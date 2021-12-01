I recently stumbled across a video interview on YouTube, in which the person talked about the merits of investing in index funds. While I get the fact that the S&P 500 (SPY) has been a solid wealth compounder for many investors, it may not work for everyone, especially for those who don't want to wait until their retirement years to enjoy meaningful income.
This brings me to Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), which has a strong track record of paying a high yield through economic cycles. Recent price weakness has pushed the yield above 8%, and this article highlights what makes it a buy, so let's get started.
Starwood Property Trust is a diversified finance company that focuses on commercial mortgages, infrastructure lending, and owned real estate. It’s survived multiple real estate cycles since 1991, and is led by long-time Chairman and CEO, Barry Sternlicht. Since inception, STWD has deployed over $83 billion of capital, and currently manages a portfolio of over $24B across debt and equity investments.
STWD has demonstrated robust results as it recorded a record $7.1 billion of investment activity during the fourth quarter, including $4.4B of commercial real estate lending. This helped the company to achieve a record full year's worth of results, with $16.7B of investment activity last year, including $10B worth of CRE lending.
Also encouraging, STWD is shifting towards the growing real estate segments of multifamily and industrial. For instance, multifamily now represents 27% of its loan collateral mix, as opposed to 16% at the end of 2020. STWD continues to see more lending avenues across Europe and Australia, with international loans now making up 33% and 28% of its prior quarter and full year 2021 originations.
Looking forward, STWD is well-positioned for an inflationary environment, as the entire $10B of loans it originated last year were floating rate, and 98% of its entire $14B loan balance is floating rate.
Additionally, STWD recently raised $1.7 billion in debt and equity to support its record-breaking pace of investments and pipeline. Management feels that it has enough cash on hand to take advantage of the prospects in the market, as they have $9 billion worth of secured debt and corporate debt capacity.
Importantly, STWD amply covered its dividend, with $2.63 in distributable earnings per share generated in 2021, equating to a 73% dividend to DE payout ratio. It also carries reasonably low leverage for a commercial mortgage REIT, with an adjusted debt to undepreciated equity ratio of 2.3x, down sequentially from 2.5x on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
I see value in STWD at the current price of $23.62, which translates to a dividend yield of 8.1%. It currently carries a blended PE ratio of 9.3x, thereby trading at a discount to its normal PE of 10.1x over the past decade. Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $28, implying a potential 27% total return including dividends.
Starwood Property Trust is a decent play on the commercial real estate lending market. It has a strong track record of paying a high dividend that's been uninterrupted since its inception in 2009, and currently yields over 8%. Additionally, it is well-positioned for an inflationary environment, with a large percentage of loans in its portfolio being floating rate.
Management is optimistic about its prospects in the current market and has ample liquidity to support its investment plans. Given these factors, I believe STWD is a buy at the current price.
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with a BSc in Economics and an MBA in Finance. I have over 12 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.