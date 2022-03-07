DNY59/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm not big into REITs. Not because I dislike REITs, but mainly because I like dividend growth stocks, which automatically pushes me into other sectors and industries. However, there are plenty of fantastic REITs on the market for a very big variety of investors and even traders. In this case, I made Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) one of the first holdings in my dividend growth portfolio in 2020 when I started to shift almost all of my money into dividend growth stocks.

Public Storage is not a dividend growth stock because its dividend has been unchanged for many years. What keeps investors motivated are the high odds that dividend growth will continue and - even more important - the fact that its dividend yield is still somewhat satisfying while operating income growth is rebounding. On top of that, the company benefits from high self-storage demand from clients and investors. It's a fantastic industry to invest in.

Now, let's look at the details!

Self-Storage Is Hot

I don't care much for index replication. In my dividend growth portfolio (95% of my net worth) I buy anything I like regardless of its industry. Hence, I have invested 50% of my money in industrials and less than 5% in technology. That will likely change over time, but my main message is that everyone has a different long-term investment plan.

It may sound a bit cliche, but my favorite holding position is forever. At least when it comes to dividend investments. As none of us know what the world will look like 10, 20, 30 years from now, it's important to pick companies that are well-positioned to deal with competitors and changing business trends.

The reason why I went with self-storage is that homes are getting more expensive, people will focus on affordability and space and, as a result, create higher demand for self-storage.

Later on, I added another tailwind called same-day delivery e-commerce. So far it's not a widely discussed topic, but some self-storage companies are increasingly interested in providing micro-warehouses. Self-storage companies often have prime real estate close to city centers, allowing them to provide warehouses for e-commerce companies that are much closer to their customers.

The Wall Street Journal highlighted changing real estate demand based on a supply-chain-focused article, which highlighted industrial assets that were easy to buy in bulk. Self-storage is one of them.

Pension funds and insurance companies, flush with money, are driving up property prices and making it harder to earn money with staples such as apartment buildings and warehouses. As a result, more investors are seeking out unconventional deals where they can expect less competition, targeting single-family rental homes, self-storage facilities and even vacation-rental homes. While big investors have been buying up e-commerce warehouses for years, they have so far mostly neglected industrial outdoor storage facilities. Most plots are small and owned by local landlords or small logistics businesses, making it hard to find real estate to buy and spend a lot of money. That is now starting to change. Benjamin Atkins, chief executive of Zenith IOS, said he expects outdoor industrial properties to follow a path similar to single-family-rental homes and self-storage facilities, where the rise of big landlords has made it easier for pension funds and sovereign-wealth funds to buy properties in bulk, drawing in more money and pushing up property prices.

While there are many factors influencing stock prices, self-storage has been a great place to be in recent years. Public Storage and one of its peers Extra Space Storage (EXR) have outperformed both the S&P 500 and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) on a total return basis - meaning including dividends.

In this case, there's a ton of value in Public Storage, which supports long-term outperformance.

Public Storage - Growth & Value

It's no coincidence that I called my Twitter account "Growth & Value" as I look for companies that not only provide value through either high dividends, high free cash flow, or capital gains but also the ability to grow their business instead of just turning revenue into cash.

With a market cap of $65.4 billion, PSA is the largest self-storage REIT in the US - twice the size of Extra Space Storage. The company has more than 5,800 employees, it operates close to 2,800 properties in 39 states with 1.8 million customers. It's also one of the few REITs with an A2/A credit rating from Moody's and S&P Ratings.

The good news is that its own numbers back my bull case. In 4Q21, the average occupancy increased by 70 basis points to 95.9%. During this period, realized rent per available square foot increased by 13.8% with more than 20% growth in hot markets like Tampa, Charlotte, and Miami.

It provided the company with 24.4% total revenue growth in 4Q21 and 17.7% on a full-year basis. Total operating costs increased by 29.4% during 4Q21 as a result of acquired facilities and more moderate growth of 18.8% in existing facilities. On a full-year basis, operating costs were up only 5.5%, which boosted net operating income by 22.9%. 4Q21 NIO was up 22.8%.

Moreover, acquisition yields continue to improve thanks to strong rent growth that's not leading to lower occupancy rates.

Public Storage

This is what growth in NOI per development year looks like:

Public Storage

As a result of higher acquisitions and rebounding same-store income growth, the company did $15.2 in GAAP FFO (funds from operations) per share in 2021. Per diluted common share, the company did $12.93 in FFO, up from $10.61 in 2020.

On a full-year basis, the company expects between $14.75 and $15.65 of FFO per share. That's based on at least 12% revenue growth, underperforming expense growth (6.0%), and NOI growth between 13.4% and 18.0%.

Public Storage

Using a $367 stock price, we're dealing with a 23.5-24.8x FFO valuation using the company's own 2022 estimates. That's not cheap, but these growth rates justify the valuation. After all, rents are picking up in all of the company's markets, occupancy rates are increasing, and PSA's 2021 (and prior) acquisitions are starting to pay off in a big way. Additionally, real rates are in deeply negative territory due to high inflation. Investors will rush for high-quality yields like PSA.

However, the stock is not suitable for investors looking for high(er) income for whatever reason. The dividend yield has come down to a 2.1%. While this is a 70 basis points premium over the S&P 500 yield and 20 basis points above the Real Estate ETF [IYR] yield, it's not a yield that gives you a satisfying cash flow based on an "average" investment.

2022 could be the fifth straight year without a hike. However, while I cannot promise anything, I think 2022 will see a significant hike. Financials are rapidly improving and its debt load is low. 2021 debt-to-EBITA was still a mere 2.9 after aggressive acquisitions. Including $4.1 billion in preferred equity, this ratio still does not make it above 4.5x EBITDA.

Takeaway

PSA has turned into one of my most successful investments - so far. I had not expected it, but I'm up roughly 100% on my initial investment in 2020. That's fun, but it's also far from perfect as I now need to add shares with a current yield of barely more than 2.0%.

Yet, that's not a huge issue. Public Storage is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of the self-storage market. People need space, property values are rising, and investors are figuring out that self-storage is way more than just "self"-storage. It's e-commerce, last-mile transportation, and a way to invest money in "bulk" real estate.

I remain very optimistic and believe that PSA will continue to outperform the REIT ETF [IYR] as well as the S&P 500 and hike its dividends after a series of big acquisitions.

Time will tell, but I have a good feeling that PSA will remain a source of investor wealth!

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!