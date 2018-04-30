adamkaz/iStock via Getty Images

Calling all my college basketball fans!

Though even if you're not one, I'd encourage you to read on. Skip these introductory segments if you want. But I think the rest of the article will be well worth your while.

As the NCAA's March Madness 2022 begins, I'm reminded of its history, particularly the part involving the "Fab Five."

I'm sure I'll get comments down below if I don't address the University of Michigan's basketball scandal. So, yes, the Fab 5 is too often only associated with that gambling ring.

However, that shouldn't detract from Jimmy King, Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Ray Jackson, and Juwan Howard's on-court performance in the early '90s. As Carl Martin writes in The Booster:

"Time may heal wounds, but it has not diminished the notoriety of the University of Michigan's Fab Five. The aura surrounding that iconic quintet eclipses the individual members of college basketball's most famous recruiting class… "These five young, African-American, hip-hop-flavored freshmen were unleashed on an unsuspecting basketball world. They would leave the game drastically different from the way they found it. "As a quintet, they were together only two years. But that was all the time they needed to refashion the college hoops landscape."

Without a doubt, these young men helped give University of Michigan the best team they ever had. I'd even go so far as to say they were one of the best the NCAA has ever seen.

Period.

Breaking the Mold Fab Five Style

For the record, the book excerpts both above and below were published with permission by Detroit Free Press in 2018. Also for the record, its full title is The Booster: How Ed Martin, The Fab Five, and the ballers from the 'hood' exposed the hypocrisy of a billion-dollar industry.

Here's a bit more of it:

"By becoming NCAA championship finalists as both freshmen and sophomores, the Fab Five obliterated the age-old basketball gospel that a team can't win with five newcomer starters. And with their baggy shorts and black socks, they revolutionized basketball's dress code. Overnight, they reduced snug uniforms to laughable fashion relics. "Of course, the college basketball world had been transformed into a multi-billion-dollar cash machine long before King, Rose, Jackson, Webber, and Howard ever took court together. Nevertheless, the impact of the prized quintet penetrated deep into the NCAA's bottom line. It took merely one game for the collegiate sports industry to recognize just how lucrative the Fab Five could become."

They never won a championship, it must be stated. But, man, did they know how to play.

Take Chris Webber alone, who was the #1 recruit in the class of 1991 and an instant starter for Michigan that fall. During the season, as www.lineups.com records, he made a Big Ten-leading 340 rebounds and a Big Ten-Leading 54 steals.

In addition:

"He averaged a double-double per game with 15.5 PPG and 10.0 RPG, which helped lead the Wolverines to the National Championship. Webber won the Big Ten Rookie of the Year award as well as the USBWA Freshman of the Year. For his efforts in the NCAA tournament, he was voted to the 1992 NCAA All-Tournament."

And again, that was just his freshman year. His sophomore year was even better.

Let's Shoot and Score With Some "Swisher" REITs

Webber wouldn't play a third year at Wisconsin.

He received over $200,000 from a local booster while playing basketball for Michigan, and he as a result he was convicted of perjury and banned from any affiliation with the Michigan program (until 2013).

He went pro before finishing college, which I won't go into detail about here (other to say, he had a terrific career, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021).

Suffice it to say though that he stood out. Just like the Fab Five real estate investment trusts (REITs) I've compiled here.

You may have read my "March REIT Madness: 3 Primetime Performers" article on March 15.

With that said, I'm including three real estate investment trusts below that made that list.

Now, you might find an overlap or two between that list and the one below.

At the same time, there are too many great REITs out there to talk about - especially during a time like this when everything is so chaotic.

That's another thing I addressed in the initial article: all the issues going on right now. It's overwhelming, but it doesn't need to be. Not from a financial standpoint, anyway.

There are still good companies out there throwing great shots, as it were. Maybe they're not as flashy as the NCAA Fab Five I wrote about above.

But they're still winning left and right, as I'll show you below.

Fab Pick 1: Innovative Industrial (IIPR)

The first of the "Fab 5" is Innovative Industrial, a cannabis REIT that owns 105 properties in 19 states. The portfolio contains over 7.9 million square feet with a weighted average lease term of 16.6 years.

IIPR recently announced a dividend increase of almost 17%, boosting its quarterly payment from $1.50 per share to $1.75 per share. And of course this dividend bump was due to continued earnings growth, or AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) per share.

Source: iREIT on Alpha

Since the company IPO'd (n 2016) AFFO per share has grown by a whopping 83% CAGR and in 2021 earnings (AFFO/sh) grew by 33%. Analysts estimate the company could grow by another 31% in 2022.

In an exclusive iREIT on Alpha interview, IIPR's CFO, Catherine Hastings told me,

"…we just are really so proud of that strong balance sheet position. We believe one of the strongest in the REIT industry with no secured debt, and our only debt has no maturities this year, or next year, we have a $300 million bond that doesn't mature until 2026. And our total debt to gross assets is only 15%. So we believe it's really a truly remarkable balance sheet that sets us up well for anything in the future and I have been really proud of what we've been able to accomplish."

What's slowing this hot cannabis down then?

YCharts / Seeking Alpha

More competition perhaps?

A number of new entrants to the REIT sector, as we are now covering AFC Gamma (AFCG), a mortgage REIT, and NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP), an equity REIT that's traded OTC.

However, the biggest competitor that's looming are the Federal banks, that are now not allowed to lend to cannabis, which has made REITs like IIPR one of the few games in town.

At some point, we believe spreads will narrow, as more capital enters the space, yet IIPR continues to deliver value by making investments in its addressable market - 37 states and DC have legalized cannabis for medical-use, and 18 states and DC have legalized cannabis for adult-use.

The pullback in share price has made this "Fab 5" pick even more fabulous, as shares now trade at $204.55 with a P/AFFO of 28.8x. To put that into context, IIPR was trading at 56x in 2019 and 43x in 202, and now shares have become attractive' largely due to the potential for Federal legalization.

The recent dividend increase is a confidence booster, and we are modeling shares to return ~40% over the next 12 months. The dividend yield is 3.4% and the analyst growth estimate (of 31%) and multiple expansion paves the way for this "Fab 5" pick to deliver something special.

FAST Graphs

Fab Pick 2: NETSTREIT (NTST)

Our next "Fab 5" pick is NETSTREIT, a net lease REIT that IPO'd in 2020, and currently has a portfolio of around 300 properties in which over 85% of the portfolio consists of investment grade tenants, or tenants with an investment grade profile (the highest % in the net lease sector).

In just around two years, NTST has grown its portfolio by an average of $101 million per quarter and now has a market cap of around $1 billion. To fund that steady growth NTST has maintained strict financial discipline, at year end the balance sheet had total debt of $239 million outstanding of which $175 million was from its fully hedge term loan with a remaining balance from the revolving line of credit.

Source: iREIT on Alpha

NTST has no debt maturities until the maturity of the revolver in December 2023, which is subject to a one-year extension option. The net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.2x at year end (below the targeted leverage range of 4.5x to 5.5x).

For Q4-21 NTST reported net income of $0.05, core FFO of $0.25 and AFFO of $0.27 per diluted share, and for the full year 2021, the company reported net income of $0.08, core FFO of $0.87, and AFFO of $0.94 per diluted share. In NTST's January business update it established a 2022 AFFO per share guidance in the range of $1.13 to $1.17 per share.

NTST grew AFF) by around 36% in 2021 and analysts are forecasting more impressive growth of 21% in 2022. Shares are now trading at $21.91 per share with a dividend yield of 3.7%. NTST's equity yield is now around 4.4% and the payout ratio is around 80%, which means the company should boost its dividend substantially this year.

Given its small size, NTST should be able to move the needle, especially is the company continues to acquire around $100 mm every quarter. As you can see below, we updated our forecast for 2022 which reflects a total return target of 30%.

FAST Graphs

Fab Pick 3: Agree Realty (ADC)

Our next "Fab 5" pick is Agree Realty, a standout net lease REIT that owns 1,404 properties in 49 states. If you would have asked me about ADC over a decade ago I would have told you that this Michigan-based REIT should be on the "bracket buster" list; however, over the years the company has transformed itself from an ugly duckling into a beautiful SWAN.

In 2009 ADC owned just 56 free-standing properties that included 18 Borders (18) and 12 shopping centers. After Borders filed bankruptcy, ADC went to work to build a much more defensive portfolio with a majority of investment grade tenants (67% today).

Source: iREIT on Alpha

In addition, the diversification is much stronger these days, as ADC has enhanced its durability with ground leases (182 properties) that represents 14.3% of ABR (with a weighted average lease term of 12 years).

ADC also has a much stronger balance sheet, now with over $1.4 billion in liquidity, including cash on hand, a largely undrawn revolver and almost $520 million of net proceeds (equity offering). The company has investment grade issuer ratings (Baa2 / BBB) and a Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of 5.2x. Also at year end, total debt to enterprise value was approximately 24.5%.

As demonstrated by these metrics, ADC's balance sheet remains a consistent source of strength for the company as it continues to navigate uncertainty in the capital markets.

ADC's Core FFO in Q4-21 was $0.92 per share and $3.58 per share for full year 2021, representing 10.2% and 10.9% year-over-year increases respectively. AFFO per share was $0.91 for Q4-21 and $3.51 for the full year, representing 9.2% and 9.7% year-over-year increases respectively.

Analysts forecasting earnings (AFFO per share) to grow by 8% in 2022 which should provide the company with plenty of fuel to boost its dividend. Shares are now trading at $64.05 with a P/AFFO multiple of 17.9x (5-year average is 20.3x) and dividend yield of 4.3%. As viewed below, we forecast shares to return ~20% over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Fab Pick 4: Realty Income (O)

Our next "Fab 5" pick is Realty Income, aka "the monthly dividend" that owns over 11,100 properties and is one of 65 companies in the elite S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® Index that has generated 4.4% compound annual dividend growth rate since 1994 (and 114 dividend increases).

O has one of the most diversified portfolios in the REIT sector as the company utilizes its fortress balance sheet and access to a low-cost to fund its best-in-class portfolio. The net lease king leverages its 53+ year history and trove of portfolio data to capitalize on unique insights driven by predictive analytics.

Source: iREIT on Alpha

This is meaningful since the O is able to selectively pursue large-scale sale-leaseback or portfolio transaction opportunities without creating financing contingencies or concentration risks. One example is the announcement that O is venturing into the gaming sector by acquiring Encore Boston Harbor (Encore) Resort and Casino for $1.7 billion (5.9% initial cap rate). I explained recently, how this acquisition will widen the moat and generate more dividend power in the years ahead.

O also maintains a strong balance sheet (one of just around a dozen REITs rated A3/A- or higher), and entered 2022 from a position of strength with a net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAR of 5.3x.

Subsequent to year-end, the company issued $500 million in sterling-denominated senior unsecured notes, pricing 5-year and 20-year notes at a blended all-in yield of 2.28%, with a weighted average term of 12.5 years.

More telling, O's share price has gone nowhere since the company closed on the VEREIT portfolio, although the portfolio is much stronger, and O has refinancing ("VER") opportunities that will dive accretion.

Shares are now trading at $66.88 with a P/AFFO of 18.3x (5-year average is 19.3x) and dividend yield of 4.4%. Analysts are forecasting AFFO per share by 9% in 2022 and we're modeling shares to return ~20% over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Fab Pick 5: VICI Properties (VICI)

Our last "Fab 5" pick is VICI Properties, a gaming REIT that owns gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. VICI's national, geographically diverse portfolio currently consists of 28 market leading properties, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas and the Venetian Resort, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Subsequent to the closing of the MGM Growth (MGP) transaction (that should occur in the first half of 2022) VICI have 43 market leading properties, 10 of which will be located on the Las Vegas Strip, consisting of 117 million square feet, 57,500 hotel rooms and featuring over 400 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Source: iREIT on Alpha

VICI also owns approximately 34 acres of undeveloped or underdeveloped land on and adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip that is leased to Caesars and four championship golf courses.

Since listing shares (in 2017) VICI has grown at a record rate, that includes growing Adjusted EBITDA from $690 mm (in 2017) to over $2.56 billion (proforma including MGP). The evolution of VICI's business model has been impressive as the company continues to increase in scale, diversify, and access capital.

We expect to get a credit upgrade soon, and that should serve as a catalyst for upgrading VICI to "SWAN" status.

S&P said that "the (MGP) acquisition will improve VICI's scale and tenant diversity such that it could support a greater level of leverage at a higher rating…if the company finances the acquisition with a mix of equity and debt that leads to pro forma leverage of about 6x or below…we could raise our rating to BBB-."

And Moody's said this could "result in an up to two notch upgrade for VICI's CFR and senior unsecured rating.

I've been impressed with VICI's capital markets discipline, that has resulted in steady earnings (AFFO per share) growth, that in turn has resulted in predictable dividend growth. VICI has generated steady dividend growth - averaging 11.4% (from 2018-2021) - and we expect continued dividend growth in the future.

Shares now trade at $27.54 with a P/AFFO multiple of 14.9x and dividend yield of 5.2%. We're forecasting shares to return around 20% over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

