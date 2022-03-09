Vladislav Zolotov/iStock via Getty Images

EWD Is Going Through A Weak Patch But Is Exposed To A Structurally Sound Economy

The ~$560m worth iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) is one of the oldest European themed ETFs around (a trading history of over 25 years), offering focused access to around 44 large and mid-sized stocks based in Sweden. EWD has had a rough ride in 2022, collapsing by 26% on a YTD basis and significantly underperforming not just European stocks, as represented by the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR), but also global stocks, as represented by the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT).

YCharts

Under an era of heightened global risk aversion one can be excused for disregarding this, but structurally, Sweden has a lot of things going for it and this won't necessarily disappear overnight; you have a relatively stable political landscape, well-controlled public debt levels relative to GDP, triple-A credit rating from the big three rating agencies, a flourishing innovative culture (incidentally Sweden is the second most innovative country in the world), a healthy and well-capitalized banking system (a lowly NPL to gross loans ratio of just 0.5% and average CET1 ratio of almost 20%), a useful trade surplus (for the most part), and just a generally highly competitive economy that generates high value using its resources (according to the IMD, other than Switzerland, no other country in the world does this as well as Sweden).

What's Behind The Current Weakness And Will Things Improve?

Prima facie, whilst there's a lot to admire about Sweden, currently there are a couple of headwinds that are playing spoilsport and affecting EWD (although at current levels, I'd like to think that post the brutal sell-off, some of these risks are largely priced in).

Firstly, there's the monetary policy in Sweden which is something of an outlier when most countries' central banks have already begun the process of lifting rates or are on the cusp of doing so. At the moment, Sweden's central bank plans to keep its benchmark repo rate at 0% for the foreseeable future, until H2-24 at least, where the rate will likely be lifted to only 0.2%. Given the relatively weak interest rate differential, the Swedish Krone has had to take it on the chin and is one of the worst-performing currencies of the year; against the Euro, it is down by 6% on a YTD basis, and against the US Dollar it is down by 8.5% for the same period.

Regardless, I believe there's potential for this to change as the Riksbank can't disregard the risk of inflation for too long and might have to bring forward, not only its rate-hiking plans, but also decide on the size of its balance sheet, and whether it should shrink it (it had previously stated that it would not tamper with its bond holdings this year); Regardless, even before the recent energy price crisis, triggered by Russian/Ukraine geopolitical events, inflation in Sweden had been inching up towards the 4% mark, well above the central bank's target of 2%. With crude around the $130bbl mark, the Riksbank can't afford to sit on its hands, as not only will steep energy prices weigh heavily on Swedish households but also Sweden's industrial class, which incidentally is the sector with the largest weight in EWD (~36% of the portfolio). Speaking of Swedish industrials, it's also worth noting that the recent manufacturing PMI dropped to its lowest point in 17 months, even as the level of orders and delivery time continue to be stretched on account of lingering global supply chain pressures.

Then the recent Russian/Ukraine crisis has also weighed heavily on sentiment for countries across Europe but I believe the market may be overestimating Sweden's impact here. The Swedish central bank governor recently clarified that Russia and Ukraine only account for less than 2% of Swedish imports and exports.

If the Riksbank does increase rates, some fear that this may put pressure on Sweden's overleveraged households (according to Fitch Ratings, Swedish household debt accounts for 200% of disposable income) but I don't believe this will be too much of an issue as currently household interest payments as a % disposable income are quite minute at low single-digit levels. There's also the added cushion of fairly elevated gross savings rates of above 27% which could aid with higher debt servicing costs.

OECD

Closing Thoughts - Is The iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, A BUY, A SELL, Or A HOLD?

Post the prolonged drawdown in 2022, EWD has reached a rather intriguing point, and whilst some headwinds still continue to persist, I believe the risk-reward picture for a long position looks more attractive.

Firstly, if I compare Swedish equities to European equities, you could perhaps argue that things had looked rather overbought last April or so, as the ratio was trading well above its normalized range of between 0.62-0.7; that is no longer the case with the ratio now back into its old range.

StockCharts

Then there's the income angle; EWD's yield has never quite hit these 7% + levels before, and it is comfortably ahead of the yields on offer with other comparable Nordic-based ETFs (and the flagship Europe ETF).

Seeking Alpha YCharts

Finally, I'd also highlight the attractive valuation picture; in the introductory section of this article, I wrote about some of the attractive long-term characteristics of Sweden; with qualities of that sort, it feels like something of a steal to access EWD at a forward P/E of just 8.2x, particularly as ETFs that focus on the likes of Denmark, Finland, and Norway trade at pricier multiples ranging from 12-16x. To conclude, EWD is a Buy at current levels.