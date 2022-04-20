Midwest Annual Electricity Prices Skyrocket Amid High NG And Capacity Shortfall
Summary
- MISO's 2022-23 PRA results, posted last week, revealed a perilous power market situation for the Midwest USA.
- Rising US natural gas prices put upward pressure on power bills.
- Two bullish ways to play the volatility.
I used to be in the energy trading business. For several years, I bought and sold power for utilities across the Midwest. With declining natural gas (UNG) prices and somewhat calm weather conditions, the market was quite boring compared to the volatility in the mid-2000s and, of course, just recently.
Today, Henry Hub prices are not calmly in the $2-$3 range. They have soared to the $7-$8 range, with some long-time traders recalling the heydays of the 2008 peak when U.S. natural gas rose above $12.
The market is much more uncertain today due not only to natty prices but also because of the slew of coal and nuclear retirements. At the moment, it made sense to reduce the relatively expensive fleet of coal and nuke plants because natural gas was just so cheap, and NG was the marginal fuel type. Moreover, renewables (wind & solar), intermittent, helped turn locational pricing negative a chunk of the time.
The Midcontinent ISO (MISO) just released its annual power procurement auction, known as its Planning Resource Auction (PRA) for the June 2022-May 2023 period. The results were astounding, but honestly, not that surprising. Prices went through the roof. MISO Classic (the region around the Great Lakes) cleared at $236.66 vs just $5.00 last year. MISO South was a mere penny for the 2021-22 PRA, then posted $2.88 in last week's auction. (Price are $/MW-day.)
The all-time high clearing prices are due to capacity shortfalls in the North & Central regions of MISO. According to Bank of America, which produced chart 3 above, there was a whopping 1.23 GW shortfall vs a requirement of 101.25 GW. That means there could be load shedding events during the hottest summer days this coming July and August. Moreover, outages season begins to kick in during September, and that month is infamous for many emergency events across the Midwest even though temps cool down.
While MISO has attempted to address shortfall risks with its Reliability Imperative, there have been few tangible results, per BofA. Traders should monitor energy and utility firms with assets in the region. Stocks that have a natural long position could be the way to play it. Independent power producers (IPPs) such as Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) and Vistra Corp (VST) are two possible bullish plays.
