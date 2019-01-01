spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is a fascinating stock, which I covered last year after the Arconic Corporation (ARNC) spin-off in 2020. Both companies used to be part of the aluminum giant Alcoa (AA). In this article, I will explain what Howmet does, why the stock is recovering so fast, and why it's still attractively priced. It's a fantastic investment for investors looking for high-quality supplier exposure, which - historically speaking - is one of the best places to be when bullish on aerospace.

So, bear with me!

Aerospace Value (& Growth!)

In 2016, Arconic spun off Alcoa. Back then, the decision was made to unlock more value as Arconic focused on the production of lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. Generally speaking, these operations have higher valuation multiples than the production of aluminum and alumina, which is Alcoa's bread and butter. In 2019, the decision was made to spin off Arconic. The remaining company was named Howmet Aerospace. Arconic is now fully specialized in global rolled products whereas Howmet produces engineered products.

In other words, the very long stock price history of HWM means it is the pre-spin-off Alcoa.

Forbes

Howmet Aerospace is a third/fourth-tier supplier as it produces aluminum parts for aerospace engines, engineered structures for other aerospace parts, as well as fastening systems and forged aluminum wheels for heavy-duty trucks. In 2021, General Electric Company (GE), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), and The Boeing Company (BA) represented approximately 13%, 9%, and 5%, respectively, of the Company's third-party sales.

MarketScreener

41% of 2021 sales were generated in commercial aerospace followed by 19% in defense aerospace. In 2019, these numbers were 59% and 13%, respectively. I expect that commercial aerospace exposure will rebound for one main reason: inventory destocking seems to be over.

For example, the comment below shows that commercial demand is recovering while the defense segment continues to suffer from "inventory corrections":

Engine Products year-over-year revenue was 9% higher in the fourth quarter. Commercial Aerospace was 39% higher driven by the narrow-body recovery. Defense Aerospace was down 26% year-over-year, driven by customer inventory corrections and production declines for the Joint Strike Fighter.

Inventory destocking was an issue in 2020 and 2021. It basically means that customers used parts they had in inventory to work on the existing backlog. When COVID hit, no new orders came in and nobody really knew how bad things would get. There was a real end-of-the-world feeling in the first weeks of lockdowns. This continued in 2021 as commercial aerospace was more or less dead. Customers did not order new parts as existing parts were enough to service backlog orders. Then, towards the end of 2021, demand came back. Meanwhile, inventories were empty.

This explains why 2021 did not show a significant improvement over 2020 despite a better economy without the massive and strict lockdowns we witnessed in 2020.

TIKR

For example, in 4Q21, the biggest segment engine products did $605 million in sales. That's up 9% compared to prior-year levels. The company saw higher demand from narrow-body airplane demand (a market that has almost recovered 100% in the US), cost reductions, and a higher headcount to work on orders.

This allowed operating income in this segment to rise by 10% to $119 million. In fastening systems, revenue growth was -3% due to a slow Boeing 787 recovery (long haul, wide-body), and lagging commercial aerospace recovery demand. These two reasons are connected as The Boeing 787 combines commercial and wide-body demand. It's also a reason why inventory de-stocking hasn't completely ended.

Yet, the company did a tremendous job improving margins. Adjusted EBITDA margins rose to 22.8%, resulting in $1.135 billion in EBITDA. This boosted adjusted EPS from $0.77 to $1.01.

Howmet Aerospace

According to the company:

Structural cost reductions were approximately $130 million, which exceeded our target of $100 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 22.8%, which was an increase of 220 basis points year-over-year, despite $285 million of lower revenue. The fourth quarter exit rate was 23%. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.01 or 31% higher than 2020.

In 2022, the company expects roughly $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA, which is based on 23.0% margins. Consensus estimates are $1.3 billion as well. I'm using the graph below twice in this article as it means you don't need to scroll up again. For 2022, analysts expect $624 million in free cash flow. That's also what the company expects. This would imply a free cash flow conversion rate of 110%, which indicates high-quality earnings - as it leads to high free cash flow. Free cash flow is basically net income adjusted for non-cash items and capital expenditures. It's cash the company can spend on dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

TIKR

In 2023, the company is looking to do $1.5 billion in EBITDA followed by $1.7 billion in 2024. This implies a CAGR of 9.1% in the years 2020-2024E. Two of these years were pandemic years.

Moreover, to give you an idea of how much $620 million in 2022E free cash flow is, it's 4.0% of the company's $15.4 billion market cap. In 2024, it could be 5.3% if the outlook is right. The dividend yield is 0.2%, which means most of the money will flow towards debt reduction. At the end of 2021, HWM had $3.5 billion in net debt. That's roughly 3.1x EBITDA. This year, we're looking at $3.2 billion in net debt and a 2.5x net leverage ratio. In 2024, this ratio could be 1.4x. However, I doubt it will be this low as money will start to flow towards buybacks and higher dividends.

Note that 2021 already saw buybacks despite a somewhat elevated net leverage ratio:

Free cash flow was excellent and allowed for further share buybacks of $430 million or $13 million -- 13 million shares, while also improving the net leverage of the company and reducing gross debt by $845 million [...]

Valuation

In this case, free cash flow is part of the reason why HWM still isn't expensive even after rallying from the mid-$10s in 2020. Again, please be aware that the long stock price history shows pre-spin-off Alcoa.

FINVIZ

In this case, we're dealing with a $15.4 billion market cap, $2.9 billion in expected 2023 net debt, and $920 million in pension (and related) liabilities. This gives us a total enterprise value of $19.2 billion. That's 12.8x 2023E EBITDA.

12.8x is a good valuation, despite the fact that I use 2023 estimates. If the ongoing recovery continues, we'll see higher orders from long-haul airplanes as well while defense inventories are now declining.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

A lot of my readers are long-term dividend (growth) investors. Howmet Aerospace is not what I would call a dividend growth stock due to its very low yield. However, it's still an interesting long-term investment as it gives shareholders a different kind of aerospace exposure besides buying airlines or manufacturers like Boeing.

Since spinning off Arconic, the company is focused on high-tech engineered aluminum parts for aerospace and industrial customers. The company has high defense exposure which gives its sales stability in tougher times. Right now, it's somewhat of a headwind due to falling inventory levels. However, eventually, this will turn into a tailwind along with recovering long-haul flights.

The valuation is attractive as the company's EBITDA is accelerating rapidly. Even in 2021, management was able to improve margins in a tough environment. Going forward, this will more than likely provide investors with strong free cash flow used to rapidly reduce debt, which is paving the way for accelerating stock buybacks.

I expect HWM to work its way to $50 over the next 12-18 months. And in general, I expect HWM to do well as it has pricing power, a healthy balance sheet, and a business model that allows it to benefit from long-term aerospace growth.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!