Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF, OTCPK:AIQUY) is a leader in gas, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Air Liquide provides air gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases and many other gases including hydrogen thanks to a presence in over 80 countries. Air Liquide was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris. Following its recent Capital Market Day and comments on the corporate results, we decide to initiate coverage of the French company with a buy rating and a target price of 180 euros per share. The company provides its service through three segments:

The Gas & Services segment comprises four business sectors, which include Large Industries, Industrial Merchants, Healthcare and Electronics. The division is organized in four geographical areas: Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa; The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops and builds industrial gas production plants. It also designs and manufactures plants in renewable & alternative energy sectors; The Global Markets & Technologies segment includes Advanced Business & Technologies and Air Liquide Maritime.

At Mare Evidence Lab, we are always looking to find companies with a good balance between value and growth opportunities. Air Liquide is a perfect match. Why are we looking at the company?

Looking at the growth area, we believe that >50% portfolio opportunities will start in the current year. There is a supportive and favourable environment towards CO2, green and hydrogen opportunities. Thanks to its global footprint, we believe that Air Liquide is well-positioned for strong growth momentum. Despite the recent macro updates, we are expecting strong volume recovery from Air Liquide's underlying markets thanks to industry support. Positive contribution from the recently announced REPowerEU plan. Compared to the ICE, EV cars are almost 50% more gas-intensive - this will be a further upside. We are confident in management's ability to recover from the ongoing cost inflation environment. Strong and solid balance sheet will improve Air Liquide's stance towards M&A and organic investments. Our internal team believes that further auxiliary local acquisitions will take place and government-backed green initiatives will provide further growth. Looking at the value part, thanks to its strength, we believe that the French company has significant headroom to realize new projects whilst simultaneously increasing shareholder remuneration thanks to dividend lift over the short & medium term. We see Air Liquide's history as a positive confirmation.

Q4 and FY Results / CMD comments

During the capital market day, Air Liquide anticipated its EBITDA positive trend highlighting that energy sovereignty will further increase investments into the sector. Compared to the FY results, the company already increased its lower end guidance on sales growth, now at 5/6% average to 2025 versus the previous 4/6%. Aside from the top-line sales, it aims to record a 160 bps increase in underlying margins with a ROCE that will exceed 10% by year-end.

Valuation & Conclusion

Our internal price target stands at 180 euros per share and is based on the average between:

A sum of the part valuation with our 12-month forward estimates A DCF analysis in which we assume a WACC of 6% and a terminal growth rate of 2.5%.

Our internal team rates Air Liquide as an outperformer thanks to its capital discipline and earnings power. Despite that and compared to its US competitor Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Air Liquide is still discounted by P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA by almost 20%. We believe this is not justified given its ability to grow volume and earnings above the sector average.

