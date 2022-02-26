Check Point Software Provides IT Security

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the IT security company Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/2 the stock gained 14.51%.

CHKP Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; and Check Point Harmony that delivers the security for remote users and access; and Check Point Security Management, which enables customers from single offices to hundreds and thousands of offices to manage and tailor their security policy to express their business needs from a single pane of glass. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals

29.42+ Weighted Alpha

27.20% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 18.70% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.44%

Technical support level at 130.53

Recently traded at 140.87 with a 50 day moving average of 122.52

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $18.96 billion

P/E 20.84

Revenue expected to grow 5.70% this year and another 5.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 3.10% this year, an additional 10.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 7.73% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 8 strong buy, 5 buy and 22 hold and 1 under perform opinions on the stock

Some analysts have a price target as high as 157.00

The individual investors following the tock on Motley Fool voted 369 to 27 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 87 to 5 for the same result

19,590 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Systems Software

Ranked in Industry

11 out of 45

Ranked in Sector

165 out of 574

Ranked Overall

1354 out of 4239

CONCLUSION:

I think both Wall Street and the Quant Ratings have it wrong. This stock is better than just a hold and still has room to run. With all the threats of cyberattacks, IT security software is the place to be. I rate this stock a buy.