Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 16-31, 2022

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price(11 Mar) Yield 5-YrDGR Pay-out PayDate Ex-Div Date: 03/16 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 03/15) First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 5 $39.20 2.65% 4.4% 0.26 03/31 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 11 $46.98 3.75% 12.1% 0.44 03/31 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 15 $158.05 0.81% 5.9% 0.32 03/31 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 10 $25.03 2.08% 19.4% 0.13 03/31 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5 $15.99 1.85% 11.1% 0.025 03/31 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 14 $44.64 1.95% 1.2% 0.218 03/31 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 13 $40.84 3.13% 3.2% 0.32 03/31 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 7 $20.50 3.90% 12.0% 0.2 03/31 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 9 $126.36 1.20% 14.2% 0.38 03/31 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 10 $20.15 5.76% 4.3% 0.29 04/14 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 6 $19.58 1.23% 32.0% 0.06 03/31 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 5 $156.81 0.77% 0.0% 0.3 03/31 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 18 $42.81 1.49% 10.5% 0.16 03/31 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 8 $47.49 2.86% 22.4% 0.34 04/01 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12 $30.48 2.76% 5.9% 0.21 03/31 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 7 $18.64 2.15% 9.0% 0.1 03/30 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 19 $151.47 1.72% 7.0% 0.65 03/31 The Western Union Company (WU) 7 $17.21 5.46% 8.0% 0.235 03/31 Ex-Div Date: 03/17 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 03/16) ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) 5 $8.29 3.62% 0.0% 0.075 03/29 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 10 $37.43 1.98% 24.2% 0.185 04/07 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 28 $184.76 0.86% 5.0% 0.395 04/01 Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 23 $28.85 2.22% 7.5% 0.16 04/08 Chubb Limited (CB) 29 $201.91 1.58% 3.0% 0.8 04/08 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 62 $121.69 2.27% 5.6% 0.69 04/15 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 8 $63.71 1.66% 11.1% 0.265 03/30 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 8 $107.62 1.81% 21.5% 0.488 03/25 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 12 $32.38 3.58% 5.9% 0.29 04/04 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 12 $14.72 4.21% 15.9% 0.155 04/01 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 9 $147.83 2.14% 8.5% 0.79 03/31 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 12 $34.06 3.41% 3.9% 0.29 03/31 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 24 $44.64 3.06% 8.4% 0.341 04/15 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 5 $29.52 0.81% 0.0% 0.06 04/08 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 11 $87.55 1.32% -3.9% 0.29 04/05 Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) 8 $23.89 4.02% 3.0% 0.24 03/31 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 49 $142.07 1.58% 1.9% 0.56 04/04 Ex-Div Date: 03/18 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 03/17) Albany International Corp. (AIN) 5 $84.09 1.00% 3.6% 0.21 04/07 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 12 $126.97 2.79% 10.2% 0.885 04/15 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 8 $21.48 2.98% 4.4% 0.16 03/31 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 13 $51.45 2.18% 9.0% 0.28 04/01 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 37 $59.11 4.77% 1.5% 0.705 03/31 Ex-Div Date: 03/21 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 03/18) Amphenol Corporation (APH) 11 $73.61 1.09% 17.0% 0.2 04/13 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 13 $577.85 2.84% 42.7% 4.1 03/31 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 18 $153.17 1.65% 9.3% 0.633 04/12 Ex-Div Date: 03/22 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 03/21) Bank First Corporation (BFC) 9 $70.60 1.25% 7.6% 0.22 04/06 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) 5 $180.86 1.02% 20.7% 0.46 04/22 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 11 $14.63 6.15% 4.1% 0.075 03/31 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8 $35.85 1.52% 1.8% 0.046 03/31 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10 $56.47 3.83% 27.9% 0.54 04/06 Ex-Div Date: 03/23 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 03/22) Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 19 $94.59 3.72% 20.1% 0.88 04/14 BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) 5 $22.91 4.02% 0.0% 0.23 04/07 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 10 $27.97 5.86% 8.9% 0.41 04/07 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 14 $88.87 5.63% 3.5% 1.25 04/12 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 5 $27.13 5.31% 0.0% 0.36 04/07 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 5 $123.05 0.55% 0.0% 4 04/07 Ex-Div Date: 03/24 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 03/23) British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) 6 $39.86 7.43% 6.1% 0.741 05/09 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 6 $77.63 0.77% 16.5% 0.19 04/25 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 8 $262.52 0.38% 8.1% 0.25 04/29 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 18 $76.30 2.15% 11.3% 0.41 04/08 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 9 $20.64 2.13% 9.0% 0.11 04/08 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 20 $118.14 2.67% 5.4% 0.79 04/06 IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 7 $22.65 1.55% 15.2% 0.175 04/15 Medtronic plc (MDT) 45 $103.82 2.43% 8.2% 0.63 04/22 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 13 $50.48 7.13% 8.4% 0.9 04/29 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 16 $54.10 3.18% 6.2% 0.43 04/18 Sempra Energy (SRE) 18 $154.21 2.97% 7.8% 1.145 04/15 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 12 $68.71 1.98% 10.7% 0.34 04/08 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 11 $48.77 1.03% 6.8% 0.125 04/08 Ex-Div Date: 03/25 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 03/24) CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 9 $90.18 2.31% 11.1% 0.52 04/08 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 5 $36.01 2.44% 0.0% 0.22 04/13 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 9 $34.30 1.75% 13.9% 0.15 04/11 Ex-Div Date: 03/29 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 03/28) TowneBank (TOWN) 11 $31.32 2.55% 8.9% 0.2 04/08 Ex-Div Date: 03/30 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 03/29) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 6 $14.89 8.87% 4.9% 0.33 04/14 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 11 $15.08 4.53% 10.0% 0.171 04/14 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 12 $188.43 2.44% 6.8% 1.15 04/15 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 11 $241.12 2.64% 3.3% 1.59 04/15 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 19 $51.63 3.33% 3.4% 0.43 04/18 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 29 $78.33 1.84% 13.6% 0.36 04/15 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 42 $27.26 4.26% 8.8% 0.29 04/14 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 13 $166.17 2.26% 2.8% 0.94 04/18 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 6 $146.13 0.49% 6.4% 0.18 04/14 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 12 $269.73 0.30% 20.1% 0.2 05/02 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10 $78.93 2.00% 13.1% 0.395 04/29 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 11 $187.03 2.35% 8.0% 1.1 04/14 Edison International (EIX) 19 $64.79 4.32% 6.3% 0.7 04/30 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 28 $336.02 2.62% 5.5% 2.2 04/14 First Bancorp (FBNC) 5 $43.52 2.02% 20.1% 0.22 04/25 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 6 $27.00 4.93% 1.9% 0.333 04/14 FMC Corporation (FMC) 5 $123.27 1.72% 24.5% 0.53 04/21 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 10 $57.73 2.04% 7.3% 0.295 04/18 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 6 $134.05 0.60% 15.7% 0.203 04/07 Humana Inc. (HUM) 11 $426.12 0.74% 26.3% 0.788 04/29 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 59 $203.86 2.39% 14.5% 1.22 04/14 ORIX Corporation (IX) 6 $92.64 3.70% 12.0% 39 06/07 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 5 $73.29 2.84% -3.8% 0.52 04/13 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 11 $22.70 4.23% 10.0% 0.24 04/07 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 27 $125.69 1.78% 9.8% 0.56 04/15 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 9 $59.12 2.37% 13.1% 0.35 04/14 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 5 $395.74 0.76% 24.6% 0.75 04/15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) 5 $6.03 3.95% 6.9% 14.5 06/30 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 52 $66.89 2.72% 2.4% 0.455 04/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 19 $64.75 3.40% 3.8% 0.55 05/02 Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) 5 $101.40 1.89% 13.4% 0.48 04/14 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 49 $135.25 1.48% 2.7% 0.5 05/11 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 17 $154.93 0.85% 11.3% 0.33 04/14 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 9 $68.84 1.83% 12.2% 0.315 04/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 9 $39.52 3.70% 0.9% 0.122 04/18 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 12 $72.12 1.89% 13.2% 0.34 04/15 Stantec Inc. (STN) 6 $49.65 1.04% 8.9% 0.18 04/18 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 6 $176.44 2.00% 5.0% 0.88 04/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 29 $247.77 1.12% 10.6% 0.695 04/29 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) 5 $14.43 5.50% -0.6% 90 06/30 TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 6 $54.68 4.99% 10.0% 0.9 04/29 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 8 $77.83 1.28% 18.5% 0.5 04/20 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) 6 $220.73 1.49% 3.0% 0.82 04/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 25 $79.70 5.30% 1.4% 1.057 04/14 Ex-Div Date: 03/31 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 03/30) The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 26 $43.90 1.64% 2.4% 0.18 04/22 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 40 $219.38 2.95% 11.8% 1.62 05/09 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 16 $68.87 3.14% 5.2% 0.54 05/02 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 27 $52.57 3.73% 2.5% 0.491 04/15 CubeSmart (CUBE) 13 $48.84 3.52% 10.0% 0.43 04/18 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 9 $260.55 0.55% 1.4% 0.36 04/29 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 20 $137.18 1.02% 10.3% 0.35 04/14 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 19 $126.54 1.45% 7.4% 0.46 04/14 State Street Corporation (STT) 11 $82.09 2.78% 13.4% 0.57 04/11 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 52 $77.82 2.42% 8.2% 0.47 04/22

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and effective system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

Assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates allows us to screen for the highest-quality candidates. This week, seven stocks have quality scores of 22 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Four stocks are trading at discounted valuations below the fair value range (APD, BMY, ITW, and MDT), while three stocks are fairly valued as they are trading within the fair value range (CB, SYK,and WMT).

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Five of this week's candidates have 3-year TTRs above 10% but only one of those also has 1-year TTRs that exceed its 3-year TTRs (CB).

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Two candidates yield more than 2.5% (APD,and BMY), and three candidates have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10% (APD, ITW, and SYK).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We haven't focused on Dividend Champion CB before, so let's do so this week.

Chubb Limited is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company with operations in more than 50 countries. The company offers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. CB was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

CB is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):

The stock yields 1.58% at $201.91 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 3.0%. Over the past 10 years, CB underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

CB delivered total returns of 250% versus SPY's 261%, a margin of 0.96-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, CB's underperformance is worse, in this case by a margin of 0.68-to-1. CB's total returns over this period were 428% versus SPY's 628%.

Here is a chart showing CB's dividend growth history through the end of 2021:

Portfolio-Insight.com

CB's dividend is growing slowly but the growth is clearly decelerating. We can see this by dividing the 5-year dividend growth rate by the 10-year counterpart, 3.02 ÷ 11.93 = 0.25. A ratio below 1.00 indicates a deceleration of the dividend growth rate.

The company's EPS history is depicted below. Earnings have recovered nicely since the COVID-19 pandemic-induced drop of 28% in FY 2020:

Portfolio-Insight.com

CB's payout ratio of 25% is "low for P&C insurers", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

CB's dividend is considered Very Safe (Dividend Safety Score of 99) and the company has plenty of room to increase its dividend!

Let's now consider CB's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($3.20) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.05%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $156 based on CB's dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $178, CFRA's FV is $209, Finbox.com's FV is $233, and Simply Wall St's FV is $358. That's quite a range!

My own FV estimate of CB is $199.

If we ignore the lowest and highest of these estimates, the average of the remaining estimates is $205. Given the stock's current share price of $201.91, it would appear that CB is trading at a small discount of about 1.5%.

Conclusion: CB is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading about 1.5% above my fair value. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discounted valuation relative to my fair value estimate. This puts my Buy Below price at $199 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $179 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending CB or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.