Introduction

After struggling throughout the first half of 2021, Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was seeing green shoots of a recovery following the third quarter of 2021 but at the time, these were overshadowed by the risks stemming from the new Omicron COVID-19 wave, as my previous article discussed. Following the release of their fourth quarter of 2021 results, it showed more green shoots emerge right as war breaks out with Russia invading Ukraine, thereby making for another highly uncertain outlook with this major geopolitical event sending shock waves across the oil industry. This effectively maxes out uncertainty for their future financial performance as well as dividends that presently remain at rock-bottom and only provide a low yield of 2.48%.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

After seeing their cash burn accelerate during the third quarter of 2021 following an already tough first half, thankfully they saw a slight reprieve during the fourth quarter, although to be fair, it was more so a case of 'less bad' rather than actual good performance. This saw their operating cash flow during 2021 end the year at negative $44.5m, which marks only a slight deterioration versus its earlier result of negative $37.6m during the first nine months, leaving their cash burn at only $6.9m during the fourth quarter and thus much less than the $16.7m seen during the third quarter. This tentative sign of recovery shows that the Omicron COVID-19 wave has not necessarily been painful with their charter rates improving after hopefully hitting rock bottom during the third quarter of 2021, as per the commentary from management included below.

"On a Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) basis, fourth quarter 2021 was the best quarter of the last five quarters." "The average TCE for our active fleet during the fourth quarter 2021 came in at $10,100 per day per ship. This was up 74% from the previous quarter of $5,800 per day."

-Nordic American Tankers Fourth Quarter Of 2021 Results Announcement.

These improving charter rates see more green shoots emerge that build upon those discussed within my previous analysis that followed the third quarter of 2021 and give hope of better days on the horizon. Merely days before releasing these results, the world saw a devastating war break out in Europe with Russia invading Ukraine, thereby sending shock waves across the globe that obviously extend deep into the oil industry. Notwithstanding the terrible loss of life, it appears that this war stands to potentially expedite their recovery with oil tanker rates initially surging. Whilst this is anything but a favorable turn of fortunes from a humanitarian perspective, objectively speaking, if this initial market reaction proves correct and is sustained further into 2022, it stands to further build upon their tentative recovery and could foretell a significantly stronger cash flow performance.

Although it should be remembered that this situation is highly unpredictable, in fact, it seems difficult to imagine another scenario that would be significantly more unpredictable with so many questions left unanswerable. Will the sanctions on Russia be extended further? How long will the war last and will it spread to other nations? If oil and gas prices spike, will they plunge the global economy into a recession that ultimately hurts oil demand? Can the rest of OPEC+ increase oil production sufficiently to compensate for the potentially lost Russian production? The list goes on and sadly, this is purely a wait-and-see situation and thus as investors, we are left only being able to examine the fundamentals at hand that thankfully see improvements within their financial position.

Due to their continued cash burn during the fourth quarter of 2021, it would normally be expected to see their net debt continue climbing in tandem but interestingly, this has not been the case with it ending the year at $286.2m and thus down a handy 7.11% versus its previous level of $308.2m at the end of the third quarter. Rather unsurprisingly, this has stemmed from a combination of $14.3m of divestitures and a further $25.5m of equity issuance, thereby also allowing their cash balance to remain above its critical threshold of $30m, as subsequently discussed.

Sadly their negative operating cash flow and earnings once again essentially render their leverage ratios rather useless with logically invalid negative results. Although as a backup measurement, their net debt of $286.2m and equity of $550.1m see their gearing ratio at 34.22%, which sits within the high territory of between 30.01% and 50.00%. When looking ahead, their net debt is now at the lowest level in recent history since at least the end of 2018 and thus if their charter rates improve, they will be able to make significant inroads strengthening their financial position and possibly depending upon the extent of the recovery, ramp up their dividends later in 2022.

On the surface, their liquidity improved following the fourth quarter of 2021 with their respective current and cash ratios increasing to 1.36 and 0.51 versus their previous respective results of 1.01 and 0.43. Whilst these would normally point to strong liquidity, they have nevertheless been walking a proverbial tightrope throughout 2021 given their cash burn and debt covenant requiring them to hold a minimal $30m cash balance, as was discussed in detail within my previously linked article. This issue has previously left their liquidity looking very weak, although given the tentative signs that their cash flow performance is improving and the potential boost from the Russia-Ukraine war, their liquidity now appears adequate with these likely to relieve the pressure posed by their cash burn.

Conclusion

The improving outlook for their cash flow performance and as a result, their liquidity removes a significant portion of the risks surrounding their shares with them seemingly no longer facing as severe of a threat to their ability to remain a going concern. Although part of this boost stems from the terrible Russia-Ukraine war that has only just begun with many questions remaining unanswerable and thus, it would be prudent for investors not to get too optimistic since their fortunes could still turn on a dime in this increasingly uncertain world. Despite the initial positive reaction from the market sending their share price surging by around 50% since the war began, I nevertheless still believe that maintaining my hold rating is appropriate given this highly unpredictable situation.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Nordic American Tankers' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.