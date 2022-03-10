saje/iStock via Getty Images

On Feb. 15, we got this headline: “620th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income.” Originally from PRNewswire, it read like this:

“Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its board of directors has declared the 620th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. “The dividend amount of $0.2465 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.958 per share, is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for March’s dividend is February 28, 2022.”

Six hundred and twenty monthly dividends in a row. That’s phenomenal!

Plus, it boasts 97 consecutive increases to those dividends. Again, in a row.

And, according to its very thorough website, Realty Income boasts a 4.4% compound annualized dividend growth rate since it first listed on the New York Stock Exchange back in 1994.

That’s the kind of track record I can (and do) get behind.

A Beautiful Blue, Monthly Dividend-Paying Line

I can’t say I was investing in Realty Income back then, unfortunately. I was still busy with my personally owned commercial real estate ('CRE') business of both developing properties and renting them out…

All of which was wiped out in the crash of 2008, as most of you already know.

Some of you will also recall a chart that looks like this:

Realty Income

I know I’ve referenced that performance before. But for those who can’t quite make out the text, the:

Blue line represents an initial $100 invested in Realty Income at its IPO

Grey line represents an initial $100 invested in the equity REIT Index

Green line represents an initial $100 invested in the Dow

Yellow line represents an initial $100 invested in the S&P 500

Black line represents an initial $100 invested in the Nasdaq

As for the impossibly small note at the bottom, that reads: “Assumes dividend reinvestment on the last day of each period.”

Incidentally, even without the dividend – working with its stock price alone – Realty Income is doing better than the major indices listed above. There was a period where it underperformed (during the tech bubble). And it pretty much moved in lockstep between 2002 and early 2009.

But since then, it’s stood out quite nicely overall.

Just not as nicely as when you add in its (consistently reinvested) dividend payouts… which also wouldn’t be as pretty if they were only awarded four times a year instead of 12.

For blue-chip dividend-stock shareholders who know how to hold onto value regardless of market movements, it’s as simple as that. I know that, for many of you, I’m preaching to the choir here.

But for those who only started following me after Jan. 4, let me show you what I’m talking about.

Things That Don’t Change Over Time (Including the Power of Monthly Dividend Companies)

Jan. 4, you see, was the last time I wrote an article that was purely focused on monthly dividend-paying companies. It was titled “2022 Monthly Mailbox Money for Mom.”

I’m pretty sure it made clear how much I appreciate them… despite my caution that “you should never buy a stock just because it pays (12 times a year).”

At that point, it had been a full quarter since I’d written on the topic. On September 25, 2021, I published “3 Sleep Well at Night Monthly Paying REITs for Mom.”

Incidentally, it began like this:

“We’re living in a time of uncertainty on just about every front. “There’s enough international intrigue going on to drive a person insane, for one thing. That’s why I’m confident saying that, no matter what country you’re in, you’re probably dealing with national drama too. “Will they, or won’t they? Can they, or can’t they? Should they, or shouldn’t they?”

Clearly then, not much has ultimately changed in that regard. Fortunately for us though, this remains true too:

“As I wrote in (“3 Monthly Paying, Inflation-Fighting REITs for Mom” in mid-August”(:

“‘It’s not always true that the more of a good thing you get, the better. But (it is true) concerning faithfully paid dividends. “‘The initial amount you receive won’t change if a REIT offers monthly instead of quarterly payments. Yet your ability to make more money does.’ “That’s because your reinvested dividends have just a little more time to add up month by month instead of quarter by quarter. And that ‘little more time’ can add up in big ways year by year and decade by decade.”

That’s certainly been the case with Realty Income as that chart above shows. And the other companies we’ll cover here offer similar potential too.

Monthly Dividend-Paying Company No. 1: STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial (STAG) is an Industrial REIT that owns a portfolio of 544 buildings in 40 states. All added up, that amounts to 109 million square feet of leasable space.

In Q4-21, the company generated core funds from operations (FFO) of $0.51. And that figure was $2.06 for the full year, an increase of 9% over 2020.

STAG’s leverage as of year-end remains near the lower end of the range, which we also like to see. Meanwhile, its net-debt to run-rate adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is 5x.

Our iREIT iQ (quality) score for STAG is 87. This is partially due to its previous steady dividend growth. And it’s also a good indication of more of the same going forward.

Its compound annual growth rate ('CAGR') from 2021 to 2021 is 3.3%. More recently, growth has slowed to 1% CAGR in 2017-2021.

However, its payout ratio widened to 71% based on FFO in Q4-21.

We purchased shares for the Durable Income Portfolio in 2015. And we’ve continued adding to it over the years.

That growing stake has returned 16% annually since inception.

At last check, shares were trading at $39.15 with a p/FFO multiple of 18.1x. Its dividend yield is now 3.7%, and we’re waiting to buy more on a pullback.

For now though, it’s a hold.

FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Company No. 2: Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land (LAND) is a farming REIT that owns 164 farms amounting to about 113,000 acres across 15 states. Considering global trends, that’s an instantly interesting business model.

As of Q4-21, LAND boasted a 100% occupancy rate based on gross acreage to a diversified set of tenants. The farms were leased to 85 different tenants who, collectively, were growing more than 60 different types of crops.

Also as of year’s end, the weighted-average term to maturity on LAND’s notes and bonds payable was 9.8 years. Its weighted-average remaining fixed-price term of borrowings, meanwhile, was 5.6 years. And its expected weighted-average effective interest rate over that term was 3.36%.

When it first went public in 2013, LAND’s farmland was valued at $75 million. Today, that’s grown to around $1.4 billion.

Also, since its initial public offering ('IPO'), LAND has paid out 105 consecutive monthly dividends to common stockholders and operating partnership ('OP') unitholders. That amounts to more than 27 quarters in a row.

It’s also increased its common distribution rate 24x for a total increase of 50.7%.

That’s all extremely attractive. However, as viewed below, shares are pricey these days.

They’re trading at $32.47 with a p/AFFO multiple of 47x. And LAND’s dividend yield is now 1.7%, validating the fact that this monthly payer is priced for perfection.

As such, this REIT is a Sell (due to valuation).

FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Company No. 3: LTC Properties

Next up is LTC Properties (LTC), a healthcare REIT that owns 193 properties in 28 states. Its skilled nursing portfolio takes up47.2% of its holdings while assisted living facilities account for 51.4%.

Admittedly, LTC has been challenged due to COVID-19, which has strained its operators’ client base and therefore earnings. However, occupancy is increasing due to private rates going up and pent-up demand for needs-based care.

That probably won’t be enough to see a big change in rent deferrals and abatements this current quarter. But the REIT does anticipate providing some amount of relief until occupancy gains become more permanent.

In its Q4 earnings call last month, CEO Wendy Simpson said:

“We continue to have an active and healthy pipeline moving into 2022, the value of which is just north of $110 million, including a $25 million transaction we expect to close by the end of the month.”

As for its current portfolio, Simpson specifically mentioned one of its struggling tenants, Anthem, which has made:

“...considerable progress since we first reported their challenges in 2017… In 2020, Anthem paid us annual rent of $9.9 million, increasing to $10.8 million in 2021. Our expectation is that they will continue to pay annual rent of $10.8 million in 2022.”

The company is also expanding its footprint, which LTC sees as another good sign.

This REIT has always maintained a solid balance sheet, which – despite its continuing woes – helped it keep a $0.19 monthly dividend during Q4-21. And its funds available for distribution ('FAD') payout ratio fell from 94% for the year to 93% in Q4-21.

Based on Q4-21 investment activity and assumed rent payments from the former senior care and senior lifestyle portfolios, LTC expects that figure will continue to decline toward its target of 80% by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Given the improvements we’ve seen, we’re increasing our buy below target to $36.00, which means we’re also upgrading LTC from a Hold to a Buy.

Shares are trading at $34.84 with a p/FFO multiple of 15.4x. The dividend yield is 6.5%, and analysts forecast growth of 16% in 2022.

FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Company No. 4: SL Green

SL Green (SLG) is a pure-play New York City-based office REIT with 73 buildings totaling 34.9 million square feet. That includes ownership interests in:

26.9 million square feet of Manhattan buildings

7.1 million square feet of secured debt and preferred equity investments.

Companies continue to see offices as the central and necessary hub of business activity. So there’s an obvious bull case to be made here, rooted in expectations of a rapid recovery and New York's extraordinary resiliency.

We like its growth profile, highlighted by new development and the recently opened One Vanderbilt skyscraper. Analysts are forecasting 3% growth in 2022 and 8% in 2023.

With that said, SLG is not for the weak due to its Manhattan concentration. Plus, its adjusted FFO (AFFO)-based payout ratio is now 120%.

Given its tighter payout ratio, we’re selling shares in both the Cash Is King and Durable Income portfolios. SLG is now a Hold.

FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Company No. 5: Agree Realty

Last but not least, Agree Realty (ADC) is a net-lease REIT that owns more than 1,400 properties.

Sixty-seven percent of its portfolio is made up of investment-grade tenants, which gives it stability. Moreover, in 2021, ADC achieved several notable milestones, including record investment activity of $1.43 billion.

That surpassed 2020’s volume in 2020.

At the end of Q4-21, ADC had over $1.4 billion in liquidity from:

Cash on hand

A largely undrawn revolver

Almost $520 million of net proceeds available

It also has significant liquidity, more than $800 million of hedge capital, and a robust pipeline.

At year’s end, ADC’s total debt to enterprise value was approximately 24.5%. And fixed-charge coverage, which includes principal amortization and its preferred dividend, remained at a company record of 5.2x.

Building on its nearly 10% AFFO per-share growth in 2021, ADC believes it can generate high single-digit growth this year. Combine that with a cheap share price of $63.26 and a 4.3% yield…

And you’re staring at possible 12-month returns of around 20% since shares are trading 10% below our buy below target.

FAST Graphs

In Conclusion…

You might be surprised that I didn’t include Realty Income as an official recommendation or non-recommendation up above. After all, I write about the company a lot.



iREIT

But it’s exactly because I write about the company a lot – and used it for my introductory segments – that I left it out of the list.

With that said, here’s what I wrote about it on March 4:

“Advantage No. 1 is its scale. Realty Income owns 11,136 properties across 50 states, Spain and the U.K. Its exceptionally diversified platform consists of 1,000 clients operating in 60 industries. “As such, it boasts: “Portfolio optimization (leveraging its 53+ year history and accrued portfolio data)… “Disciplined creativity (selectively pursuing large-scale sale-leasebacks without concentration risks)… “Calculated consolidation (taking advantage of attractive acquisition opportunities).”

It was a Buy “back then” and it’s an even better Buy today.

FAST Graphs

