is how I maximize the income in retirement and my portfolio's output of income. I love paying less money, for high-quality income.

This way my retirement expenses are taken care of and all I have to figure out is how to spend all my wonderful hours of free time. Do you have some hobbies you've been wanting to check out? Places to go see? Old friends to reconnect with? Income investing can free you from hours of worrying and trying to time the market.

That's a benefit that no other type of investing can provide you in my humble opinion.