REITs that own multifamily properties, often called Apartment REITs, were among the strongest performers for 2021. The Apartment REIT index tracked by Hoya Capital increased 58%.

This is no surprise, considering the massive rent increases we saw as that sector came out of its pandemic pause. Demand was further boosted as the Millennial generation finally began moving out of their parents’ basements in large numbers.

Yet one small apartment REIT, Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR), did not share in this trend. CLPR still sits 20% below its value in early 2020, and more than 30% below its peak in 2019.

It seems to me that the main reason is FONY, short for Fear of New York. Clipper’s properties are all in Manhattan or Brooklyn. Yet for months we have been seeing lots of coverage of the very high demand for apartments in NYC. The price of CLPR has responded little.

Overall the REIT market is well past the pandemic. Opportunities now are more episodic and less systematic.

I recently took advantage of the mysterious 20% drop in Crown Castle International (CCI) to boost my position and ride it back up. When ready to recover that principal and the gains, it seemed sensible to boost my holdings of CLPR up near 5% of my portfolio.

The recovery at CLPR has gone well in recent quarters. On top of that, there has been other positive news. The fair value of the stock has been going up yet the stock has not. My kind of neighborhood.

But my last real look a Clipper was about a year ago, published then to members of High Yield Landlord, and much later as a public article. There is a lot of global background in that linked article not repeated here.

It seemed time to take another close look, at least to get some clue about where I might exit. My new exploration showed me some things not previously realized. These are shared below.

Clipper In Brief

Clipper is a Multifamily REIT with a bit of office and retail. Here is a map of their properties from their June 2021 Investor Presentation:

And here is their summary:

In addition, Clipper has recently purchased 953 Dean St, which is their next development property. They project an excellent 6.5% cap rate on the developed property and a two-year development cycle.

They did Pacific Street and will do that one to have 70% of the units at market rent and 30% rent controlled. This gets them 30 years or more of tax abatement.

The cadence of activity at Clipper is clarifying with time. They bought what is now Clover House as a vacant building in 2017.

They brought Clover House online in 2019 and purchased Pacific St. Pacific should be online in late 2022, and in late 2021 Clipper purchased 953 Dean St. So their pace is to add one new property roughly every other year. We discuss how they pay for that below.

Clipper Across The Pandemic

Clipper emphasized sustaining occupancy across the pandemic and now are working to recover rent levels. You can see here how that went, based on earnings calls:

RP Drake

Except for Flatbush, rent dropped in 2020 but has been rapidly increasing since. The right bars show the rent for new leases from January and February 2022.

Revenues were flat from 2019 through 2021, despite the declines in rent. This reflects progress with renovations that increased total revenues.

Costs went up across the pandemic. Both NAREIT FFO (“Funds From Operations”) and Cash from Operations dropped.

This just set the stage. The average rent for 2022 will be markedly larger than it was from 2021, and these earnings measures will also be markedly larger.

None of the above is unusual for an apartment REIT across the pandemic. What comes next is.

Living On Leverage

Most REITs today carry long-term debt that is 30% to 40% of their Gross Assets at cost. Some carry less than that.

Clipper carries only mortgage debt (and construction loans). Their leverage is much higher.

Clipper’s long-term debt has now reached 80% of their Gross Assets at cost. Their leverage will be smaller relative to their Gross Assets as appraised by the banks that provide their mortgages, as we discuss further below.

The Clipper business model is to invest in properties and improve their value, then to extract that value (plus any inflation) by refinancing. This provides funds for further investment.

Other REITs run variations on this playbook. Urstadt Biddle (UBA) has long extracted value during mortgage refinancings. So has Macerich (MAC), discussed further below.

We can expect more of this kind of thing if inflation continues, as I discussed in this article. This will also happen with unsecured debt, which AvalonBay (AVB) is already doing.

But by comparison, those guys are bit players. Take a look at the relevant cash flows for Clipper:

Based on Cash Flow Statements (RP Drake)

Save for stock issued in their IPO during 2017 (blue segment on the leftmost bar), Clipper has issued negligible new stock. Instead, mortgage refinancing (orange segments) has substantially covered their property acquisitions and improvements (light blue segments). This has involved persistent costs for loan prepayments (dark blue segments), but those have been small in context.

Meanwhile, the net cash provided by operating activities (gray segment, from the Statements of Cash Flows) has more or less covered the dividend payout. I have some quibbles about some details there but they are also small in context.

The story is the same for FFO and AFFO. The dividends are not necessarily covered by earnings from operations, but this does not matter because the money from refinancing is the main story.

Just to close the circle here, take a look at how well that mortgage refinancing correlates with the increase in Gross Assets. Recall that 2017 was the year of the IPO when stock was issued.

From Cash Flow Statements (RP Drake)

Other REITs do not work this way. They rely instead on retained earnings, stock issuance, and capital recycling to fund the growth of their assets.

To understand Clipper, throw away all your ways of thinking about REITs and start thinking about how to exploit increasing property values.

Growth Of Assets?

Clipper steadily extracts more than 25% of their Net Gross (Book) Assets via refinancing, as shown here. Recall that the Cash from Operations is used on the dividend, more or less.

Based on SEC filings (PR Drake)

We can think further about this based on loan to value. This is necessarily an approximate calculation but still worth doing.

Consider that loan to value for commercial mortgages like theirs is somewhere near 75%. In each year, Clipper can borrow 3/4 of the increase in actual Net Gross Assets.

Turning this around, the increase in actual Net Gross Assets is 4/3 of the new borrowing. After leveraging this increase at 75%, the retained increase in actual net gross assets is 1/3 of the new borrowing.

With the new borrowing observed to be more than 1/4 of the Net Gross Book Assets, the increase in actual net gross assets is more than 1/12 of the Net Gross Book Assets. This corresponds to a compounding growth rate above 8%.

If instead we add up 1/3 of the actual new borrowing over time, we get this:

RP Drake

This is on track to have doubled the net gross assets in 7 years, for a 10% growth rate.

One can take from this analysis two estimates of actual net gross assets. Adding the increment just calculated to the net gross book assets gives $368M as an estimate of net gross assets.

Alternatively, assuming all properties are leveraged at 75%, the total long-term debt implies a net gross assets of $377M. It seems likely to me that net gross assets is in the range of $350M to $400M.

Clipper’s Unique Approach To Debt

What got Macerich in trouble across 2020 was not their mortgage loans. It was their credit revolver.

Most REITs hold unsecured debt, if they can, as this is what credit rating agencies prefer. Many of them hold also secured debt, nearly always in loans each secured by a mortgage on a single property.

In addition all but one exception (so far as I know) carry bank credit revolvers, which they most often use to quickly access credit in support of new deals or other needs for liquidity.

That exception is Clipper. Clipper has no bank credit revolver. Instead they carry a proportionally large cash balance to meet those needs.

They may seem quirky, but it is a much more secure approach. The problem with credit revolvers is that they often include inflexible and inconvenient covenants, impacted for example by quarterly or TTM EBITDA.

These covenants can cause problems during unusual times. Across the pandemic, we saw covenant-driven bankruptcy filings by Washington Prime Group, CBL & Associates (CBL), and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI).

We also saw substantial dilution of shareholders of Macerich (MAC) and substantial costs incurred by EPR Properties (EPR). These too were connected with covenant violations.

Clipper was not and is not at risk of this kind of problem.

In addition, all of the debt carried by Clipper, aside from construction loans, is secured debt involving the mortgages described above. These are well spread out, with the earliest maturity coming in 2027.

This approach is very secure and very functional. But it does not shield shareholders from all long-term risk.

There is the risk that, at some point, dilution of shareholders might be needed to be able to roll debt. But this does not seem likely unless you buy the death of NYC narrative. Even so, it seems to me like the biggest risk to principal for investors in CLPR.

To achieve gains on that principal requires economic conditions in NYC that support the absorption of new apartments along with increases in rent. My view is that this is highly likely; NYC remains a powerful economic engine that is woefully short of housing.

Seeking Value

In my view the only meaningful way to value CLPR is based on actual net gross assets per share. Earnings measures like AFFO or Cash from Operations are small potatoes amidst the flow of funds from financing activity.

There is another complication. Computerized analysis programs, such as TIKR and the SA financials, are very likely to give you the wrong number of outstanding shares for Clipper and of various other quantities.

This is because about two thirds of the ownership is held as units of the Operating Partnership by the founders. The computers can't cope with that or other aspects of REITs and generate misleading results.

The actual current units outstanding are currently 42.4M. So my estimate of the actual net gross assets per unit is just shy of $9 and definitely above $8.

At a 9% growth rate the asset growth in the next year will be about 80 cents. From there it will compound at 9%, more or less. One can consider the accumulation of value over time, with later times discounted for the time value of money.

The question for valuation is when that compounding will end. Here are some results, supposing a terminal growth rate of 3% after some number of years:

RP Drake

The investor discount rate is approximately the total return that will follow from the investment. There are two ways to interpret this plot.

First, at the present price one would expect a total return of 13% to 16% if the growth continues for 5 years to 25 years. Second, for the 10% discount rate often demanded by the REIT market, CLPR is undervalued by 40% to more than 100%, again depending how long the rapid growth lasts. I will likely exit in the range of $13 to $15, depending on what other news has come in.

Takeaways

Today, Clipper is a very bizarre REIT. Their net cash from financing dominates that from operations. It is surely strange to look at a REIT where typical earnings measures like AFFO, FFO, Cash from Operations have little significance.

But once inflation takes off more than briefly, we may see a lot of that across the REIT universe. So perhaps Clipper can give us some practice.

What we have in Clipper is a group of long-term, real-estate insiders in New York City who are executing a simple playbook. Use your connections and ability to work the system to generate and execute unique opportunities. Invest funds to increase value, extract most of that increase by refinancing, and do it again.

This aspect is close to what Chris Volk calls Mort’s model. If you use Other People's Money to provide ALL the capital, then your return on equity becomes infinite. As they expand their empire, the gang at Clipper is getting infinite return on new equity because they are investing no new equity.

Even so, they can only raise that capital at a finite rate and this determines their rate of growth, which is close to 10%. This is an excellent number for a REIT, but it is not revolutionary.

My best take on this is that CLPR is undervalued by at least 40% and perhaps quite a bit more. On top of that, post-pandemic earnings are set to move up rapidly.

Mr. Market tends to like that. Perhaps it will be the trigger that sets CLPR soaring.

Time will tell. I’m staying very long.