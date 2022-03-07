Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Ken Cacciatore

00:02 Great, thanks so much David for putting us in and Karim, thanks for joining us. It's really great to have you, a real exciting time and I know there's been a lot of exciting times, maybe too many exciting times for Amarin, but we're truly on the cusp of one now, and there's never been any doubt about really the quality of the product and the good that this products can do for patients. It's clearly been more business issues and legal issues that have kind of constrain the valuation and to a certain extent may be constrained in getting this product to patients, which is a little bit sad. So, we want to talk about all of it.

00:45 And I believe you're joining us from Europe and that's exactly where we wanted to start. So, you're physically -- and in the location, we'd want to kind of begin the conversation. So, for us here at Cowan, obviously, Europe is a key component to when we look at the value of Amarin, one of the, the biggest wildcards obviously, a lot of controversy. One of the other issues that we have a hard time kind of getting our arms around this, obviously, the value that you're going to be able to achieve for the product over there. We have no doubts that you'll be able to get a price but we're trying to figure out the price. And we know that that's a confusing subject, but that's where we want to start.

01:25 We also get kind of conflicting a bit of reporting that the process in Germany maybe the initial feedback -- was a bit negative, but there -- we're imagining as a process to it. And so, with that as the backdrop, we just love you to walk us through kind of the European pricing situation, maybe the German interaction at this point and how we should be thinking this eventually shakes out and the pacing of how it shakes out?

Karim Mikhail

01:58 Okay. So first of all, thank you so much and very happy to joined today from Europe. And I'll just walk you at a very high level on what are the key steps to achieve reimbursement for VASCEPA in Europe. And there are five main steps. It really starts, with your regulatory approval. And regulatory approval and label is very important step because the larger of the patient population, you had in your label, the more leverage you have to negotiate it down, right. So that's something that was definitely, I would label in Europe. As a reminder, it’s a broader patient population that we have in the U.S. because there is no language on maximally tolerated statins, which makes the patient population better in Europe. So that's step number one and that's achieved.

2:53 Step number is being able to submit based on multiple country requirement your reimbursement dossiers. And each one of them is unique because you have to address local country data. You have to take into account, how much an MI costs the bridge versus the French versus others. So, to actually build that dossier based on true actual data is the significant task and we have submitted 10 of these. So that's step number 2. Step two is achieved for us at this point in time.

3:28 Step three and four are very linked to one another, where step number three, you have the clinical assessment of the product, and step number four is the pricing and reimbursement. And those two steps will be linked and you commented, on Germany, but maybe also other countries where you will tend to see and it's not uncommon that you see a clinical assessment opinion that comes out more on the negative side because it's part of the negotiation. If your clinical assessment is 100% positive that actually means there is no pricing negotiation. You are going to dictate the price that you're going to tell, which we have never seen in Europe before. Let’s face it. There is always a push back.

04:12 And even in German, you will find products like PCSK9, never got an additional benefits. Just to imagine a product that reduces LDL by 60% plus, never got an additional benefit. So, it's truly a negotiation. We are now engaged in those two steps, three and four in multiple times, right. So, it's not one or not two, not three, we are really engaged in all of them, and it is strategically important to be negotiating them at the same time.

04:44 Why? Because you're going to get different responses from different countries, and you will be able to tell very quickly, where your lending prices is going to be. So, if you move too fast for a country that seems to be aggressive in discounts, we expose your self to much bigger rebates very early on. So, I know people look at the pricing reimbursement in Europe, like a black box of everybody wants to know exactly what's going on. Reality is, at times, the longer it takes the better it is, just because it means you're going back and forth in negotiating the price and the patient population.

05:26 Overall -- sorry, Ken you want to…

Ken Cacciatore

05:28 No, no, no. Please go ahead.

Karim Mikhail

05:30 Okay. That just the last point, I would comment on is that, in terms of sequence and predictability of time because I know that's maybe something on the investors' mind. There are a number of countries where there is a clock. So, you can't predict more or less, how things are going to evolve. Look, the German, example that is a very clear clock, right? You submit your dossier, and from the minute you submit your dossier, it's 12 months plus arbitration, if you go to arbitration. We submitted September 1, 2021 then the process and ends really September 2022 plus one or two months of arbitration that will get you to November. We usually say arbitration because usually, you're not going to agree on a price and you're going to end up in arbitration mode.

06:21 A country like the UK also has a clock. If you go through full HDA processing, Europe, it's 15 months from the day you submit. In our case, we submitted June, July of 2021, which will take us to probably also September or October of 2022. The Nordics have a clock but the shorter clock, usually, 180 days with a number of clock stops. So that's going to be maybe a bit earlier in the summer, for the Nordics, but there are countries where there is no clock. The French don't like clocks. The Italian don't work with clocks. And the Spaniards, don't work with clocks. So let me stop here and see if this has given enough color.

Ken Cacciatore

07:04 With my last name, I appreciate that the Italian’s have clock. But what’s -- you talk about arbitration for, let's just use Germany and will take some of these piece by piece. Is there a not an ongoing dialog, so it’s we wait, they give a ruling and then, we get into kind of an arbitration or is there the ability to have kind of informal conversations as we go.

Karim Mikhail

07:27 There is ongoing dialog in all countries almost at all the time, some of it is public, some of it is not, right? That's why it downs (ph), it's very confusing, when you get an element that becomes public, you don't know what is not public in the negotiation, but it's an ongoing process. Now when we said arbitration, this may sound like expecting the worst, but we know for a fact that we have a product that's priced premium compared to any other cardiometabolic, but for a good reason, because we have cardiovascular outcome. So, we are coming in and saying, we have evidence and we're not going to propose a price that was proposed by another product that has no evidence, right? So that's unlogic, which we know is a stretch for European agencies, but we are going to stand behind it, because we made commitments that our net price in Europe is going to be same or higher than the U.S. and we still believe that we can deliver that.

Ken Cacciatore

08:30 And as this, the data comes in, I'm not sure how much of it is made then public or is, is it kept within you. So, you sounded like the Nordic countries may come in at a little bit of a faster time frame. I know it's made public to us or is it part of the process of internal kind of competitive information for you as you're dealing with other countries. How we will start -- kind of starting to get a sense of the evolution of how this is, is going?

Karim Mikhail

8:56 Sure. I mean, we tried to allude to that in our last earnings call. The reality is, I’m taking the prices truly finally approved the public, the process is on. You're negotiating literally until the last minute, with the pricing certificate is truly signed. So, it's very difficult at any point in time to say, all this is moving in that direction, or this is moving in that direction just because it's very iterative and depending on what happens in other countries, right, imagine put yourself in a situation, where you're negotiating 10 countries and you find yourself in a situation where seven of them are agreeing with a very premium products, right. You're going to be very careful, how to concede for those two remaining countries, for example, because that's going to expose you to further reductions in the other way. So, you have to balance the overall benefit to shareholders, what is better at the end of the day. And you may accept to be limited access in the country or do you may accept certain situations, because the overall business is gain, is a win at the European.

Ken Cacciatore

10:10 Right. So, on a simple -- on a kind of a simple level obviously if you're very happy with an early price negotiation, there is no reason to not disclose that.

Karim Mikhail

10:20 If we are unhappy, we are going to be going back and forth for a little while and try to kind of work the entire system to just answer them.

Ken Cacciatore

10:32 Okay. Here in the U.S. obviously, the process is now stretching. It takes nine months often. So, it's not, as if we're not used to being in a little bit of a relative unknown on how eventual kind of payer contracting comes here, but as you laid out those time frames, it does seem as if Q3, Q4, there should be some starting to be evolution of when we have some sense of the direction we're going here, understanding that we're laying out as good, if not better than the U.S., but is that the right general timing for the clarity.

Karim Mikhail

10:55 That would be a reasonable sort of expectation based on the clocks that I shared, I think it's reasonable there. We will see that Q3, Q4.

Ken Cacciatore

11:04 Okay. And as we think through maybe some analogs and not hold you to anything but obviously, who would you point to any, you pointed out PCSK9s, but just in terms of the process to a certain extent, but is there any relevance as we look at the U.S. pricing of statins and as we look at what happened in Europe. Is there any kind of comparisons, you'd like to bring us to in terms of pricing, pricing negotiations how it played out kind of an analog?

Karim Mikhail

11:34 Yeah. I mean this one is a challenging one, Ken, simply because there are no through ideal analogs out there for the situation, we are in. Simply because we are truly -- a true paradigm shifts. So, this is the first time a product demonstrated cardiovascular outcome beyond LDL lowering. Yes. On top of the statin, so you could say what else was used out top of the statin? So a product like ezetimibe, like Zetia, was used on top of a statin, but that was 20 years ago. So how much of that you could, take and put into action. I mean, when it was reimbursed in Europe, it was a EUR1.5. So EUR1.5 plus 20 years of inflation, what would that be. It's very difficult, right. Very difficult to estimate today.

12:26 Having said that we want to reiterate that the overall value that we think is going to be at picking up is going to be beyond $1 billion. We still believe that that's going to be a very significant asset and let's face it, this is maybe what's making the negotiation very difficult because when you have a smaller rare disease products in Europe and each budget knows they're going to pay, I don’t know 10 million, 15 million, 20 million max, you're going to get more or less a smooth drive but when they know that they're eligible patient population in their country is a million country. And they see that you are pricing EUR200 a month. They very quickly say, okay, you need to tell me, how big this is going to be and what's going to be your penetration and would like to be able to afford that yes or no, that's why this negotiation is very different, I would say, from other negotiations, because it is for a significant asset. It's not for your small product that will go unobserved or -- by payers, it will have an impact on that much.

Ken Cacciatore

13:42 Yeah. In a process like this is clearly the product is essential, the team is essential. So, can you just talk a little bit about the team you have kind of the longevity of working with some or who you've been able to bring into, just give us a sense of who's helping you as you work through this?

Karim Mikhail

13:59 Sure. So, as you know, I was hired actually July 1, 2020 to lead Europe. So, I came to Amarin from Europe, I have 20 plus years of Merck and Company. I was Chief Marketing Officer of Europe at Merck and Company. But I was also head a Global Cardiovascular, but apart from me, let me tell you about the team, because we have an incredible team in Europe where we basically hire the best of the best from all the cardiometabolic companies. So, my President in Europe, Laurent Abuaf comes from AstraZeneca, close to 20 years. He was the President of AstraZeneca in UK, launched and successfully multiple cardiovascular assets from CRESTOR to all the diabetes franchises.

14:44 When you look at our medical affairs team in Europe, we probably have the largest number of cardiologist in-house acting as medical directors and you're talking about people coming from Merck, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi, and when you look at the people, we've gathered to support with this amazing journey of building a blockbuster in Europe. I think we really try to hire very, very talented team and that's what you need because let's face it even a big pharma team had been working for 20 plus years. We got a product like this is still going to be a very significant arm vessels to get it reimbursed by even the largest machine out there, but we have an incredibly talented team. I have enormous trust in them, and we continue fighting negotiating this on daily basis together.

Ken Cacciatore

15:41 And one last-ish question on the topic, the ability to get external within regions clinical support from again third-parties or thought-leading clinicians in each region, to what degree can you access that? To what degree is that receptive from the local governments and part of that process as well?

Karim Mikhail

16:05 So first of all, as you know, we've had European Society of Cardiology and European Atherosclerosis Society, both of them adding placebo to the recommendations prior to us achieving an approval. So that is a huge testament to the recognition of the science, right. Now, as you know, this is not science only, there is money involved and whenever there is money involved, there is usually a lot more pushback. We see significant endorsement in the different countries, whether it's France, Germany, Spain and the Nordics as we evolve, but obviously once we get to the different processes, many of these associations will have to be part of the healing, give their scientific opinion, some of that is public, some of that is private, so far, it's moving very well in the right direction from a scientific perspective. We have a lot of challenges that you are aware off, right. But we also have all the answers that are needed, argument our position on that aspect. I don't know if that answers, you can.

Ken Cacciatore

17:13 It did. No, that's very helpful. It's really bringing some context to a process. I know you said, it's a little bit unique obviously every situation is unique. It does seem, I'm trying to read the body language. So, it seems as if we're working through it, we have a lot of experience in doing it and we're to a certain extent on track, is that the best kind of way to wrap this up at this point?

Karim Mikhail

17:36 Yeah. Largely on track between the different countries, a lot of push and pull, we'll see how things evolve around Europe because this is really, when we're going to start to see final result.

Ken Cacciatore

17:49 Yeah. And I know this is me, saying, this is not you, obviously, the pricing you're looking for is very healthy and the European market size kind of with the range of pricing still looks to us to be, if you can get kind of a volume access looks to us to be over $1 billion. And obviously, it's a little easier, a little more difficult depending on where we shake out, but I guess, I'd leave it, leave it at that. Is that kind of a relatively true statement?

Karim Mikhail

18:17 We've been very consistent with our list price in Europe. I mean, no matter what country you go to, it’s going to be equivalent to EUR200 something at the list level. And we are currently in negotiation and most of the countries, but we have proper room to negotiate and we can truly stand behind the price because of the value we bring or else we would not go to that number, right. As a reminder, maybe if you go and look on averages in terms of price, you really find that most products came at less than 50% of such a price. But we are starting at this point, because we have evidence that demonstrates that we saved money too many of these reimbursement bodies that at the same time, we understand that affordability is going to be a challenge. So, we're ready to negotiate the proper price and a proper patient population.

Ken Cacciatore

19:15 Okay. So, let's pivot a little bit, obviously, there is commercial investment going on beyond all this negotiating that you're doing in Europe and we don't have perfect insight into the P&L, but this brings us to the U.S. and folks like us and I’d like to think about myself as a kind person, but we write very harsh, a little bit when it comes to the U.S., but there is a lot of moving parts, there is employees, there is an infrastructure built, it's not entirely sure the pathway going forward or relative decline, how the generics will play out, so we're deeply appreciative of the puts and pulls in terms of taking down in infrastructure, which has been hard to rebuild, but I guess these multiple issues is more generics raw material supply, your ability to do business development that may be would leverage this infrastructure, so maybe we shouldn't be taking it down. There is a lot of different variables here that I would assume come into play. That's lot more difficult than an analyst is only work the Cowen for this 20 some odd years to say just pulled down the spending. So, I want you to know deeply appreciate all the moving parts, but can you help us pull some of those moving parts together. How are you trying to balance the spending versus the decline versus can you talk about the ability to maybe leverage that infrastructure before we take it down? And again, I understand you have an employee base when you speak publicly that you need to also be cognizant of all of those things, can you just help us with it?

Karim Mikhail

20:48 Sure. First of all, you saw well-articulated the challenge Ken. I mean it is a challenging situation because it's very dynamic to start with. Every day you have new data points and you cannot just ignore that. So, rule number one, I would think it is on the pulse on daily basis and we follow a number of very critical variables. Valuable, number one is, generic penetration is how much of the business would be able to have and how much of the business they are actually penetrated. Variable number two is, growth of the market, because if you remember prior to COVID, prior to generics that market was growing at a very, very significant base. So, if you have that grow you would look at penetration in a different way, because in absolute dollars you would be calculating a different number. Then you bring in more on the long-term perspective and the long-term perspective is about viability of the U.S. organization long term, but there is also an additional one that I'll add to your list, which is how close you are to Europe. Meaning, have you achieved pricing reimbursement in Europe? Yes or no, because if you are achieving that, then you're -- promise say you're less dependent, but you're closer to getting revenue in Europe and consequently maybe less dependent than maybe the ROI of that investment is going to yield higher return, if you put it in Europe. So, you're trying to balance all of this at the same time.

22:23 Now what we, what we are committed to is that we stay incredibly open-minded on how we move with this, right? I took over on August 1, we took action on October 1, that basically put in place a new go-to-market strategy. In that go-to-market strategy, we reduced significantly our footprint from 700 something to 300 reps. And just as a reminder, we used to be contribution margin positive before all of that, and we became even more contribution margin positive after that change and we continue to work every day as if, we are committed forever, right, because if you don't have this attitude, you're going to lose, right. If you're thinking that you're going to fight this, but all next quarter you’re going to stop then you cannot find this truly. And I'm being very genuine and I’ll tend to care. I have to fight this, as if this is going to be lifelong. But at the same time, we have to be ready with very specific metrics to say this is the right time when I mean to take X, Y, Z decision. I am ready, I’m ready to do that, my organization is ready to handle that. And again, between the east and the west, there could be somewhere in between. So, it's not, it could end up being not all white, not all black, right. It could be somewhere in between depending on the numbers.

23:56 For the moment, what we see is that, we have traction with our omnichannel. We were able to add 2,000 prescribers to our customer base. So, that's great, based on the omnichannel initiative, which was the first thing we try the implement. Number two, the efforts we have on managed care, we’re able to have 40% of all commercial and Part-D lives exclusive IPE for us, which means we're able to be competitive. We're able to compete in that marketplace. And number three, we have innovative initiatives like Blink partnership and others by which we are offering the patient the opportunity to see what is best for him or her, right? If I'm a patient, I want to know what would be my co-pay for VASCEPA branded versus the generic because if at the end, I can get VASCEPA cheaper, why would I pay more for a generic, especially, but it's nothing to do with it, right. So, we are working on all these fronts and we're working on them as if you will continue but as long as we can. But at the same time, we continue to observe. We continue to analyze to take whatever decision to manage our cost list to the best of the shareholders, at the end of the day yeah.

Ken Cacciatore

25:11 Okay. That's helpful. Yeah. And I went through my beginning because I know on the print it's a little hard to be nuanced, but appreciate all the different moving pieces and it sounds like obviously from the top down from new down to the organization. You're all over this and really paying attention to the metrics and it's -- thank you for the kind of the bounce conversation. I know we make it overly simplistic and we know it's difficult. So, before we go, I know we're running low on time, is there any part of the story that you think that folks are generally speaking, missing there were a little bit too focused on or not focused on enough is there things that we can possibly conceive of from a business development standpoint there is maybe orphan assets and Cardiology that were not paying attention to or something that's happening below the surface that frankly folks like us are just kind of understandably just not -- not really picking up on or things that could surprise us?

Karim Mikhail

26:08 No, I believe there is a lot captured already, I'm just going to highlight two additional elements, because we didn't cover them. The first one is, our strategy to expand internationally because an asset like VASCEPA has enormous value beyond Europe and the U.S. Let's face it. We know we are taking steps for getting ready for China, in Canada, Middle East Africa, but now we started regulatory approval in 20 additional countries, many of them bring significant potential to VASCEPA business and a number -- significant number of patients, countries like Australia, New Zealand countries like Korea and other Asian and Latin American countries. So, we believe that this is an opportunity around the billion-dollar by itself. And we do not plan to build infrastructure and engage any of our sort of cash into that we are now engaged in our partnership identification for Asia. So, we're taking very solid steps in that direction and we believe this will bring value to the company overall.

27:13 The second one that I want to highlight is the effort that we have initiated to develop a fixed-dose combination portfolio because we have invested -- have a $1 billion and reduce it and the study is positive. So, the more you can put the value and the benefit of VASCEPA would other products that demonstrated outcome. This could be phenomenal for the patient. Imagine, if we are able to address the challenge and there is a challenge of formulation of putting an oil or putting a liquid like VASCEPA with a solid like a statin, if you can put those two together, that's going to be very significant for patient because this product is going to have more than 50% cardiovascular risk reduction unheard in this space.

Ken Cacciatore

27:59 Even at discounted pricing if that ends up being the case to a certain extent, the volumes are just assets. Okay. Well, listen, this was a wonderful discussion frame. We really appreciate it. Good luck on all your efforts. It's a wonderful product. It's going to help a lot of folks. So hopefully we can get the value realized and that we wish you all the best in doing that.

Karim Mikhail

28:19 Thank you so much.

Ken Cacciatore

28:21 Thank you, all. Bye-bye.

