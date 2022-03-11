Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Like so many technology names, shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) have not received much loving as of lately, despite a bolt-on deal as of recent as well as a buyback program.

My last take on AppLovin dates back to April of last year, when the company went public, as I concluded that the company has seen strong growth, albeit aided by acquisitions which left me wondering about the organic pace of growth. I must say that I am positively surprised about the operational performance of the company since the offering last year, which together with a retreat in the share price has created a situation which starts to look quite compelling here.

Former Take

AppLovin aims to grow the mobile app ecosystem by allowing mobile developers to succeed. These software solutions provide tools for mobile developers to automate and optimize marketing, monetization and other aspects of applications.

At the time of the offering, that is April of last year, the company was supportive of 6 billion mobile app installments for its end developers. Acquisitions of applications and partnerships have fueled growth, as the scale is key, yet the growth pace was hard to read into given deal-making efforts.

In fact, the company has made some 15 deals since 2018, at a combined cost of a billion, as the company announced a big acquisition just ahead of the public offering. This came as the company reached a deal to acquire German-based Adjust in a billion deal, weeks ahead of the offering.

The company went public at $80 per share as 358 million shares outstanding gave the company a $28.6 billion equity valuation, or $28.2 million operating asset valuation. The numbers were hard to read into as the company generated $483 million in sales in 2018 on which it posted operating profits equal to 50% of sales. Revenues more than doubled to $994 million in 2019, yet operating profits fell to $195 million.

Revenues rose further to $1.45 billion in 2020, up some 45% as profitability turned into a $62 million operating loss, albeit that limited profits were posted if we adjust for $83 million in lease modification and acquisition-related costs. The Adjust deal was set to add some hundred million in revenues, as the resulting 10 times sales multiple looked reasonable as AppLovin traded around 20 times earnings at the time. The issue is that Adjust posts losses similar to its own revenue base, making 2021 likely a very challenging year in terms of profitability.

Promising was that the fourth quarter revenue run rate of 2020 came in at $2 billion while shares fell to $61 on the first day of trading, reducing the valuation to $22 billion. This makes that the sales multiple collapsed to 11 times sales which looks compelling, yet I had concerns on the back of increasing losses, risk on the reliance of App stores (and their policies and connectivity), competition and changes in the competitive field. I furthermore feared that most of the revenue base was not too recurring, as these concerns left me to err on the cautious side, despite the potential.

Volatility Rules The Day

Since shares started trading at $60 in April last year, shares have seen quite some volatility, hitting a high above $110 in November, but now having fallen to just $46 per share, near their lows. Soon after the IPO, the company posted first quarter results with revenues up 132% to $604 million as operating profits came in at $11 million. Second quarter sales rose 97% to $669 million as operating profits improved further to $35 million, quite encouraging.

In October, the company acquired the MoPub business from Twitter (TWTR) in a billion deal. Momentum continued as third quarter sales were up 90% to $727 million, with organic growth up 58% with GAAP operating profits coming in at $45 million.

In February, the company posted its fourth quarter results with quarterly revenues up 56% to $793 million as organic growth slowed down to 25%. Full year sales nearly doubled to $2.79 billion on which real GAAP operating profits of $150 million were reported, that is even after charging $438 million in amortization charges already!

The 388 million shares have now fallen to $46, for a $17.8 billion equity valuation, or $18.5 billion enterprise value if we factor in net debt load following recent deal-making. This has reduced the sales multiple to less than 7 times sales as the company is very profitable again.

For 2022, the company sees sales at a midpoint of $3.7 billion and further margin gains, which looks quite encouraging, reducing forward sales multiples to 4-5 times revenues, as likely realistic earnings are set to be reported as well. To provide some further impetus to the business and its shares, the company has been active on the front again. The company has reached a deal to acquire Wurl, a software platform in the connected TV market, in a $430 million deal. The company furthermore announced a three-quarters of a billion share buyback program.

Based on the 2022 results, I think that shares traded around 35 times realistic earnings in 2021, with likely rapid earnings growth seen in 2022, which starts to look quite compelling.

Concluding Remark

Truth is that I see a real roadmap for revenues to rise in a rapid fashion as realistic earnings could easily rise to three-quarters of a billion, resulting in a 20 times forward earnings multiple, all while the growth of the business is quite solid. Hence, the operational excellence of the business is quite impressive, certainly on the bottom line margin front, and certainly versus many technology names.

Hence, AppLovin starts to look quite interesting here, as it might very well be time to allocate a small position here.