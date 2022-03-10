Tashi-Delek/E+ via Getty Images

One of the challenges in the insurance sector is that companies price policies based upon forecasted losses, and if those losses exceed expectations, it takes time for rate corrections to patch the gap. That's even more true in the auto insurance space, where regulation can lead to longer gaps between actual loss experiences and rate changes (particularly when companies push for higher rates).

In a nutshell, that remains the biggest challenge for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) today.

Kemper saw even worse claims losses in the second half of 2022 than I'd expected, and the outlook for the next couple of years is pressured by rising claims severity and what will likely prove to be some sluggishness on the rate side, particularly in California. That all has contributed to a very weak stock since my last update. Although I do think Kemper can get back to more typical profitability in 2024 and the shares remain undervalued in the meantime, it's hard to find a catalyst for the shares without better-than-expected improvement in rates or losses.

Tough Results As Claims Costs Spike

Kemper has continued to underperform relative to sell-side expectations as claims costs continue to rise on increasing frequency (more car accidents) and increasing severity (the cost of claims), with severity being driven by a host of inflationary factors, including healthcare and repair costs.

Net written premiums in the property & casualty (or P&C) business rose 15% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, with the Specialty business (non-standard auto and commercial auto) up 18%, including a 29% increase in commercial net written premiums. Preferred (auto and homeowner) declined 1%, and the face value of in-force life policies increased 3%.

Revenue increased 10% on an adjusted basis, or 7% on a reported basis, including gains/impairments. The primary drivers, net premiums earned and net investment income, increased 12% and 6%, respectively, with a 14% increase in P&C made up of a 17% reported increase in Specialty and a 4% decline in Preferred.

Overall claims payouts increased nearly 50% in the fourth quarter, with an underlying core loss ratio of 96% versus a bit less than 70% a year ago. Expenses remain relatively low (below 22% of net earned premiums), but expense leverage can't offset that sort of increase in claims costs.

Looking at the business lines, non-standard auto posted a 102% core loss ratio versus 71% a year ago and a long-term average of around 75%. Preferred auto posted a 95% core loss ratio versus 73% a year ago and a long-term trend in the low 70%s. Commercial auto came in at 79% versus a year-ago level of 66% (long-term averages aren't relevant here, as the business was previously quite small), and homeowners were 43% versus 50% a year ago. Losses also remain elevated in the small life business, with a benefit ratio of 71% versus a long-term average in the mid-60%s, with elevated mortality tied to COVID-19.

Underwriting income reversed a year-ago profit of $71M to a $226M loss, with the P&C business down $320M to a loss of $220M, including a $288M reversal in the Specialty business to a loss of $194M. Operating income fell more than $236M to a $113M loss, while book value declined 10% as reported and 17% on an adjusted tangible book basis.

Moving On Rates, But It's Not A Unilateral Decision

Insurance is regulated at the state level, and there can be considerable state-to-state differences. California is more than 50% of Kemper's business and one of the harder states to work with, with companies having to work harder to justify rate increases and those rate increases usually coming at a slower pace than other states.

Right now, the simple reality is that rates in the auto insurance market, and particularly non-standard, just aren't adequate relative to the level of claims. Management has filed for 8% increases on 57% of its book for Q4'21 and 7% increases on 60% of its book in Q1'22, but that won't hit the results immediately. States like Florida and Texas have been more understanding of the current realities in the market, allowing for double-digit rate increases, but regulators in California have pushed back. I'd also note that 2022 is an election year for the insurance commissioner in California.

It's hard to know exactly when and how much rate relief Kemper will get in California, but there are steps the company is taking now to improve its position. Management can change rating classes, tighten payment terms, and walk away from business, and management has estimated that these actions can cover a third or more of the gap.

Longer term, if rates in markets like California aren't adequate, the market will respond and insurers will leave the market. Looking at the situation more broadly, this situation could produce some longer-term benefits for Kemper; prior to the pandemic, non-standard auto was seeing an influx of new competitors drawn in by attractive-looking returns, but I suspect many of the smaller and/or less-committed players are likely to reconsider whether it's a market they want to be in for the long term.

The Outlook

I continue to believe that Kemper is a fundamentally sound non-standard auto underwriter, with growing opportunities in areas like commercial auto and some opportunities to further restructure and reposition its preferred auto/homeowner businesses (less head-to-head competition with the likes of Allstate (ALL), Progressive (PGR), Travelers (TRV) and the like, where it has no real competitive advantage). A question that remains, though, particularly in light of this post-pandemic downturn is whether this is a business that is just fundamentally more cyclical and will always remain more prone to higher highs and lower lows across the cycle.

With 2022 likely to be another year of loss and only partial recovery in 2023, my earnings estimates for those years are much lower now. I've also taken a more conservative approach to modeling further down the line, including higher loss assumptions on persistently higher claims severity. Once the business normalizes in 2024 and beyond, I expect mid-to-high single-digit core earnings growth, but that risk of persistent elevated cyclicality remains for now.

The Bottom Line

I believe Kemper is priced for low double-digit long-term total annualized returns, and I believe the shares are undervalued below the mid-$60s. I also believe, though, that there aren't too many near-term catalysts to shift sentiment. Higher gas prices may reduce the frequency of accidents (people driving less often), and management's non-rate actions may help more than I expect, but I'm not getting my hopes too high on either as short-term drivers.

I do think there are better days ahead for this insurance company, but investors considering this as a turnaround/contrarian play should understand that it could take a while longer to fix the fundamental gap between current rates and current claims experience, and that situation will weigh on earnings a while longer.