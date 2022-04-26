Asia-Pacific Images Studio/E+ via Getty Images

New Energy Equity, recently acquired by Allete, specializes in development of distributed-generation solar facilities from 1 to 10 megawatts.

Allete: Investment Thesis Review And Update

Investment Thesis Review:

On Dec. 28, 2020, with the share price at $61.59, I published an article on ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE), "Allete: Potential Returns Above 25%, Manageable Risk." Again on April 9, 2021, with the share price at $69.23 I published a further article, "Allete: Potential Returns Still In Double Digits." On September 13, 2021, with the share price at $64.63, I published article, "Allete: Double-Digit Returns On Offer". And again on January 17, 2022 I published article, "Allete Update: Double-Digit Returns Still On Offer".

So, after around 16 months since my first article on Allete, the share price is up a mere 3.0%, and total average yearly return is 8.04% due to a healthy dividend yield. While 8.04% is possibly quite an acceptable return for a utility, it falls far short of the "..Potential Returns Above 25%..." per that first article. At the time of that first article, Allete management were targeting a 5 to 7% yearly EPS growth rate, compared to a historical EPS growth rate of ~2% per year. The higher growth rate is expected to come from investment in renewables, particularly addressing unregulated markets. That 5 to 7% target has not been met, with average EPS growth rate from 2019 to projected end of 2022 of 4.05%.

Analysts have progressively reduced their EPS growth estimates, accordingly. The company is still posting solid earnings results, adequately covering a dividend yield of 4.0%. But the market can be very savage on share prices of companies that do not meet EPS expectations. The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings take account of such sentiment, as reflected in Fig. 1, below.

Figure 1

Seeking Alpha Premium

THE SA Quant factor grades indicate Allete's valuation, reflected in current share price, is not the issue. The issues are lack of momentum in share price growth, which likely is contributed to by downward EPS revisions for which Allete earns an "F" rating. Under the SA Quant protocols any "F" rating automatically results in a Sell recommendation.

Investment Thesis Update:

If we accept the analysts' lowered EPS forecasts, then return expectations for Allete must also be lowered. But my detailed financial analyses below suggest solid returns are still likely for a longer-term hold through 2024. Even if the P/E ratio were to contract from the present 19.64 to the 5 year historical low of 17.74, returns of 8% to 10% per year are possible for holding through end of 2024, based on analysts current reduced EPS estimates.

I am also optimistic the company's investments in renewable energy and unregulated markets will lead to achieving management's 5 to 7% EPS growth estimates. Just as a decrease in EPS estimates is the primary driver of the current Quant Sell rating, that can easily flip to a Buy rating if analyst's EPS estimates increase on the back of improved company EPS growth performance. I consider Allete definitely a hold. I maintain my Buy rating as Allete continues to invest in renewables with its acquisition of New Energy Equity.

Allete: Aspects Of The Company's Operations

I wrote in my previous articles that the share price may be affected by misperceptions of the impact on Allete of its main source of generated power - lignite or brown coal, the "dirtiest" of the coal types. But the company plans to achieve a coal-free energy supply and 80% less carbon by 2035. In its Q2 2021 earnings call, the company advised:

Minnesota Power is the first and only Minnesota utility to provide 50% renewable energy today to our customers.

In its Q3 2021 earnings call the company reported:

...our plans to further transform Minnesota Power's energy supply to 70% renewable by 2030 and to be coal-free and 80% lower carbon by 2035. All of these plans lay the strong foundation for our vision to provide 100% carbon-free energy to customers by 2050.

The company is aggressively developing wind power, and more importantly, perhaps, investing in transmission infrastructure to get wind and hydro power to where it is needed, and to deal with intermittency. The recent acquisition of New Energy Equity also positions it well to take advantage of solar power in addition to wind and hydro power, and to leverage its transmission network.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023, or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2025 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the Apr. 18, 2022, closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Apr. 18, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024, is 3.7% (line 50). The share price growth rate is less than the targeted 7.5% return due the dividend yield at buy date of 4.0% (line 49). Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return.

Targeting A 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 2 provides comparative data for Allete, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Apr. 18, 2022, and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $6.54 from the present $63.44 to $69.98 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Allete, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (12.9)% through end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For Allete, the share price can decrease by $11.19 from $81.17 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $69.98 at end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $69.98, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Allete, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $81.17*(1+4.3%)^5 = $100.00 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant).

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $100.00*(1-30.02%) = $69.98 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price).

The increase of $18.83 ($100.00 minus $81.17) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $30.02 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($100.00 minus $69.98) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Copyright Robert Honeywill 2021

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Allete's Projected Returns Based On Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Apr. 18, 2022, and holding through the end of 2024. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for December 31, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 22 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2022 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2022. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Allete I have replaced the median P/E ratio of 21.36 with the 5 year historical low P/E ratio of 17.74. I have done this to assess the effect on returns of a significant fall in the P/E ratio. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there's between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are six analysts covering Allete through end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 1.1 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is relatively small, suggesting a fair degree of reliability in the estimates.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Allete is conservatively indicated to return between 8.0% and 10.% average per year through the end of 2024. The 8.0% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 10.0% on their high EPS estimates, with an 8.8% return based on consensus estimates. These low range return estimates assume the P/E ratio contracts from the present 19.64 to the 5 year historical low of 17.74 through end of 2024. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At its historical average P/E ratio of 21.19, the indicative returns range from 14.8% to 17.0%, with consensus of 15.7%.

Review Of Historical Performance

Allete: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Allete shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Seeking Alpha Premium

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows single-digit returns, ranging from 1.6% to 7.8%, for four of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. four investors suffered zero to negative returns ranging from (0.0)% to (6.1)%, due to buying at times of elevated share price. The remaining investor is showing an average yearly gain of 12.5%, due to buying at a low price in Q2 2020 following the general fall in share prices at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. These rates of return, ranging from positive 12.5% to negative (6.1)%, are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Apr. 18, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Allete's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Allete Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Seeking Alpha Premium & SEC filings

Table 5.1 shows Allete has increased net assets used in operations by $922 million over the last 5 years. The increase was funded by $520 million in equity and $402 million in net debt. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased slightly from 44.7% to 44.5% over the 5-year period. Outstanding shares increased by 3.6 million from 49.6 million to 52.6 million over the period. The $520 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Allete Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Seeking Alpha Premium & SEC filings

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I can assure readers there are no leaks in Allete's equity bucket. There are no stock compensation share issues to staff, and there are no share repurchases. That's not to say there is necessarily anything wrong with stock compensation and buybacks, just that they provide an avenue for abuse at times. In the case of Allete, the distributions are entirely in the form of dividends to shareholders.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021