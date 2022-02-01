Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF, OTCPK:AIQUY) is a leader in gas, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Air Liquide provides air gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases and many other gases including hydrogen thanks to a presence in over 80 countries. Air Liquide was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris. Following its recent Capital Market Day and comments on the corporate results, we decide to initiate coverage of the French company with a buy rating and a target price of 180 euros per share. The company provides its service through three segments:
At Mare Evidence Lab, we are always looking to find companies with a good balance between value and growth opportunities. Air Liquide is a perfect match. Why are we looking at the company?
During the capital market day, Air Liquide anticipated its EBITDA positive trend highlighting that energy sovereignty will further increase investments into the sector. Compared to the FY results, the company already increased its lower end guidance on sales growth, now at 5/6% average to 2025 versus the previous 4/6%. Aside from the top-line sales, it aims to record a 160 bps increase in underlying margins with a ROCE that will exceed 10% by year-end.
Our internal price target stands at 180 euros per share and is based on the average between:
Our internal team rates Air Liquide as an outperformer thanks to its capital discipline and earnings power. Despite that and compared to its US competitor Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Air Liquide is still discounted by P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA by almost 20%. We believe this is not justified given its ability to grow volume and earnings above the sector average.
