Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) has had a love/hate relationship with its investors for years. I think there is finally more love than hate out there in the current environment. Crescent Point has done a good job of solidifying its balance sheet, while still growing its asset base. A lot of that is thanks to commodity pricing, but the shareholders will take it. The only question the shareholders have at this point is "What about us?" Which is a fair question to ask. I do think that 2022 and 2023 will be great years to hold Crescent Point as we see increased buybacks and potentially surprise dividends if the commodity prices remain elevated. Patience is key.

What's Driving Crescent Point?

Shocking to absolutely no one, it's free cash flow. With oil prices elevated, there is a ton of excess free cash flow coming in. The 2022 budget has $1.1 billion of excess cash flows in it, and it's generally conservative. For reference, in 2021, the company pulled in over $785 million in excess cash flow. The $1.1 billion estimate is based on an $80 average WTI. Yes, we are only 3 months into a 12 month period, but the Q1 average is going to be well over $80 at the end of the day. It's going to be interesting to see how conservatives Crescent Point amongst other producers plays the rest of the year. Investors are going to expect to see special dividends or an accelerated buyback plan when that average Q1 price drops. Below we can see an idea of what Crescent Point is planning for in 2022. I will dive more into the debt and dividend a bit later.

Crescent Point Energy

Now, Crescent Point is at a bit of a disadvantage as they are pretty heavily hedged. As of right now, they are about 50% hedged for all of 2022. This is good because it will ensure they see excess cash flows, however...when the average oil price for March comes in near $100 if not higher, they will get burnt a bit. There is something to be said for certainty, but when times are good, you have to eat. Who knows how long this will last. That said, given the volatility in the last few years I cannot blame them for wanting to lock in some sort of security. A breakdown of what they have hedged and to what amount can be found below.

Crescent Point Energy

The company is very high on its recent acquisition of the Kaybob Duvernay assets. Due to the high cash flows, they were able to fully repay $670 million of debt incurred from the acquisition. They did update that they recently brought onstream their first fully operated multi-well pad in the Kaybob Duvernay. The initial well results are currently exceeding their 2P booked type well expectations, which is encouraging. They have also seen costs drop by about 20% since they entered the play in Q2 2021. The well cost has been closer to $8.25 million per well, which is $2 million less than where things kicked off at. Based on where commodity prices currently sit, these wells are expected to generate full-cycle returns of over 120%. It goes without saying that this is a huge focus point for the company in 2022.

Crescent Point Energy

We are at the point in the energy cycle where investors look forward to earnings to see just how much cash flow these companies are generating and how much they can expect to see flow to them specifically. Without further ado, let's dive into what shareholders can expect to see come back to them.

How's The Dividend?

Believe it or not, there was a time when investors bought into Crescent Point just for the dividend. Look at the 2% yield right now, I know that's hard to believe. But the stock used to consistently yield around 7%, and it was fairly healthy. Looking below, we can see how volatile it was and they had no choice but to cut as the yield topped out at 16%.

One of the knocks on Crescent Point over recent years has been the debt load. We have not seen the leverage ratio full under 1x since 2014, which just so happens to be the last time we saw oil prices as high as they are now. Now it's expected that the company is debt-free by year-end 2023. The company currently has a target of $1.3-$1.4 billion after finishing 2021 at ~$2 billion in net debt.

Looking below, we can see a layout of the plan for 2022. With the dividend working out to $0.18 per share annually, it is quite the increase from the 2021 number and I do not think the increases are done. They also announced that they would be increasing the buyback plan to $150 million by mid-2022, which is a $50 million increase from previous statements. Since their December announcement that they would start buying back shares, they have repurchased and canceled approximately 8.1 million shares for a total consideration of ~$60 million. So long as the cash flows keep piling up, shareholders are going to see dividend increases, more buybacks, and potentially special dividends. The company is on track to achieve its debt targets ahead of schedule and they have said excess cash will be returned to shareholders one way or another. In other words, be patient. The money is going to come and come quickly.

Crescent Point Energy

What Does The Price Say?

Crescent Point has been a pretty sensitive name for shareholders over the last 10 years. But, the last two years have been incredible and I think there is more to come. Since bottoming around $0.50 per share, the stock is up ~1300%. Not bad for a two-year return. Unfortunately, many have held this stock for years and are still in a pretty deep hole. Looking below we can see the argument that there is room to go based on future cash flows, which checks out with my long thesis. Let's dive into what the road there could look like.

Let me start with the potential downside and where stops should be. As the oil market remains extremely volatile, it's even more important to keep stops in place to protect capital. The level where I would have a stop-in is $6.10. Looking below we can see a weekly chart and we can see some of the pain the "buy and hold" crowd has gone through. We can also see that we have had two positive tests of $6.10 since the beginning of February. This is encouraging that we can keep a stop in here.

Zooming in a bit, we can see how this test played out below. The second level I would be watching is $5.40. If we do give up $6.10 and $6.00, I would look to add at $5.40. This also happens to be where the 200-day moving average is sitting which should also act as a layer of support. $5.40 would be about a 25% drop from the current price. I would rather protect capital and look for a bounce than hold on for dear life. I'm sure many reading this wish they would have had stops in back in 2014. Please, I beg you, don't make the same mistake twice. You can always buy back in.

As for the bullish case, which is where my thesis lies, I have a short-medium term price target of $9.25. Before we can look there, we do have to jump over $7.85. This is where we peaked recently when oil when on a crazy run. The good news is that we don't need oil to go on a run to see $9.25 and beyond. All we need is to continue to see the elevated oil prices which allow Crescent Point to rake in the cash. Which, as mentioned earlier is exactly what I think happens. If we break through $7.85, I think we see $9.25 pretty quickly. I would love to see a retest of $7.85 after breaking it to help prove that the level is sustainable. This is less than 30% from current levels and very doable by year-end in my opinion.

Yes, the easy money may have already been made here, but I do think there is still room. I would gladly take a 30% annual return. It wouldn't shock me to see Crescent Point at the $11.50-$12.00 range by the end of the year if we do see oil prices sustained over $100 the rest of the year. Keep your stops in, and know what you own. The cash will come.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, although Crescent Point has come under fire in the past, it is far more attractive now than it has been in my opinion. I do not love the hedge that they have on so I do not currently own any, but it is a safer option for those wanting a piece of the oil play. The company is going to achieve its debt target ahead of schedule (so long as commodity prices remain elevated) and that's going to trigger some excess shareholder returns that are not yet accounted for. I do think 2022 and 2023 will be great years to be Crescent Point shareholders. I remain bullish with a target of $9.25.