3 Inflation-Proof Strong Buys Yielding Up To 10.3%

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

Russia has invaded Ukraine, China-Taiwan tensions remain elevated, and inflationary/interest rate hike concerns continue to weigh on investor sentiment. As a result, the overall market has entered correction/bear market territory, depending on the index you look at.

Fortunately, thanks in large part to our more antifragile positions like Virtu Financial (VIRT) and Barrick Gold (GOLD), our High Yield Investor Core Portfolio is actually up year-to-date, extending its significant outperformance of major indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq (QQQ), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) as well as high yielding ETFs (DIV) since inception.

However, in addition to our antifragile holdings, we have also achieved substantial success by investing in undervalued high yielding stocks with the ability to benefit from inflation. In this article, we share 3 strong buys in our portfolio yielding 5.6% to 10.3%.

#1. W.P. Carey (WPC) - 5.6% Yield

WPC - our sole REIT investment here at High Yield Investor - recently posted FY2021 results that increased our conviction in the company. Even then, the share price is down about 10% from its recent highs.

The company outperformed analyst expectations for full-year AFFO/share and grew it by 6.1% year-over-year in 2021, which is quite good considering they issued quite a bit of equity this year and inflation escalators really don't start showing up in full-year AFFO until 2022 and especially 2023.

Run rate AFFO/Share is $5.20, so we expect them to hit the high-end of guidance in 2022, especially given that their acquisition activity in Q4/early Q1 was pretty heavy and inflation escalators will be kicking in more this year, though it is true that their final asset management fund will be rolling off the books this year. Analysts expected $5.15 as a midpoint, and it is already higher than that at $5.24 (implying 4.2% year-over-year growth). A $5.30 AFFO/share result in 2022 would be a 5.4% growth number. When combined with the dividend yield and the conservative profile, the risk-reward is very good here.

We also liked the fact that management stated:

During the 2021 fourth quarter, the Company issued 464,449 shares of common stock under its ATM program at a weighted-average price of $81.77 per share, for net proceeds of $37 million, bringing net proceeds raised during 2021 to $340 million. Subsequent to the 2021 fourth quarter, the Company issued 593,060 shares of common stock under its ATM program at a weighted-average price of $81.29 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $47 million.

Given that this was the high end of the share price during that time span, this reflects a prudent use of the ATM program. As a result of these strong results and some very encouraging insights gleaned from a recent exclusive interview with WPC, we are increasing our fair value assessment and upgrading our rating from BUY to STRONG BUY after the recent pullback in the share price.

In fact, our recent analysis implies that the stock could very easily go to $100 within 2 years, translating to a ~21% CAGR over the next two years when including dividends. With such low downside risk thanks to its high quality and well-diversified portfolio and rock solid investment grade balance sheet, the risk-reward profile here is exceptional.

#2. Energy Transfer (ET) - 7.1% Yield

Our investment thesis - that ET would unlock substantial value for unit holders by successfully deleveraging its balance sheet and then hiking its distribution - is playing out very nicely:

The company is aggressively paying down debt

It has numerous growth projects coming online, resulting in reduced CapEx requirements and increasing EBITDA, leading to further natural deleveraging and increased free cash flow.

Thanks to this enhanced free cash flow profile, distribution growth has now become a top priority:

Future increases to the distribution level will be evaluated quarterly with the ultimate goal of returning distributions to the previous level of $0.305 per quarter or $1.22 on an annualized basis while balancing our leverage target, growth opportunities and unit buybacks... returning to the -- at least the $1.22 that we talked -- that we had previously, back before we had reduced the distributions, that is moved up to a top priority, but we clearly have these great projects we're talking about, likewise, these capital projects, then you blend in the debt paydown likewise. Unit buybacks, I would probably put as behind those 3.

On top of the reduced risk and enhanced distribution growth profile, ET remains the cheapest among investment grade midstream businesses:

Midstream Business EV/EBITDA (FWD) EV/EBITDA (5-year) ET 8.08x 9.51x PAA 8.37x 10.35x EPD 9.68x 11.32x MPLX 9.60x 9.33x MMP 11.08x 12.57x PAGP* 10.98x 9.96x KMI* 10.21x 10.46x ENB* 12.89x 12.71x OKE* 12.15x 12.69x WMB 10.96x 10.79x

Note: * indicates that it is a C-Corp that issues a 1099 instead of an MLP that issues a K1 tax form.

In fact, its 5-year average EV/EBITDA multiple implies that ET could see over 50% unit price appreciation in the near-term on top of its 7.1% distribution yield that is also likely to increase substantially in the coming quarters and years. As a result, a 20%+ CAGR over the next half decade is quite possible.

Between our recent conversation with the company, ET's reduced risk profile, dirt cheap unit price, and rapidly improving free cash flow and distribution growth profile, ET is now our highest conviction pick in the midstream space.

#3. Lumen Technologies (LUMN) - 10.3% Yield

While LUMN recently got beat up by Mr. Market in the wake of its Q4 earnings and FY2022 guidance, we believe this sell-off was unjustified and therefore rate it a STRONG BUY. Here are the two biggest reasons why:

1. Attractive Dividend Yield

Given that we are called High Yield Investor, we like to buy securities that provide us with an attractive income stream. LUMN offers that in spades with a 10%+ dividend yield. Management has repeatedly emphasized in recent months that it is firmly committed to its dividend and plans to buy back shares opportunistically to further enhance its payout ratio.

While we are under no illusions that the dividend is very safe at the moment, there is a viable path to sustainability for it and even if it does get cut by a dramatic amount - say 50% - a 5.65% yield is still a very good dividend yield.

2. Deep Value

The main reason we own LUMN in our portfolio right now is because it is extremely inexpensively priced. Trading at a meager 4.9x our modeled 2023 EBITDA, the stock looks extremely undervalued, with some analysts calling for a fair value of $20 that implies 100% upside potential in the shares.

While our fair value estimate is a much more modest $15.5 per share, this still implies over 50% upside potential in the near term and this will only increase as the company buys back shares, opportunistically sells assets at substantial EV/EBITDA premiums to the current valuation, and/or returns the business to growth at some point in 2023-2024.

If management can either successfully sell off pieces of the (or even the entire) company at reasonable valuations or it can successfully execute on its growth investments, LUMN is an incredible bargain at the current price. If they only continue to stumble forward at their current pace, shares are roughly fairly valued as the business continues to throw off a lot of free cash flow. By speaking with LUMN on behalf of our members at High Yield Investor, we were able to flesh out the details of our 2022 and 2023 models and strengthen our conviction in the bull thesis. Ultimately, we view it as a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" investment that offers us exceptional risk-reward here.

Investor Takeaway

While 2022 has gotten off to a rough start, our portfolio at High Yield Investor has been blessed with strong performance.

On top of that, with us investing in undervalued inflation-resistant high yield investments like WPC and ET alongside deep value, high upside picks like LUMN, we expect to continue outperforming moving forward: