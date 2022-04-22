Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage - Very Healthy Company
Summary
The Chart of the Day belongs to the organic grocer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52-week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/24, the stock gained 25.47%. The stock is within .84% of its 52-week high.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of February 1, 2022, it operated 162 stores in 20 states. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 82.84+ Weighted Alpha
- 44.90% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 27.63% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 79.49%
- Technical support level at 21.65
- Recently traded at $23.68 with a 50-day moving average of 18.88
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $525 million
- P/E 18.25
- Dividend yield 1.92%
- Revenue expected to grow 4.20
- Earnings estimated to increase 5.50
Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 6 hold opinions on the stock
- Consensus price target is 17.00
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 67 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 7 to 0 for the same result
- 4,160 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Strong Buy
|4.66
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|5.00
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.90
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C-
|B-
|B+
|Growth
|B+
|B
|B-
|Profitability
|C-
|C-
|D+
|Momentum
|A+
|B+
|C-
|Revisions
|A
|C+
|B-
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
Quant ratings beat the market »
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|D
|D
|-
|Growth
|F
|D
|-
|Yield
|B-
|B+
|B
|Consistency
|D-
|D
|-
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NGVC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.