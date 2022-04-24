Philiphotographer/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

European financials have struggled year-to-date, with the area's banks dragging the sector down following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Dutch multinational player ING (NYSE:ING) has been one of the names caught up in the sell-off. It has only very modest direct exposure to the region, but that hasn't prevented its shares from slumping significantly.

ING Share Price (€) (Source: Google)

While ING's direct exposure to the region is not that significant, it's the second-order effects that are possibly weighing on investors' minds right now. Inflation and its impact on customer financial health and the bank's cost base was already being talked about before recent events, and that will have intensified given negative developments since.

While the macro picture is starting to look bleaker, particularly in Europe, these shares have sold off considerably. In truth, I didn't think they were all that bad a deal earlier in the year, with a pre-war quote of ~1x tangible book value ("TBV") on the richer end for a Eurozone bank but also backed up by higher quality earnings and a stronger balance sheet. After a 30% fall, the stock now offers a substantial discount to TBV as well as a dividend yield topping 6.4%. For one of the few banks in the region capable of hitting a double-digit return on tangible equity, this looks like a decent opportunity for value investors. Buy.

A Multinational Player

ING has retail banking operations in around a dozen countries as well as an international wholesale banking operation. In terms of its loan book, around 40% is in residential mortgages, with approximately 15% in Dutch mortgages specifically.

Source: ING Q4 2021 Credit Update Presentation

The jewel in ING's crown is its Dutch retail segment. The bank is the country's top deposit gatherer, and the wider banking market in the Netherlands is very concentrated. Along with ABN AMRO and Rabobank, ING pretty much has a lock on the nation's retail deposits. That makes for cheap funding costs, while efficiency and low cost of risk have further contributed to a very profitable enterprise, ultimately leading to a segmental ROE in the 25% area as per its supplementary data tables.

It is more of a mixed bag elsewhere. ING's other Benelux retail business generates ~12% of income, but is pretty average in terms of profitability. Same story with its Wholesale Banking division (one-third of income but with lackluster ROE).

Its Challengers & Growth Markets segment, encompassing non-Benelux retail businesses, is also mixed, with the digital German business extremely profitable but the rest average on aggregate. ING has been offloading some of these businesses - exiting France, Austria and Czech Republic recently - though I would like to see it go further and leave other tough banking markets like Italy too.

Source: ING Investment Case Presentation

All said and done, ING is still one of the more profitable listed banks in the Eurozone. Its funding mix is attractive (over 50% from retail deposits with wholesale funding under 30%), and it has typically enjoyed among the lowest cost of risk in Europe.

A Tough Environment

The macro environment for ING has been very tough in recent years. Interest rates are ultra-low, negative even, and most of its revenue comes from net interest income ("NII"). Negative interest rates are particularly pernicious, with the bank having to absorb the downside impact on earning-yields but to a large extent unable to pass that on to depositors.

Unsurprisingly, net interest margins have slumped, ultimately leading to stagnant NII despite modest growth in customer loans and interest-earning assets. Like many of its peers, the bank has done what you'd expect in such an environment - trying to beef up non-NII sources of income and keep a lid on operating costs.

Source: ING Q4 2021 Results Presentation

With the above in mind, 2021 was another so-so year (ING doesn't report Q1 2022 results for a few weeks yet). NII was virtually flat at €13.62B, albeit that includes benefits from TLTRO-III, the loss of which will be a near-term headwind. Net fee & commission income was much brighter, increasing 17% to over €3.5B, while lower provisioning helped juice net income, which was €4.78B for FY21 versus €2.49B in FY20.

Source: ING Q4 2021 Results Presentation

Credit quality remains strong. The bank did book higher provisions in Q4 in response to the evolving macro environment, although asset quality didn't appear to show signs of deterioration, with overall stage 3 loans flat sequentially at around 1.5% of total loans. Higher provisioning drove a circa 30% sequential fall in quarterly net income, though pre-provision pre-tax profit was more stable (falling around 1% excluding regulatory costs).

Shares Look Cheap At 0.7x TBV

Recent events have taken a big chunk out of ING's share price. Direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine is not that significant - only 1% or so of loans, which would still leave its balance sheet in fine shape even writing-off said exposure by 100% (and that is unrealistic).

The second-order effects are more uncertain. Energy and commodity prices have ballooned, and though inflation is a global issue, Europe is currently in a much trickier spot than, say, the United States. Supply chain issues are also causing a massive headache right now, contributing to the wider inflation problem. This could hurt ING via weakening asset quality and lower demand. In addition, inflation could feed through to its cost base, with Belgium for example having automatic price indexation of wages.

On the flip side, these shares have sold off significantly, losing around 30% of their value since February. They change hands for €9.63 each in Amsterdam trading at time of writing, equal to around 0.7x TBV per share and 7.8x FY21 EPS of €1.23. The dividend yield is just over 6.4% based on the FY21 payout of €0.62 per share.

ING's balance sheet is in very strong health, with the CET1 ratio ending the year at 15.9%. With risk weighted assets at €312.6B, that implies surplus capital to the tune of around €10B (equivalent to around 25% of its current market-cap) given management's CET1 target of 12.5%.

Source: ING Q4 2021 Results Presentation

So, shareholders could be looking at significant levels of buybacks and/or special dividends on top of a decent ordinary dividend. Management has thus far been a bit coy on the timing and nature of its capital return plans, but it aims to reach its target over the next couple of years and should be in a position to reveal more with Q1 results in a couple of weeks' time.

Granted, the environment is now a bit more uncertain, but these shares offer potential upside to 0.9-1x TBV and an attractive ordinary dividend which yields in excess of 6%. With the prospect of significant additional capital returns on the cards too, ING stock could deliver very attractive total returns over the next few years. Buy.